Soulja Boy's net worth, age, girlfriend, parents, real name, investments, movies

Soulja Boy is an American hip-hop artist, producer, and savvy entrepreneur. He joined the game in the mid-2000s and has grown to become one of the biggest rappers in the game. He rose to international fame following the release of his 2007 debut single, Crank That (Soulja Boy), which peaked at number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Keep reading to learn more about Soulja Boy's net worth, career and personal life.

Big Draco loved rapping from a young age and was lucky to have a father who supported his dreams. By the time he was 17, he had one of the biggest rap songs. He is also one of the first rappers to use social media platforms to promote his tracks.

Soulja Boy's profile summary and bio

Soulja Boy's net worth

The rapper has an estimated net worth of $30 million in 2022. He earns from music, acting, and various entrepreneurial ventures. He owns several assets, including a mansion in Agoura Hills, California, and a collection of expensive cars.

Soulja Boy's music career

Draco had a passion for hip-hop since childhood. His dad had a recording studio in their family home, where he nurtured his son in various aspects of the art. He started uploading his songs on SoundClick in 2005 and later joined YouTube and other streaming platforms.

The rapper released his breakout track, Crank That (Soulja Boy), in March 2007. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 by September that year and remained on the chart for seven weeks. It even won him a Grammy nomination and became the first single of any hip-hop artist to sell more than three million digital copies.

Other top Soulja Boy songs include:

Soulja Boy's Squid Game (2021)

(2021) She Make It Clap (2021)

(2021) Actavis (2015)

(2015) Turn My Swag On (2009)

(2009) Kiss Me Thru the Phone (2008)

(2008) Pretty Boy Swag (2010)

(2010) Blowing Me Kisses (2010)

The hip-hop star released his first independent album, Unsigned & Still Major: Da Album Before da Album, in March 2007. Draco's major studio debut album, Souljaboytellem.com, came out in October 2007. He followed it up with several other albums, Eps, and mixtapes, including;

Big Draco 1, 2, and 3 (2021 to 2022)

1, 2, and 3 (2021 to 2022) Young Drako (2018)

(2018) Loyalty (2015)

(2015) All Black EP (2013)

(2013) The DeAndre Way (2010)

(2010) iSouljaBoyTellem (2008)

(2008) King Soulja series

DeAndre founded his record label, Stack on Deck Entertainment (SODMG), in 2004. Several artists, including 24hrs and Lil 100, are signed to the Los Angeles-based label. Way is currently signed to Virgin Music since 2021.

Soulja Boy's movies and TV shows

The rapper has appeared in several movies and television shows, including;

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (2014 t0 2016) as himself

(2014 t0 2016) as himself The Bachelorette (2013 in Season 9) as himself

(2013 in Season 9) as himself Officer Down (2013) as Rudy

(2013) as Rudy Soulja Boy: The Movie (2011) as himself

Soulja Boy's age and early life

Draco was born on 28th July 1990 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. His family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, when he was six, and he later went to stay with his dad in Batesville, Mississippi, when he was 14. Soulja Boy's parents are Tracy and Carlisa Way.

Way had a younger brother called Deion Jenkins, who met his sudden demise in March 2022 in a car crash. His other siblings include John Way and Tracy Lee Jenkins.

Soulja Boy memes

Draco's influence goes beyond rap. In 2019, he claimed his comeback was the greatest of all time compared with rapper Drake and his reaction to people thinking otherwise inspired online memes.

What is Soulja Boy's new name?

The artist's initial stage name was Soulja Boy Tell' Em, but he later decided to go with Soulja Boy. His other moniker is Big Draco. Soulja Boy's real name is DeAndre Cortez Way.

What was Soulja Boy's biggest hit?

His greatest song is his 2007 debut single, Crank That (Soulja Boy). The track was number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for seven weeks in September 2007. Rolling Stone magazine listed it at number 21 on the list of the 100 Best Songs of 2007.

Who is Soulja Boy in a relationship with?

The rapper is in a low-key relationship with the hairstylist and cosmetologist Jackie. He shocked fans in March 2022 when he uploaded a video on Soulja Boy's Instagram revealing that they would soon be parents to a baby boy. The artist has been linked to several ladies in the past, including Keri Hilson, Diamond, Teyana Taylor, Lil Mama, Nia Riley, and adult model Rubi Rose.

Who was the 1st rapper on YouTube?

Draco often claims to be among the top game-changers in the hip-hop industry. YouTube was launched on 14th February 2005, and the rapper uploaded his first video in March 2006. He claims his video was the first rap to be uploaded on the streaming platform.

Soulja Boy has been in the hip-hop industry for over 15 years, and his impact on the game is still being felt. His savvy entrepreneurial skills have also placed him at the top and contributed to his growing net worth.

