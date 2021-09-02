Max Hardcore: age, siblings, website, prison, movies, net worth

The porn industry is one of the most lucrative markets in the world. However, it requires tremendous confidence, determination, and love for your job to star in the films. Max Hardcore has proved beyond doubt that it is possible to produce and make a living out of this type of content. Join us as we unravel more of the truth.

Max Hardcore is an American pornographic actor, producer, and director. His work has always been classified under gonzo pornography, and it's described as testing the limits of acceptability. Nevertheless, he has received significant recognition for his work and unique area of expertise. He also owns an entertainment company known as Max World Entertainment.

Early life

The director was born on August 10, 1956, in Racine, Wisconsin, USA. His real name is Paul F. Little. Max Hardcore's siblings are Linda Little and Peter Little. Not much is known about his level of education nor parents. He started to film the content in 1992 with the film series titled The Anal Adventures of Max Core.

Career

Hardcore started his pornographic filming career in the early 90s. He became famous in 1992 with the film series The Anal Adventures of Max Core. The film received the X-Rated Critics Organization’s Award in 1994 for Best Amateur or Pro-Am series.

Hardcore has produced top films over the years. The actor refers his films as vile and crazy. He also considers himself to be influential in the porn industry, spawning many imitators. In most of his movies, he inflicts pain and humiliates his co-stars.

Critics have described the treatment of his female co-stars as abusive. Due to this harsh treatment and his misogynistic tone, he has continued to be unpopular in the porn industry. He has produced many pornographic films such as:

Orgazmo

Max Extreme

Max Faktor

Anal Explosions

Anal Visions

Bun Busters

Planet

Max Gold

Opening her Ass with Max

The Last Fight

Anal Witness

He has received the following awards for his porn productions:

Best Amateur or Pro-Am Series XRCO’s Awards (1994)

Best Male-Female Scene XRCO’s Awards (1996)

XRCO’s Admission to Hall of Fame (2009)

Max Hardcore's prosecutions and prison

He was first charged in 1998 by the city of Los Angeles based on Max Extreme 4. He was accused of child pornography and the distribution of obscenity. This followed an actress in the film portraying an underage character despite her being over 18 years.

However, the child pornography charges against Max were withdrawn in 2002, but the distribution of obscenity charges was retained with the jury failing to reach a verdict. As a result, he was levied with obscenity charges.

On October 5, 2005, the second prosecution was when he was in Barcelona to attend an international FICEB Erotic Expo. Again, the FBI raided his Max World Entertainment offices. They seized five video titles and the office's computer servers to be researched toward a federal obscenity indictment or a record-keeping law related charge.

The company was indicted in 2007 by the United States Department of Justice Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section with five counts of transporting obscene matters. He was found guilty of all charges and was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

His appeal was not successful, and he started serving his sentence on January 29, 2009. He was released on July 19, 2011, with the last five months being house arrest. Although he declared to go back to the porn industry in 2012, he has not been credited with porn films since 2013.

Max Hardcore’s net worth

According to Net Worthz, his worth is $3.8 million as of 2021. His wealth is mainly acquired from acting, producing, and directing.

Max Hardcore’s fast facts

What happened to Max Hardcore? He was sentenced to 46 months in prison after a conviction of multiple obscenity offences. Why did Max Hardcore go to jail? He was found guilty of all the charges he was convicted with, and his appeal was unsuccessful. Where is Max Hardcore? He has not been credited with porn films since 2013 despite declaring to go back to the porn industry in 2012 after his release from jail. What is Max Hardcore's age? He was born on August 10, 1956; Therefore, he is 65 years old in 2021. What is the content of Max's films? Max Hardcore's movies are pornographic. Which were Max Hardcore's criminal charges that led to his imprisonment? He was convicted on five counts of transporting obscene matters using interactive computer services and five obscene mailing matters. What is Max Hardcore’s website for his videos? The website is Max-Hardcore.com. What were Max Hardcore's prison years? He started serving his sentence on January 29, 2009 and was released on July 19, 2011.

Max Hardcore is one of the bold actors, producers, and directors of all time for creating rare content based pornography. However, his imprisonment might have pulled him behind as he has not made many films after his 2011 release. Nevertheless, his initial films continue to be viewed by many on his website.

