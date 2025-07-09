The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's former boss, David Tembe, said the City of Johannesburg will probe the alleged operations of a drug syndicate in Gauteng

This was after the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, alleged that a syndicate operated in the province

South Africans were eager to see what would happen, and many saluted Mkhwanazi for his allegations

David Tembe said Johannesburg will look into Mkhwanazi's allegations involving Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg will investigate the allegations KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made that there is a drug syndicate operating in Gauteng, including Johannesburg.

City of Johannesburg to probe Mkhwanazi claims

According to SABC News, the former chief of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), David Tembe, said the City of Johannesburg will probe the allegations Mkhwanazi made. He spoke in Midrand, Ekurhuleni, during a crime prevention operation.

Tembe, who is the current advisor to Mgcini Tshwaku, the MMC for Public Safety, said that Mkhwanazi mentioned that the drug syndicate is operating from the metros in Gauteng, including the Johannesburg metro. Tembe also said that the City will investigate allegations that firearms belonging to law enforcement officials disappeared.

What did Mkhwanazi reveal?

Mkhwanazi, in a press briefing in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on 6 July 2025, said that the Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, were in a criminal syndicate involving government officials, politicians, ministers, police officers, judges, and prosecutors.

He said that the syndicate was supplying drugs to South Africans and that he would take the fight to them. Mkhwanazi further accused Mchunu and Sibiya of colluding to disband the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Force in 2024.

What did South Africans say?

Netrixens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post weighed in.

Sesupo Jacobs said:

"He's incapable of looking into it himself. He should just consult with Mkhwanazi, the almighty problem-solver."

Leeto Trip Trip said:

"I was surprised when he asked which metro in Gauteng, knowing very well that all metros in Gauteng are corrupt."

Hathor Ra said:

"Mkhwanazi said that the JMPD is involved."

Tankiso Ezekiel Khotha Khotha said:

"Gauteng is worse. We don't have police in the province."

Azwinndini Rangolo said:

"Mkhwanazi penetrated the whole system."

