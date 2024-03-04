Former president Jacob Zuma surprised South Africans when he wished Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema a happy 43rd birthday

Zuma offered Malema words of encouragement and strength, and the EFF graciously posted his words

South Africans were left reeling as they could not fathom why Zuma was showing Malema kindness

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Jacob Zuma shocked many when he wished Julius Malema a happy birthday. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA– Former African National Congress president Jacob Zuma stunned the nation when he wished Julius Malema a happy 43rd birthday. Many who thought the two political leaders were at odds were taken aback by the message.

Zum wishes Malema happy birthday

The EFF's X account, @EFFSouthAfrica, posted the video of Msholozi speaking well of Malema. In the video, Zuma starts by calling Malema his brother before chuckling. He then wishes him a happy birthday and acknowledges that he is turning 43, which is a good age in the circumstances the country is in. He wished Malema and the rest of the land to change the country this year, whether they like it or not.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"We must win with a two-thirds majority, and you'll be saying when I got to this level, I was 43, which was a good age."

He added that the black majority must have a two-thirds majority victory in the elections, echoing the words he recently spoke during an MK party rally. Watch the video here:

South Africans stunned

Netizens could not believe that Zuma was speaking kindly about Malema and seemingly hinted at a desire to have a coalition government with EFF.

SewwlaNkoana said:

"I'm sure some people did not eat their Sunday kos after this video. It's chest pains everywhere."

Sthamber said:

"The context of Jacob Zuma's birthday message seems to be President Julius Sello Malema. You are the right man for the seat at the presidency."

Williams said:

"Chest pains have been delivered straight to Stellenbosch kitchen cabinet."

Roma said:

"There are no permanent enemies in politics."

Denja evaluator said:

"Watch Matamela make a video to wish Malema a happy birthday. We know the copy and paste party is trying anything to dim the MK party's light."

Jacob Zuma experiences loadshedding while applying for ID

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Zuma experienced loadshedding while applying for an ID card.

Zuma had lost his smart ID card, so while at the Department of Home Affairs, he experienced an offline system and loadshedding.

Many in the comment section roasted him and accused him of leaving the system in its current condition.

Source: Briefly News