Madlanga Commission Adjourns After Safety of Key Witnesses Jeopardised
- The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's morning session adjourned after the identification of crucial witnesses was compromised
- The testimony of Crime Intelligence Boss General Dunmisan Khumalo was expected to continue on 4 November
- However, the proceedings were paused after a security threat, prompting a discussion on social media about the safety of the witnesses
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The proceedings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry were adjourned on 4 November after information about key sitnesses was leaked. Sections of Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo's statements were also jeopardised.
The public hearings held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane adjourned after details, including the identities of two key witnesses, were projected onto the projector screen used to show evidence. Khumalo had returned to the seat after he fell ill mysteriously, and his testimony was postponed.
In a video MDNNews posted on its @MDNnewss X account, Advocate Adilah Hassim, one of the evidence leaders, stopped the proceedings as Khumalo was testifying about organized crime. She said it came to her attention that some of the annexures and contents of Khumalo's statements have been projected onto the screen. She said that she wasn't aware until she saw posts on social media, as there was no projection on the screen.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
View the X video here:
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.