A witness testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry alleged that controversial businessman Brown Mpogotsi's life is under threat

Mogotsi has been linked to suspended deputy national commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

The witness alleged that Mogotsi survived an attempt on his life, and South Africans debated the revelation

Brown Mogotsi survived an attempt on his life. Image: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — A vital witness in the ongoing Madlanga Commission and Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee investigating KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations of corruption against the police alleged an attempt on Brown Mogotsi's life.

Reports have revealed that Brown Mogotsi’s car was shot at, and the Vosloorus police have recovered the bullet-ridden car. According to Newzroom Afrika, Brown Mogotsi was a victim of an attempted murder. However, he survived the attack. The incident allegedly happened in Vosloorus. According to Tshenolo PI, Brown was traveling in his vehicle when he was attacked. His vehicle was left with eight bullets.

Mogotsi is expected to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has also given him a deadline to respond to the allegations made about him by witnesses during the public hearings. Witnesses have drawn connections to him and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya.

Briefly News contacted the South African Police Service for comment. SAPS did not respond at the time of publication.

South Africans react

As we await more information, South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on these developments. While some have expressed concern over the incident, others couldn’t help but be sceptical of the alleged hit.

Lewi said:

"They're silencing Brown Mogotsi to protect their own corrupt skins."

K said:

"This proves he knows a lot. He must appear before the Commission before he is unalived."

MO Khumalo said:

"Protect Brown

Mogotsi. He will cook at the commission."

Others did not believe he was attacked

Kgaugelo Taukobong said:

"Riddled with bullets, and he was able to come out alive. Who trusts this guy?"

Humbulani Mudau said:

"It is staged. Evading trial and prosecution."

Nancy Nkosi asked:

"What if he staged the whole thing?"

