Brown Mogotsi’s WhatsApp Messages to Cat Matlala Announcing PKTT Disbandment Exposed
- The head of Crime Intelligence, General Dumisani Khumalo, continued his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- Khumalo presented WhatsApp messages from controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi Matlala
- Mogotsi confirmed to Matlala that the Political Killings Task Team, which had been harassing Matlala, had been disbanded
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo revealed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings on 30 September 2025 that Brown Mogotsi had texted Vusimuzi Matlala about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).
Khumalo continued his testimony against the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where the public hearings are being held. Khumalo began his testimony on 29 September 2025. In his testimony on 30 September, he discussed the screenshots taken from Mogotsi's conversations with Matlala from 1 January 2025. Matlala is currently in jail after he was arrested for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.
What Mogotsi said to Matlala
In screenshots eNCA journalist Silindelo Masikane posted on her @Sli_Masikane X account, Mogotsi called Matlala at 22:14. About 34 minutes later, Mogotsi texted him and said that the Political Task Team that came to Matlala's house and harassed him had been disbanded. Matlala responded with shock and asked Mogotsi when the disbandment would take place.
Read the X screenshots here:
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission
- KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi discussed during his testimony how Brown Mogotsi contacted him in 2024
- Mkhwanazi also revealed that Matlala was pushing for suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya to be the head of the Hawks
- National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said that a whistleblower alerted him of Cat Mtlala's alleged connections with the police
- SAPS' Major-General Petronella Van Rooyen said that Sibiya had no power to take orders from Senzo Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team
- Van Rooyen also said that Mchunu did not have the power to disband the Political Killings Task Team
South Africans discuss
Netizens on X were in disbelief.
Sthembiso said:
Using WhatsApp for such sensitive information in this modern era of tech."
Shukela said:
"This is evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. When are arrests taking place? My heart is bleeding, because my bonus was heavily taxed for this nonsense."
Uncle Chaps said:
"Brown Mogotsi must tell us who he is working with inside the SAPS."
E.L.A StoneAI said:
"Sibiya's urgency to return to the office was driven by one motive: to conceal the evidence."
Gift Vutomi Mathebula said:
"The pain is that no one is going to be arrested even if the evidence is crystal clear."
Parliament failed to act: Van Rooyen
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Van Rooyen slammed Parliament and accused it of not acting on Mkhwanazi's allegations. Van Rooyen spoke during her testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
Van Rooyen said that Mkhwanazi raised issues of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system during a virtual meeting with Parliament in March 2025. She said the Portfolio Committee of Police did not act and failed to fulfil its mandate.
