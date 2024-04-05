Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has returned to the Kaizer Chiefs squad after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury he picked up while playing for Botswana last year

The defender is a welcomed return to Cavin Johnson's side as they prepare to face Chippa United in a PSL match on Saturday, 6 April 2024

The Amakhosi faithful have welcomed the return of the 25-year-old Botswana international defender

Kaizer Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is a welcomed return for Cavin Johnson. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC @ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe will be a welcomed return to the Kaizer Chiefs squad after the defender recovered from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since November 2023.

The Amakhosi will face Chippa United on Saturday, 6 April 2024, and coach Cavin Johnson will be out to prove that his players still support him.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe returns to training

Chiefs lost their last PSL match 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC, as confirmed in the tweet below:

A club source told Soccer Laduma that Ditlhokwe has returned to training and that it is up to Johnson to decide when he will play.

The source said:

"From the look of things, he will be back very soon. It could be this weekend or next weekend, but he is training with the rest of the team, and he’s looking good."

Johnson's side desperately needs the three points against Chippa while their preparations were rocked by the tragic passing of defender Luke Fleurs on Wednesday, 3 April.

Chiefs fans are happy to see Ditlhokwe back

Ditlhokwe is a well-loved figure among the Amakhosi faithful, who many tout as the future captain of the Soweto side.

Wå Ñàño Wíßé Matā thinks the defender should be captain:

"He must be the captain. Wish you many more, bro TT Ditlhokwe."

Khayo Ndlovu says Chiefs missed Ditlhokwe:

"You will agree that Kaizer Chiefs' defence is nothing without Dove. I really missed him in the derby."

Lukhanyo Hlela is not a fan:

"While I want him gone. So that he can open a space for a foreign spot."

Frank Sona is critical of the defender:

"Too much back passes."

Richards Kerapetse was unhappy Ditlhokwe got injured playing for his country:

"Being injured on national duty is costly. Sometimes, I, personally, wouldn’t consider international football, especially the friendlies."

Major clear-out expected at Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, seven players' contracts are due to expire at Kaizer Chiefs while the club are also looking for a new coach.

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune headlines the list of players who are set to leave the club as free agents at the end of the season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News