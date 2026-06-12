GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi is not giving up his fight for freedom.

Brown Mogotsi's legal team will present new facts in a fresh bail application. Image: News24/7 Update

Source: Facebook

The North West businessman appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 12 June 2026 as he sought to challenge the decision to deny him bail.

The political fixer was denied bail on 4 June 2026, after the magistrate found that he failed to provide accurate addresses, which suggested that he could evade trial.

Mogotsi’s legal team to present new facts

Following a brief appearance, Mogotsi’s matter was postponed to 22 June 2026. His legal team indicated that it had new facts to present for a new bail application. Mogotsi will remain in custody until then.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The businessman was arrested on 15 May 2026, and faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm in a public/municipal area.

The charges stem from a shooting in Vosloorus in November 2025, in which Mogotsi claimed that he was the victim of an attempted assassination. The State alleged that Mogotsi staged the shooting and then falsely reported it to the police.

Source: Briefly News