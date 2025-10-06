North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has responded to Fikile Mbalula's recent utterances about him

Mogotsi claimed that the Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) wanted to target someone

The businessman also made claims about Mbalula's ties to corruption activities, like his links to Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela

Brown Mogotsi accuses Fikile Mbalula of trying to targeting Senzo Mchunu. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ @Patriot_S_A (X)

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi has accused Fikile Mbalula of trying to target Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu.

Mogotsi, a North West businessman, hit back at the Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) after his recent claims. Mbalula stated that Mogotsi was no longer a member of the party, adding that the party would not be associated with him if he were a member.

The ANC also distanced itself from Mogotsi after his name was mentioned numerous times during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. During testimony by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, Mogotsi was painted out to be a middleman between the underworld and Police Minister Mchunu.

Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, detailed how Mogotsi reached out to him. Khumalo shared screenshots of conversations between Mogotsi and attempted-murder accused, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Brown Mogotsi's name has been mentioned often during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Mgotsi points to Mbalula’s skeletons

During an exclusive interview with SABC on 6 October 2025, Mgotsi touched on Mbalula’s utterances about him. He said that if he couldn’t be considered a member of the party because he was linked to corrupt individuals like Matlala, then Mbalula couldn’t as well because of his skeletons.

Mogotsi claimed that Mchunu was linked to feared Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela. Mogotsi stated that Mbabula was with Khekhe a few days before he murdered North West businessman, Wandile Bozwana. Khekhe remains behind bars for that murder. Mogotsi also claimed that Mbalula borrowed a million rand from Bozwana, but never paid it back.

He also claimed that Mbalula’s wife was embroiled in a housing scandal in the Free State, but that didn’t mean he couldn’t be the SG just because his partner was implicated.

“He’s actually using the name Brown Mogotsi to actually attack his target, and that target is Mchunu,” the businessman said.

He added that the whole thing that led to the Madlanga Commission was just to target Mchunu.

Mogotsi claims he’s still an ANC member

The North West businessman also touched on Mbalula’s claims that he was no longer a member of the party. Mogotsi denied this, saying he was an ANC member in good standing, adding that his membership only expired at the end of October 2025.

