Top 20 famous South African actors and actresses you should know

South Africa is a leading producer of talented actors and actresses working in different parts of the world. Most of these stars have opened up their careers to encompass dramas, horror movies, and comedies. Most famous South African actors categorically major in theatre, television and film productions and are not necessarily limited to movies. Young people and newbies aspiring to pursue a career in acting often look up to most of these famous South African actors and actresses regardless of their nationality.

SA actors are exceedingly reputable in the international acting sphere, which is now flooded with top television and theatre personalities. The country has produced hundreds of successful actors and actresses with overwhelming fame. While the list is endless, we will focus on top featured actors, both males and females, who have made a lasting mark in their acting and producing careers.

Famous South African actors

Below are some of the popular famous South African male actors you should never miss watching.

1. Jamie Bartlett

Full name: Jamie Bartlett

Jamie Bartlett Age: 55 years (at the time of his death)

55 years (at the time of his death) Date of birth: 9th July 1966

9th July 1966 Famous movies/series: Rhythm City as David Genaro

Jamie Bartlett was born in Maidenhead, Berkshire, England, to a British father and a South African mother. He began his career in 1987 when he starred in the American film American Ninja 2: The Confrontation as Sinclair.

According to his IMDb profile, Jamie appeared in 25 productions. During his career, he was nominated for and won four awards. Jamie died from cardiac arrest on 23rd May 2022.

2. Arnold Vosloo

Full name: Arnold Vosloo

Arnold Vosloo Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

60 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 16th June 1962

16th June 1962 Famous movies/series: Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan as Jost Van Der Byl

Arnold Vosloo was born in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa. His parents were Afrikaaner stage actors, mostly of German, French, Dutch, and Danish descent.

Arnold is one of the Afrikaans actors who has built an admirable career in acting and is regularly featured in different TV series, including the 4th season of 24.

3. Adhir Kalyan

Full name: Adhir Kalyan

Adhir Kalyan Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 4th August 1983

4th August 1983 Famous movies/series: United States of Al as Al

Adhir Kalyan is among the famous south African black male actors who was born in Durban and moved to London to concentrate on studying for an acting career.

The celeb made an appearance on the BBC series Holby City.

4. Tony Kgoroge

Full name: Tony Kgoroge

Tony Kgoroge Age: 21st April 1974

21st April 1974 Date of birth: 48 years (as of September 2022)

48 years (as of September 2022) Famous movie/series: Blood Diamond (2006) as a Troop leader

Tony Kgoroge is best known for his performance as Jason Tshabalala in Invictus. He has also performed in several international and local movies like Black Sails as Julius and Lord of War as Mbizi.

5. Trevor Noah

Full name: Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 20nd February 1984

20nd February 1984 Famous movies/series: Coming 2 America as Totatsi Bibinyana

Trevor Noah was born in Johannesburg. He began his career in 1997 when he appeared in the television mini-series Ekhaya: A Family Chronicle as Jakes.

He held many presenting positions with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), and in 2008, he finished second in the fourth season of Strictly Come Dancing in South Africa. The comedian is now better known for his prolific program The Daily Show.

6. Nick Boraine

Full name: Nick Boraine

Nick Boraine Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 14th November 1971

14th November 1971 Famous movies/series: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as Colonel Norris

Nick Boraine is known for his successful career and active roles in A Snake Gives Birth to a Snake, Paradise Stop, and Homeland.

7. Sharlto Copley

Full name: Sharlto Copley

Sharlto Copley Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 27th November 1973

27th November 1973 Famous movies/series: The Last Days of American Crime as William Sawyer

Sharlto Copley is among the most famous South African actors in Hollywood. He was born in Johannesburg.

He is the son of former university professor Bruce Copley. One of his best-known roles is in the science fiction film District 9 as Wikus Van De Merwe.

8. Jonny Pasvolsky

Full name: Jonathan Marc Pasvolsky

Jonathan Marc Pasvolsky Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 26th July 1972

26th July 1972 Famous movies/series: The Secrets She Keeps as Crown Prosecutor

Jonny Pasvolsky was born in Cape Town but raised in Australia. He began his acting career in 2000 when he appeared in the ABC television series SeaChange.

Pasvolsky is most known for his performance as Rob Shelton/Matt Bosnich in McLeod's Daughters, for which he was nominated for the Logie Award for Most Popular New Male Talent in 2006.

9. Tyrone Keogh

Full name: Tyrone Keogh

Tyrone Keogh Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Famous movies/series: 24 Hours to Live as Keith Zera

Tyrone Keogh started acting at the age of 14 and had various production jobs such as a scenic set painter, set builder, props man and animal wrangler.

He later became an art director for commercials and music videos. In 2004, he played his first film role as Young Michael Kittridge in the film Blast.

10. Sean Cameron Michael

Full name: Sean Cameron Michael

Sean Cameron Michael Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 24th December 1969

24th December 1969 Famous movies/series: Ludik as Arend Brown

Sean Cameron Michael was born in Cape Town, South Africa. Sean's acting career began in 1993 when he played Thomas in The Gospel According to Matthew.

He also made appearances in episodes of the popular South African soap opera Egoli: Place of Gold.

Famous South African actresses

Below are some leading South African female actors and some of their featured work and successes in the industry.

