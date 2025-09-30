The head of Crime Intelligence, General Dumisani Khumalo, continued his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Khumalo presented WhatsApp messages from controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi Matlala

Mogotsi confirmed to Matlala that the Political Killings Task Team, which had been harassing Matlala, had been disbanded

Vusimuzi Matlala received texts about the Political Killings Task Team from Brown Mogotsi. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo revealed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings on 30 September 2025 that Brown Mogotsi had texted Vusimuzi Matlala about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Khumalo continued his testimony against the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where the public hearings are being held. Khumalo began his testimony on 29 September 2025. In his testimony on 30 September, he discussed the screenshots taken from Mogotsi's conversations with Matlala from 1 January 2025. Matlala is currently in jail after he was arrested for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

What Mogotsi said to Matlala

In screenshots eNCA journalist Silindelo Masikane posted on her @Sli_Masikane X account, Mogotsi called Matlala at 22:14. About 34 minutes later, Mogotsi texted him and said that the Political Task Team that came to Matlala's house and harassed him had been disbanded. Matlala responded with shock and asked Mogotsi when the disbandment would take place.

Read the X screenshots here:

What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission

Brown Mogotsi was in contact with Cat Matlala on WhatsApp. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans discuss

Netizens on X were in disbelief.

Sthembiso said:

Using WhatsApp for such sensitive information in this modern era of tech."

Shukela said:

"This is evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. When are arrests taking place? My heart is bleeding, because my bonus was heavily taxed for this nonsense."

Uncle Chaps said:

"Brown Mogotsi must tell us who he is working with inside the SAPS."

E.L.A StoneAI said:

"Sibiya's urgency to return to the office was driven by one motive: to conceal the evidence."

Gift Vutomi Mathebula said:

"The pain is that no one is going to be arrested even if the evidence is crystal clear."

