Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo shared more explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Khumalo shared WhatsApp conversations between Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and North West businessman Brown Mgotsi

In one conversation, Matlala expressed frustration with the Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, over one of his decisions

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard how Vusimuzi Matlala was annoyed with Senzo Mchunu over his decision relating to a tender. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Frennie Shivambu

GAUTENG – Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was allegedly angry with Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, after a review was initiated into his R360-million tender from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

That’s according to Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, who was testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. The Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence focused on conversations between Matlala and North West businessman Brown Mgotsi during his second day of testimony on 30 September 2025.

While the evidence focused on Mgotsi and Matlala’s dealings, it also revealed Cat’s thoughts on the minister’s decision to review his tender. Medicare24, of which Matlala was the sole director, was awarded a R360 million tender that was cancelled in 2024 after an investigation ordered by Mchunu.

Khumalo produces screenshots detailing Matlala’s unhappiness

During his testimony, the Project Leader of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) revealed screenshots of WhatsApp chats between Matlala and Mgotsi in which the tenderpreneur complained about Mchunu. The screenshots were taken after police arrested Matlala and seized his phones.

Khumalo then led the commissioners to one conversation where Matlala sent Mogotsi screenshots of a News24 article about General Fannie Masemola being ordered to terminate the R360-million tender.

In the message in March 2025, Matlala expressed annoyance that the order was given under Mchunu’s instruction.

“I will see where to go from here. I am not taking this [lightly],” his message read.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard tesimony from Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Mchunu mentioned in other messages

Khumalo also showed the commissioners other messages between Mgotsi and Matlala in which Mchunu was mentioned. In one message, the North West businessman told Matlala that he arranged a meeting for Sibiya and the minister.

Sibiya is believed to be Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection. Masemola previously alleged that Sibiya and Mchunu were working to protect criminal syndicates.

Khumalo also presented evidence of communication between Mgotsi and Mchunu.

