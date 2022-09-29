Who is Ian Roussel? Biography, age, profession, website, profiles, net worth

Ian Roussel is famous in the American car-manufacturing industry because of his ability to create full custom cars that are unique based on his clients' preferences. His talent has seen him send finished vehicles to different parts of the world. But as much as he loves making unique automobiles, he hardly keeps any in his garage. He suggested during an interview that he is addicted to building cars but not owning them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ian Roussel's love for car building has featured him on TV shows. Photo: @randy.rice.391 and @robert.gore.54

Source: UGC

Ian Roussel's love for designing and making unique cars has led him to become a television personality, where he shares his journey with his audience. So, who owns Full Custom Garage? It is unspecific who owns the show, but it features Ian Roussel as the main cast. Besides, as a businessman who enjoys what he does, he has accrued an impressive net worth over the years.

Ian Roussel's profile summary

Full name Ian Roussel Gender Male Date of birth 19th November 1970 Age 51 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Sunland, California, USA Current residence Mojave Desert, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 196 Weight in kilograms 89 Hair colour Bald Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Wife Jamie Roussel Children 2 School West Valley High School Profession Car builder, businessman, and television personality Net worth $2 million

Ian Roussel's biography

The famous American car builder was born in Sunland, California, the USA, on 19th November 1970. Ian Roussel's age is 51 years, but he will be celebrating his 52nd birthday before the end of 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There is scarcely any information online detailing the identity of his parents, although he shared a picture of his father on social media at some point. Whether his parents had other biological kids aside from him remains unknown.

He attended West Valley High School and graduated in 1989. But then, whether or not he proceeded to obtain a tertiary education is unconfirmed.

Ian Roussel's profession

Ian's love for cars started at a young age, and he claimed to have inherited that interest from his father. His parents encouraged him to pursue his passion even though it made him less studious with his formal education.

Ian is the main star in the television Full Custom Garage, where he shows his expertise and answers viewer questions. Photo: @full_custom_ian

Source: UGC

He continued improving on his talent and eventually started gaining recognition as one of the finest car designers in the American car industry. The carmaker has built several unique cars for his array of clientele throughout his career. In addition, his uniquely-built automobiles have found a home in countries like Germany, Netherlands, and Japan.

The car designer sells merchandise, including sportswear, shirts, and caps, to interested kids and adults. Some of these marches are on Ian Roussel's website.

Roussell might be passionate about designing and creating special cars, but it has led him down the path of being a television personality. He is the main star in a television show titled Full Custom Garage, which started airing on 28th March 2014 and is currently in its seventh season.

Is Full Custom Garage coming back in 2022?

The show is currently airing and has 82 episodes so far. Each episode discusses how he fabricates everything from show cars to trash trucks. Some of the episodes' titles include:

A Tale Of Two Cycles

Diamond In The Rough

The Packard Evolution (parts 1 and 2)

Back On The Road

Off the Rails

Is Full Custom Garage still on the air?

Yes, the show is still ongoing. The show features Ian taking his audience through the processes of designing and creating a custom car based on customers' specifics. The show airs on MAVTV, a motorsports network.

What does Victor do on Full Custom Garage?

Ian has often touted Victor Cacho as the "most challenging" of his clients. Victor gives some uniquely interesting ideas to Ian in terms of what new custom car to build. For example, he suggested tearing apart a Porsche 911 and making a supercar body. Apart from Full Custom Garage, Ian has appeared on other television series as himself, including:

Car Warriors

Back from the Dead: Hot Rod Documentary

Back from the Dead II: Kustom Cars Lead Sleds

A unique car built by Roussel. Photo: @full_custom_ian

Source: Instagram

Personal life

The popular American custom car designer is a father and a husband. Ian Roussel's wife is Jamie, who reportedly shares a passion for cars with her husband. The couple lives in the Mojave desert in California, United States of America, but it is unknown how many years they have been married.

Ian and Jamie Roussel's relationship is blessed with two children. The first is a boy born in June 2003 and christened Jayce. Four years later, they welcomed a second child, christened Ava Love.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Ian Roussel's height is around six feet and two inches while weighing an average of 89 kilograms. He is bald and has hazel-coloured eyes.

Social media presence

Ian Rousell is present on Facebook and has over 77,000 followers as of 2 October 2022. He, however, does not appear to have a personal account on Instagram or Twitter, although an unverified Instagram account is associated with him and his work.

How much is Ian worth on Full Custom Garage?

According to the Information Cradle's website, the creative car builder, Ian Roussel's net worth is $2 million. In addition, several online tabloids believe he has an annual salary of $115,000. He generates this impressive revenue through his profession as a custom car builder, television personality, and businessman who sells merchandise.

Ian Roussel has shown that people can become anything they want if they put their minds to it. It may also be instructive that he enjoyed the support of his parents in pursuing his goal.

READ ALSO: Who is Kiana Madeira? Age, husband, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Based on a recent publication on Briefly.co.za, Kiana Madeira is a Canadian actress who has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades.

Interestingly, the Fear Street actress is versatile and can go from playing a normal teenage girl with a teenage crisis to playing the character of a teenage lesb*an witch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News