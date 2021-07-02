Nathan Vetterlein's bio: age, P.O.B, twitch, voices, YouTube channel, worth

Nathan Vetterlein, popularly known as ChiliOfDestiny, is an American voice artist, video game designer, vlogger and writer. He is best recognized for his role as the voice of The Scout in the Team Fortress 2 (TF2) game. In this article, we look at his fascinating personal life and career.

Video game voice actor Nathan Vetterlein is an American who wears many hats! Photo: @Sky_Hedgefox, @Saseggy Heggise, Malcom Harrison

Source: Facebook

Video gaming is increasingly becoming a new way to pass leisure time and bond with loved ones. Which game are you familiar with? Team Fortress 2 has been a favourite among gamers for more than ten years, and one of its most outstanding characters is the Scout. Who voiced the Scout in TF2? Below is Nathan Vetterlein's biography, the man behind the legendary voice.

Nathan Vetterlein's profile summary

Full name: Nathan Robert Vetterlein

Nathan Robert Vetterlein Nick name: ChiliOfDestiny

ChiliOfDestiny Date of birth: 20th November 1982

20th November 1982 Nathan Vetterlein's age: 38 years in 2021

38 years in 2021 Birth sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Hair colour: Brown

Brown Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Dating

Dating Fiancé: Aureko

Aureko Known for: Voice of The Scout in Team Fortress 2

Voice of The Scout in Team Fortress 2 Education: Art Institute of Seattle

Art Institute of Seattle Profession: Voice actor, writer, vlogger, video game designer

Voice actor, writer, vlogger, video game designer Net worth: Approximately $1 million

Approximately $1 million Nathan Vetterlein's Twitter: @ChiliOfDestiny

@ChiliOfDestiny Nathan Vetterlein's Twitch: @chiliofdestiny

@chiliofdestiny Nathan Vetterlein's YouTube channel: @ChiliOfDestiny

Early life and education

The voice artist was born on the 20th of November 1982 in the United States as Nathan Robert Vetterlein. He will celebrate his 38th birthday in 2021. The actor has not revealed many details about his early life, parents or siblings. He attended an art and culinary college named the Art Institute of Seattle, but it is not clear what he studied.

Nathan Vetterlein's girlfriend Aureko. Photo: @ChiliOfDestiny

Source: Twitter

Relationship status

The voice actor's love life is not an open book, and it is, therefore, it is hard to keep track of his past relationships. It is said that Nathan is dating a beautiful girl named Aureko. He often posts cute messages about her on his social media.

Career

Nathan has extensive experience in voice acting. He made his debut in 2004 in a film called The Standard, where he starred as Jeremy. Later in 2006, he started working for Valve Corporation and became a regular act on Team Fortress 2 from 2007.

Who does Nathan Vetterlein main in TF2?

Nathan Vetterlein voices The Scout. His extraordinary talent landed him many other TF2 projects, including Meet the Engineer, Meet the Scout, Meet the Sandvich, Expiration Date, Meet the Soldier, Jungle Inferno, The Art of Justice, and MedicineMundy series in which he played Scout.

Nathan Vetterlein is a diverse and multitalented artist! Photo: @Pootis Spencer, MundoVALVe

Source: Facebook

Apart from voicing Scout on TF2, Vetterlein has voiced Church Lunatic on Left 4 Dead (2008). In 2016, he started running his ChiliOfDestiny YouTube channel, which has more than 330 thousand subscribers. He delivers the content of his vlogs using The Scout's voice. He is also active on Twitch, where he has more than 80 thousand followers. In addition, his Twitter account has more than 12 thousand followers.

Nathan Vetterlein and Rick May

In April 2020, Rick May, one of Nathan Vetterlein's fellow voice actors, died at the age of 80 after contracting Covid-19. He was the voice of Soldier in Team Fortress 2. Vetterlein eulogized him as a person he looked up to professionally. The two worked together on several projects, including Meet the Sandwich.

Nathan Vetterlein's net worth

Nathan Vetterlein as Scout in TF2. Photo: @DogDunce_GG

Source: Twitter

Nathan Vetterlein's passion seems to be paying him well. According to Celebdoko, the voice actor has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2021. His primary source of income is voice acting, writing and vlogging.

Nathan Vetterlein from TF2 continues to redefine the world of video gaming with his unique talent. He has a diverse and wide range of talents. He has been in the arts for more than 15 years, and his voice remains iconic.

