Who is Kiana Madeira? Age, husband, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Kiana Madeira is a Canadian actress who has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. Although barely 30 years old, she has made a name for herself with her acting. The Fear Street actress is versatile and can go from playing a normal teenage girl with a teenage crisis to playing the character of a teenage lesb*an witch.

Kiana Madeira appeared in her debut movie in 2007, but it was a dream she had always had since she was a little girl. The Canadian was encouraged and supported by her parents, who ensured that she had access to acting schools after her interest became pronounced. She is managed by an agency called Ambition Talent, located in her home country, Canada.

Kiana Madeira's profiles and bio

Full name Kiana Alexa Madeira Gender Female Date of birth 4th November 1992 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 32-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-81 Shoe size 6.5 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Lovell Adams-Gray Profession Actress Net worth $1.5 million Instagram account @kianamadeira

Background information

The actress was born on 4th November 1992, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada but raised in the Mississauga area of Ontario in Canada. According to her date of birth, Kiana Madeira's age is 29 years, and she will be celebrating her 30th birthday before the end of 2022.

The identity of Kiana Madeira's parents remains a well-hidden secret to the general public as the actress rarely speaks about them. However, what is known about her parents was from a now-deleted post on Instagram where she made it known that half of her heritage is Afro-Irish while the other is Portuguese.

Is Kiana Madeira black or white?

Since her parents are mixed, the actress is neither black nor white; instead, she can be referred to as caucasian. Madeira has two siblings; an older brother named Nikane, a musician, and a younger sister known as Kyla. She shares pictures of her siblings on her social media page and promotes her brother's art.

Career

Kiana's love for acting began as far back as 1998 after she saw and fell in love with John Travolta for his role in a 1978s movie titled Grease. She started taking acting lessons at a young age and auditioning for movies and television roles.

So, how old was Kiana Madeira when she started acting? Although she had auditioned since she was just a kid, Kiana's debut role came at the age of 15 when she played a teenage girl named Halaqa in a television series titled Little Mosque on the Prairie.

She has not looked back since then, and some of Kiana Madeira's movies and TV shows have garnered impressive ratings on streaming sites. Below are some of the television shows and movies that the Canadian has appeared in:

Perfect Addiction

Brother

Flash

After We Fell

After Ever Happy

She Never Died

Sacred Lies

Trinkets

Fear Street: Trilogy

Yo Fam!

Level 16

Taken

Wynonna Earp

Neverknock

Baby Blue

Giant Little Ones

Bruno & Boots

Dark Matter

Barbelle

The Other Kingdom

The Swap

The Junction

Bad Hair Day

My Babysitter’s a Vampire

Really Me

Salem Falls

One Christmas Eve

Conviction

Watch Dogs 2

The Swap

The Night Before Halloween

The Other Kingdom

Harriet the Spy

How old was Kiana Madeira in Fear Street?

She was 29 years old when she acted in the three-part movie released in 2021. She played Deena, a witch who must save her lover, a girl named Samantha.

What are Kiana Madeira's pronouns?

She prefers to be referred to in the They/Them/Their pronouns even though the role of a lesb*an she played in the Fear Street trilogy contradicts the fact that she is dating a man in real life.

Personal life

Madeira is currently dating the Toronto-born actor, producer, and writer Lovell Adam-Gray. The lovebirds are rumoured to be engaged to each other. According to the lovey-dovey pictures that the pair share on their individual Instagram account, it can be deduced that they have been dating since 2016 and got engaged about four years after.

Whether Lovell Adam-Gray will eventually become Kiana Madeira's husband is unknown as they are yet to tie the knot officially.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Kiana Madeira's height is around 5 feet and 5 inches, about 165 centimetres. She weighs an average of 51 kilograms and maintains a slender physique, which has seen her model for some brands. She also has a pair of dark brown eyes and a head full of dark brown hair.

Net worth

According to the All Famous Birthday website, Kiana Madeira's net worth is about $1.5 million. She also recently signed a contract that makes her an ambassador for Verve.

Social media presence

The Canadian is present and active on social media, especially on Instagram, where she has more than one million followers. She thrills her social media audience with gorgeous pictures of herself and the nice time she shares with friends and family.

Kiana Madeira continues to aim beyond the stars in her acting career and has already copped several roles in yet-to-be-released movies and television shows. In addition, she is family-oriented and enjoys reading when she is not acting.

