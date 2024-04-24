Mamelodi Sundowns set a new PSL record of 22 games unbeaten in a season after a 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, 23 April 2024

The defending PSL champions have a 13-point lead atop the log with eight games left to play in the season

Masandawana fans celebrate their team’s impressive form and praise the side for being a dominant force in Mzansi football after six successive league titles

After a 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, 23 April 2024, Mamelodi Sundowns became the first team to go 22 games unbeaten in a single PSL season.

Despite a packed match schedule, the Masandawana are on course for a seventh successive league title as they have a 13-point lead atop the PSL log with eight games left to play.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been dominant

Sundowns set a new PSL record, as confirmed by the tweet below:

Sundowns have been dominant this season after going unbeaten in 22 games they are also the league's top scorers with 39 goals, while they have conceded the fewest goals (8).

On Saturday, 18 May, Sundowns face Stellenbosch FC, who have set a new club record this season after winning 12 matches.

Masandawana fans celebrate new PSL record

Sundowns fans took to social media to celebrate the new record, and they believe the side will continue to dominate the PSL.

Francina Fraa is a Downs fan:

"Best team."

Böñgäñï Jösë Ťëmbë says Masandawana are the best in South Africa:

"Not the greatest; they are the best team right now."

T Doug Wayne says the record will stand for a long time:

"Difficult record to break."

J-cobz Silva Vincent says Downs are dominant:

"Mamelodi is currently a dominant force in South Africa, no doubt about that; they are currently the best."

Refilwe Setlhare acknowledges Masandawana:

"Absolutely, Sundowns is the best team in Mzansi. I'm saying that as a big Pirates fan."

Mabudesh Mabudesh Mabudesh backs Sundowns to continue the streak:

"They will be the first team to win the league invincible."

Yanga Gqoboka says Sundowns deserves respect:

"Y'all gotta respect Mamelodi Sundowns."

Sipho Ntekiso backs the Downs:

"Love or hate them. They're simply the best."

Sam Murewa says Sundowns has an iron grip on the PSL top spot:

"The PSL top position is now 2nd place. 1st position permanently belongs to Sundowns. All the other teams have only 2nd place to fight for, which makes the league boring."

Warra Warra says Sundowns still have a way to go:

"Even if they go 32 games unbeaten run they will never be the greatest football club in South Africa soze unotshe. Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are forever the greatest football clubs in South Africa."

Mamelodi Sundowns are exhausted, says coach Rhulani Mokwena

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said his side is exhausted as they target success in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Sundowns are set to defend their league title as they sit 13 points clear atop the league while in the last four of the Nedbank Cup and Champions League.

