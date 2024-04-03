Up to seven players could leave Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the season as they face the expiration of their contracts at the Soweto club

Former Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune headlines the group of players, while fans want Happy Mashiane to stay at Chiefs

Amakhosi fans have bemoaned the club's habit of releasing players as they feel changes should instead be made in management

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is set to end his 20-year stay at the club as his contract expires in June.

Khune joins a list of seven Amakhosi players heading towards the Soweto club's exit door while they are also set to hire a new coach.

The other players on the list include Happy Mashiane, Sifiso Hlanti, Siyethemba Sithebe, George Matlou, Jasond Gonzalez and Njabulo Ngcobo.

Kaizer Chiefs set for reshuffle

With so many players leaving the club, Chiefs will be looking to add new talent to the team, and that could include Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele.

The club has, however, distanced itself from signing goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from Chippa United to replace the outgoing Khune.

Fans want significant changes at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have lost eight matches this season while they have no hope of silverware after an early exit from the Nedbank Cup, leading to fans calling for things to change.

Khush Farai sees problems with the team's defence:

"All those centre-backs are not good enough for Chiefs. They don't deserve to play for Chiefs. Njabulo Ngcobo, Msimango, Ditlokwe Kwinika all must be released and we need a coach that can make players understand their roles in the field of play."

Omet Zinyowera Dube questions releasing seven players:

"How are they going to build a great team while they are releasing good players every season? Keep Mashiane and Matlou; these are great future players who can make a difference in Kaizer Chiefs. Release Gonzalez, Petersen."

Vuyisile Mbokoto thinks management needs a change:

"The only way to restructure Kaizer Chiefs is a change of management."

Mbulelo Jantjies thinks releasing Mashiane will be a mistake:

"They will be very much mistaken if they let go of Mashiane, a very good player."

Hloni Waha Mofokeng is still feeling their 3-2 loss to Orlando Pirates in March:

"Defeat in the Derby still stings."

Kabo Kb Nsala is happy to see Gonzalez leave:

"Gonzalaz, let him go."

Peter Tshwarelo Khobotlo has his list of players that should leave:

"Petersen. Hlanti. Sithebe and Njabulo Ncgobo. Release this players."

Freddy Setati says the Chiefs' owners must go:

"Problem is on Motaung's family not players."

Sizwe Mafu thinks Chiefs are hurting themselves in the long run:

"In the long run, it costs the company more if you keep the wrong people on top and keep on changing the right people at the bottom."

Freddy Madike thinks the club has the wrong strategy:

"They need to stop with this clear-out nonsense. This is what is costing us."

