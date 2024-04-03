Despite only one win in 2024, interim Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says he is still the right man for the job

The Soweto side lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday, 2 April leaving the side seventh on the PSL log

Fans question if Johnson can get the side into the MTN 8 next season as the side have struggled for form during the current campaign

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson believes his side are still committed to getting results. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC @ Facebook

Cavin Johnson believes he still has the support of his players despite Kaizer Chiefs only winning one match in 2024.

The Amakhosi has struggled for form this season and Johnson has blasted his side after their recent loss.

Cavin Johnson is confident things can turn around

Fans make fun of Cavin Johnson's 2024 record via the tweet below:

Speaking to the Sowetan Live, Johnson said his players are still committed to turn out better results as they prepare to face Chippa United on Saturday, 6 April.

Johnson said:

"We are still together and they haven't given up hope. I can tell you straight that the team and I are still together. They [players] don't want to lose and that makes it very, very difficult because when you lose, you lose a lot of energy and we just have to make sure that we get them back to where they were before the Stellenbosch game."

The match against Chippa will see Chiefs go up against goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who they were recently linked with.

Amakhosi supporters say Johnson must be replaced

After failing to impress,Johnson has been received criticism from fans on social media, who feel the coach is out of his depth.

Esihle Masuku thinks fans must be patient:

"Give Johnson a chance to coach."

Henry Sithole questioned Johnson's 2024 record:

"One win this year, think about that for a second coach. Are you sure you the man for the job really?"

Felix Ntabeni thinks Chiefs do not have the talent to win:

"How do you expect some players like Hlanti and Gonzalez to win."

S-Zetbeatz Nolangeni thinks a change must be made immediately:

"Kaizer Chiefs should look for a coach before fighting for relegation."

Jerry Masango thinks Johnson is out of his depth:

"Chiefs is too big for Johnson, he must just resign before he cost us Top 8 spots."

Bafana legend Lucas Radebe is concerned about Kaizer Chiefs

