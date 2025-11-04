Madlanga Commission Adjourns After Safety of Key Witnesses Jeopardised

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's morning session adjourned after the identification of crucial witnesses was compromised

The testimony of Crime Intelligence Boss General Dunmisan Khumalo was expected to continue on 4 November

However, the proceedings were paused after a security threat, prompting a discussion on social media about the safety of the witnesses

Parts of Dumisani Khumalo's statements were leaked on social media. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The proceedings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry were adjourned on 4 November after information about key sitnesses was leaked. Sections of Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo's statements were also jeopardised.

The public hearings held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane adjourned after details, including the identities of two key witnesses, were projected onto the projector screen used to show evidence. Khumalo had returned to the seat after he fell ill mysteriously, and his testimony was postponed.

In a video MDNNews posted on its @MDNnewss X account, Advocate Adilah Hassim, one of the evidence leaders, stopped the proceedings as Khumalo was testifying about organized crime. She said it came to her attention that some of the annexures and contents of Khumalo's statements have been projected onto the screen. She said that she wasn't aware until she saw posts on social media, as there was no projection on the screen.

View the X video here:

This is a developing story.

