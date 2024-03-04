The leader of the Economic Freedom fighters, Julius Malema, said the door is open for coalitions with parties that support land expropriation without compensation

He also said that he will work with political parties that align with the EFF's seven cardinal pillars

South Africans took their hats off to him and praised him for his leadership style and having a vision for the country

Julius Malema is willing to align with parties like the MK that support his pro-land policies. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Ihsaan and Haffejee/AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– The Economic Freedom Fighters' commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, said that he is willing to work with political parties that align with the EFF's non-negotiable cardinal pillars. He added that parties that support the EFF's land policy also speak the same language as he does.

EFF could partner with pro-land parties

According to SABC News, Malema expressed how his party aligns with other similar parties. He mentioned that the EFF is on the same page as the Pan Africanist Congress and the African Transformation movement. He also gave a nod to the MK Party, which is gunning for a two-thirds majority. He said he would put his differences aside with these parties to work for the African child.

South Africans praise Malema

Netizens on Facebook were full of praise for Malema.

Justice Senatle said:

"This is one political person to admire."

Sigel Jairus said:

"Malema doesn't hide in the bushes. He always says things openly."

Patrick Sindane said:

"CIC Malema will be the president one way or the other. Insurance companies need to get chest pain cover because it will be an unprecedented election."

Monareng King Solomon said:

"The EFF is the only opposition party which is much more powerful and stronger in Mzansi."

Differ Mbhalati said:

"The nationalising of banks and mines is where you got me."

