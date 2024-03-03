City Power has started installing smart meters in Johannesburg without charging residents a cent

They started rolling the smart meters out in August last year, and the new smart meters are expected to save the residents of Johannesburg on electricity during loadshedding

South Africans were convinced that the government was working this hard because the elections were around the corner

South Africans don't want City Power's new smart meters. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– Johannesburg's City Power revealed that it has been rolling out smart meters for no cost since last year in August and continues to do so. City Power's new meters are expected to be a boost for residents during loadshedding.

City Power installs smart meters

According to SABC News, City Power's smart meters allow users to know how much the electricity they have been using costs. City Power's board chairperson, Bonolo Ramokhele, said that the smart meters also have load limiting, which reduces the electricity consumed during loadshedding as long as the user switches off appliances like geysers and stoves.

South Africans disillusioned by government

South Africans on Facebook were disillusioned and could not regard the drive as something the government did out of sincerity.

Jaco Steenkamp said:

"I'd rather take a bank loan and go completely off-grid before Eskom sets foot on my property."

Kerry Withers said:

"Another Agenda 2030cdrive so that governments can control your lives. Please don't do it! Ask any Australian."

Lundi Mnune Khova said:

"Nothing is for mahala. Elections are around the corner. We are not stupid."

Mhs Mhs said:

"They are rolling these smart meters purely because there won't be an end to loadshedding."

Rosa Webster said:

"Another tender corruption loading."

2 Johannesburg hospitals owe City Power millions

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals owed City Power millions in unpaid electricity debt.

The hospitals received a notice that they should pay their bill, which amounted to R32 million.

City Power stressed that they only switch the power of essential services off if the utility has to remain afloat.

Source: Briefly News