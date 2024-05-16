Netizens aren't convinced that the government will be able to implement the National Health Insurance in the stipulated four years

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the scheme would be rolled out in two phases, each consisting of two years

Phaahla said the first phase would establish an institution to oversee the scheme, and the second will be a nationwide rollout

Social media users weren't sold by Health Minister Joe Phaahla's statement that the government would finalise the NHI rollout in four years.

South Africans are not convinced that the government will be able to roll out the National Health Insurance in the next four years.

NHI is to be rolled out in two phases

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the scheme would be rolled out in two phases: from now until 2026 and from 2026 to 2028.

Phaahla said that in the first phase, the government would focus on creating an organisation to manage the NHI scheme. In the second phase, the minister said the focus would shift to rolling out the scheme to all provinces. The minister further discouraged citizens from cancelling their medical aid membership until the scheme was fully implemented.

According to EWN, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who signed the NHI Bill into law on 15 May 2024, said South Africans would fully enjoy its benefits in 2030.

South Africans on NHI rollout

Many netizens were disheartened that the NHI wouldn’t start sooner. Others weren’t convinced that the government could execute the two phases within the stipulated four years.

@bhuti_ontsundu_ commented:

“There's nothing for free. NHI, besides being an ANC campaign tool, is basically compulsory "medical aid" collected through taxes and other means by the government on behalf of their friend's medical companies and big pharma.”

@Mizmellow4 said:

“After this grand signing, they will only act in the next election.”

@Beaunita pointed out:

“We told everyone that it is election tricks that the ANC is pulling, people think it was going to be immediate, you have to wait 4 years minimum, and with this government’s track record, it will be even longer!!”

@GriffinForGold suggested:

“CR17 must first cancel his GEMS membership to lead by example.”

@Tau_Magare added:

“Very strategic; you know why it will be available after 4 years? Because we will be going to voting stations again they will use it to campaign.”

@ncedoqhelile stated:

“Nothing is free in this world... ultimately somebody pays...”

Opposition mounts against NHI bill

Briefly News reported that Business Unity South Africa said the current form of the National Health Insurance Bill could damage the health sector and investor confidence.

The organisation was reacting to news that President Cyril Ramphosa planned on signing the Bill into law on 15 May 2024.

Several opposition parties also rejected the Bill, with some threatening to take legal action should the President proceed.

