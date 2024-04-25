Mamelodi Sundowns showed he is a trendsetter both on and off the field after rocking a R26 000 Dsquared2 hoodie

The coach showed off his trendy and expensive garment during Sundown’s 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Fans say the Sundowns coach is copying the style of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who is known to wear the same brand

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena impressed Mzansi with a R26 000 hoodie. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Source: Facebook

Rhulani Mokwena set tounges wagging after showing off a R26000 hoodie during Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, 23 April 2024.

Mokwena wore the black Dsquared2 hoodie in the victory that kept Sundowns atop the log and set a new PSL record of 22 matches unbeaten in a single season.

Rhulani Mokwena shows his style

Mokwena's hoodie cost R26 000, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

As the season ends, Mokwena will have a few more matches to show off his fashion sense as they face a busy end to the season.

Sundowns face Tunisian side Esperance in the second-leg semi-final of the CAF Champions League on Friday, 26 April, before they face TS Galaxy on Monday, 29 April.

Fans say Mokwena deserves nice things

Football fans took to social media to say Mokwena has started to copy the style of his idol and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

Tebogo Koma says Mowkena deserves it:

"He works hard; he deserves it."

Mzwanele Mditshwa is amazed by the price:

"Nkosyami that is my annual salary right there."

Nema Jnr says Mokwena earns enough money:

"He can afford it."

Nicksta Napo expects more trendy styles:

"It’s a drop in the ocean for him."

Ajae Youngking sees a pattern:

"Pep wears d2 stuff, just saying."

Mzi Ngema is proud of Mokwena:

"Black excellence."

Sam Mabena is envious:

"Sundowns pays good salaries."

Kingsman broke down Mokwena's salary:

"Remember that he Earns (R10.2 million annually). So that's about 800k monthly."

Thami Mdutyana says it is a reward:

"Hard work and affordability."

Roberth Rodley warns caution:

"Financial literacy is a taboo in Africa. One day, he’ll remember every penny."

Manqoba Mngqithi is expected to extend Mamelodi Sundowns contract

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns' first-team coach, Manqoba Mngqithi, is expected to sign a new deal.

Mngqithi is expected to stay at the defending PSL champions despite rumours linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs job next season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News