11. Charlize Theron

Full name: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 7th August 1975

7th August 1975 Famous movie/series: The Legend of Bagger Vance as Adele Invergordon

Theron was born in the Transvaal Province town of Benoni. She made her acting debut in the 1995 film Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest. She has appeared in over 60 films and television series since her debut.

She also works as a producer, having worked on ten episodes of Hyperdrive, nineteen episodes of Mindhunter, and thirteen episodes of Girlboss.

12. Embeth Davidtz

Full name: Embeth Jean Davidtz

Embeth Jean Davidtz Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 11th August 1965

11th August 1965 Famous movie/series: Miss Honey as Matilda

At the age of 21, Davidtz made her stage debut as Juliet in a rendition of Romeo and Juliet at the Maynardville Open-Air Theatre. Her film debut was as Jennifer in Mutator in 1989.

Embeth has also appeared as Amy in In Treatment, Ellen Baines Croland in Citizen Baines, and Rebecca Pryce in Mad Men. Embeth is one of the highly rated South African actresses better known for her fascinating roles in films.

13. Alice Krige

Full name: Alice Maud Krige

Alice Maud Krige Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 28th June 1954

28th June 1954 Famous movies/series: Star Trek: Lower Decks as Borg Queen

Alice Krige was born in Upington, Cape Province to Patricia (a psychology professor) and Louis Krige (a physician). Her first professional acting role was in 1976 in Vergeet My Nie.

Alice went to appear in other series and films such as Ellis Island, Dream West, Scarlet and Black and Close Relations.

14. Pearl Thusi

Full name: Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi

Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 13th May 1988

13th May 1988 Famous movies/series: The Scorpion King: Book of Souls as Tala

Pearl Thusi is well-known for her role in Quantico. She is also the producer of two upcoming short films, Her Perfect Life and Iyawo Mi (My Wife).

15. Lesley-Ann Brandt

Full name: Lesley-Ann Brandt

Lesley-Ann Brandt Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 2nd December 1981

2nd December 1981 Famous movies/series: Lucifer as Mazikeen

Brandt's breakthrough role was in the New Zealand television series Diplomatic Immunity. She rose to prominence as Naevia, a slave girl, in the television series Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

16. Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Full name: Gugulethu Sophia Mbatha-Raw

Gugulethu Sophia Mbatha-Raw Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 21st April 1983

21st April 1983 Famous movies/series: Surface as Sophie

Gugu is the daughter of South African doctor Patrick Mbatha and English nurse Anne Raw. She was raised by her mother after her parents divorced shortly after her birth. She has appeared in films and TV series such as Black Mirror, Belle, and Beauty and the Beast.

17. Tanya van Graan

Full name: Tanya van Graan

Tanya van Graan Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 13th December 1983

13th December 1983 Famous movies/series: 24 Hours to Live as Jasmin Morrow

Tanya van Graan was born in Cape Town, South Africa. Her first acting role was in the 2004 film Kofifi.

She has now gone on to appear in a number of additional films and television shows, including The Dating Game Killer, Raised by Wolves, and Professionals.

18. Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer

Full name: Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer

Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 17th February 1996

17th February 1996 Famous movies/series: Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go as Ms. Aruba-Tate

Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer was born in Gauteng and immigrated to the United States of America with her parents. She has made significant progress in her career, appearing in TV shows such as Pretty Little Liars and Family Affair.

19. Tammin Sursok

Full name: Tammin Sursok

Tammin Sursok Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 19th August 1983

19th August 1983 Famous movies/series: Aquamarine as Marjorie

Tammin Sursok is a multi-talented actor, writer, producer, and director. She began her acting career in 2000, when she begun playing Dani Sutherland in the television series Home and Away.

She has also appeared in The Young and the Restless, Rules of Engagement, Hannah Montana, and Pretty Little Liars.

20. Elize du Toit

Full name: Elize du Toit

Elize du Toit Age: 42 years (as of 2022)

42 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 21st February 1980

21st February 1980 Famous movies/series: Skyfall as Vanessa

Elize du Toit is one of the most talented South African-born actresses in Hollywood. She won the role of Izzy Davies in the Channel 4 Soap Opera Hollyoaks after an open audition.

Who are the popular white South African actors?

Some of the most prominent white South African actors include:

Tyrone Keogh

Sharlto Copley

Nick Boraine

Jamie Bartlett

Sean Cameron Michael

Who are some famous female South African actresses in Hollywood?

Some of the most prominent South African actresses in Hollywood include:

Elize du Toit

Tanya van Graan

Lesley-Ann Brandt

Louise Barnes

Sasha Pieterse

Tammin Sursok

Justine Waddell

Zethu Dlomo

Who are the youngest South African actors?

Below are the youngest and up-and-coming actors from South Africa.

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane

Siphesihle Ndaba

Tshiamo Moloi

Kealeboga Masango

Buntu Petse

Siyabonga Xaba

Ntobeko Sishi

Evidently, many famous South African actors and actresses are living in the country and also in other states including the United States of America, where the film industry is doing well. Most fans may not have known that their favorite actors and actresses are indeed from South Africa; therefore, our list of famous South African actors and actresses above has shed some light on where these celebrities were born and the films in which they have acted.

