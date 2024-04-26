Global music superstar DJ Khaled has thrown his support behind Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their CAF Champions League second-leg semi-final match on Friday, 26 April 2024

Sundowns will host Tunisian side Esperance at Loftus Veersfeld, where they will be hoping to overturn the 1-0 defeat they suffered in the first-leg

Masandawana fans backed their team to beat Esperance, and they were proud to add Dj Khaled as a fellow supporter

DJ Khaled is a fan of Mamelodi Sundowns, Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Mamelodi Sundowns FC/Facebook

World-renowned hip-hop artist DJ Khaled has supported Mamelodi Sundowns before they face Esperance in the CAF Champions League semi-final second leg on Friday, 26 April 2024.

DJ Khaled is not the first artist to show love to Sundowns after local rapper Focalistic included goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in his latest music video.

DJ Khaled supports Mamelodi Sundowns

Watch DJ Khaled backs Sundowns in the video below:

Speaking on the video, posted by Roc Nation Sports International, DJ Khaled gave a short message of inspiration.

The DJ said:

"Bless up, be great at the semi-final. I was going to say goodluck, but nah, be great… Let’s go."

Ahead of the match, coach Rhulani Mokwena will be happy that they can once again call on star midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Fans are excited by DJ Khaled's video

Masandawana fans are confident about heading into the CAF Champions League match, and many took to social media to express their love for DJ Khaled's support.

Miss M asks for heavenly assistance:

"God come through for us."

Rei Cinco used DJ Khaled's catchphrase:

"We the best! @Masandawana @djkhaled."

Ennocent Dingani backs Downs:

"Goodluck @Masandawana we behind you from every corner."

Joe Makono Shumba says Downs will win:

"Our rise is limitless."

Sab-Ino loved the video:

"Inspirational, ROC Nation Sports."

Rhulani Mokwena rocks R26 000 hoodie

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena recently stunned Mzansi by wearing an R26 000 Dsquared2 hoodie.

Mokwena showed off the expensive black hoodie on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, during Sundowns' 2-1 PSL victory over Sekhukhune United.

