The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, spoke during a media briefing on Thursday

Media personality Robert Marawa weighed in on Mbalula's remarks regarding Brown Mogotsi and his alleged affiliations with the ruling party

Mzansi peeps were floored by Marawa's hilarious reaction to Mbalula's remarks

Robert Marawa trolled Fikile Mbalula following the media briefing. Image: RobertMarawa, FikileMbalula

The African National Congress (ANC) held a media briefing on Thursday, 2 October 2025, where they touched on matters such as corruption and strengthening the local government.

Secretary General Fikile Mbalula went viral for his remarks during the briefing, where he distanced the party from Brown Mogotsi. According to his IG post, the whole point of the briefing was to "communicate the outcomes of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting and provide key updates on the impact of the ANC Roll Call on strengthening local government, advancing the fight against corruption, and reaffirming the movement’s commitment to international solidarity."

Robert Marawa trolls Mbalula

During the press briefing, Mbalula touched on Brown Mogotsi and stated that the party would not tolerate people who put it in a negative light.

"We will never associate ourselves with characters like Brown Mogotsi, if he is a member of the ANC, and his activities. He must account for that, and the ANC will stand up to such characters, who pride themselves openly and publicly on the pride of being involved in things that do not raise the name of the ANC in a good light.

"As a party, we cannot have such elements in the organisations running amok, and you can see that there is no fear on his face."

Mbalula then dragged Mogotsi, who is implicated in the Madlanga Commission, for bragging about being an ANC member, but not with pride; he does it "like it's a cheap thing."

Sports personality Robert Marawa weighed in on the press conference held by the ANC and made a joke out of it. In his X post, Marawa commented, "Comedy Central here."

Social media users were floored by Marawa's hilarious reaction to Mbalula's remarks.

@Selinah_51271 said:

"Robert, it's okay to keep quiet at times."

@Mluleki Mabona said:

"He only mentioned Brown Mogotsi, why didn't you mention Senzo Mncunu, because his implicated as well?"

@tumzadr said:

"The Integrity committee will clear Senzo, Cele and everybody else. Jokes write themselves."

@GI_Irvin stated:

"They are aiming for that 11% rural vote."

@LuckyMakwati asked:

"Robert, are u talking about Nomvula Mokonyane, Austin Martin or Gwede’s electrical fences in his three properties installed by Bosasa?"

@SamTrong3 laughed:

"Welele... Inganekwane."

@mkasithapelo

"Mogotsi must just pull out a proof of payment to Sesifikile zikhale same time."

@Themba51760567

"You’d not associate with the likes of Brown Mogotsi, but nothing stops Brown, Blue or Black from associating with you."

Khumalo shares WhatsApp messages from Mogotsi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo's explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry sparked chatter.

Khumalo revealed WhatsApp conversations between Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and North West businessman Brown Mgotsi. In one message, Matlala expressed frustration with the Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, over one of his decisions

