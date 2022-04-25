Since 2019, Rod Wave has been making waves all over the media for his music. He is especially known for his calming voice and relatable lyrics, which have amassed him a huge fanbase. Nevertheless, with all this success, what is rod wave's net worth?

Rod Wave is an American rapper and singer.

Source: Instagram

Rod Wave is an American rapper and singer. He is famous for his strong voice and incorporation of hip hop and R&B and has been recognized as the trailblazer of soul trap.

Rod Wave's profiles

Full name: Rodarius Marcell Green

Rodarius Marcell Green Known as: Rod Wave

Rod Wave Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27th of August 1999

27th of August 1999 Place of birth: Saint Petersburg, Florida, United States of America

Saint Petersburg, Florida, United States of America Rod Wave's age: 22 (As of 2022)

22 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Height: 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres)

5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres) Weight: 98 Kg (216 pounds)

98 Kg (216 pounds) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Dating

Dating Spouse: Kelsey "Dee" Coleman

Kelsey "Dee" Coleman Children: Two

Two Occupation: Singer and rapper

Singer and rapper Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Rod Wave's Instagram account: @rodwave

@rodwave Twitter account: @rodwave

@rodwave YouTube: RodWave

Rod Wave's biography

He was born on the 27th of August 1999 in Saint Petersburg, Florida, the United States, with the name Rodarius Marcell Green. Details of his childhood, upbringing, and parents remain unknown. He is of American nationality.

Currently, Rodarius is 22 years old, but as of the 27th of August, he will be 23 years. His star sign is Virgo.

Career

Rod Wave infront of his house.

Source: Instagram

What is Rod Wave most famous for? He is a renowned singer and rapper known for his strong vocal cords and has created a big name for himself in the soul-trap music genre.

He began his music career in 2016 with the release of his mixtape, Hunger Games Volume 1. He went on to release several mixtapes independently before Alamo Records signed him. In June 2019, he released a mixtape titled PTSD, which included the song Heart on Ice, which went viral on Tik Tok and YouTube. The song has since gathered over 175million views on YouTube and was number 25 on the Billboard Top 100.

Rod Wave's albums

The 22-year old rapper has released several albums, including:

SoulFly

Pray 4 Love

Ghetto Gospel

PTSD

Hunger Games 2

Rod Wave's songs

He has also released many other songs, such as:

Street Runner

Cold December

Dark Clouds

Girl Of My Dreams

Already Won

Letter From Houston

Forever Set In Stone

Tombstone

Get Ready

Popular Loner

What's Wrong

By Your Side

What is the meaning behind Tombstone by Rod Wave?

Rodarius reflects on life and death alongside stunning visuals that cram subjects like family dynamics. Matters of police brutality are also seen in less than three minutes on the track, which serves as the second single from his upcoming album Soulfly.

Tombstone starts with the singer reflecting on his difficult early years on the streets of St. Petersburg. During the second half of the song, Wave reflects on his death and the legacy he wants to leave behind. He wants his tombstone to say he was "the truest in the game."

YouTube

Rod showing off some cash.

Source: Instagram

The young singer started his YouTube channel in May 2016. So far, the channel has over 4.14 million subscribers and a total of 3 billion views.

Who is Rod Wave's girlfriend?

The Rags2Riches hitmaker is presently doing his girlfriend, Kelsey Coleman. Together, they have twin babies, two daughters named Kash and Mocha. The pair seem to be pleased with their relationship.

Net worth

Rodarius has had a successful musical career. Among the perks of being a household name in music is that he has made a fortune. He has a net worth of $3 million.

Where does Rod Wave live? The singer still lives in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Physical stats

The Heart on Ice hitmaker stands at 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres) and weighs 98 Kilograms (216 pounds). His eye and hair colours are both black.

Rod Wave's quotes

Although still young, the famous rapper is known for making some of the wisest yet most moving quotes. They include:

Music saved my life.

Dreams come true. You gotta chase it.

Before it gets better, it's gon get worse

My darkest times taught me to shine.

God bless the child that can hold his own.

What's the point of life if you can't enjoy it?

Death gotta be easy cause life is fu**in hard.

An apology without change is just manipulation.

It takes a strong, strong heart to heal a broken soul.

Rod Wave's net worth is just a reflection of his successful music career. His style has earned him many fans who still hope and expect a lot more from him in the future.

