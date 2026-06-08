A Gauteng mother has denied all charges of distributing explicit material of her 13-year-old daughter at the Gauteng High Court

She told the court she did not create or share any explicit content, insisting her daughter acted independently in producing and selling the material

The State, however, presented evidence of payments into her bank account that it says are linked to the alleged exploitation case

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An exploitation case was heard at the Gauteng High Court. Images: zmeel and Chris Ryan

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - A 38-year-old mother accused of prostituting her two minor daughters and selling explicit material online has denied all wrongdoing in the Gauteng High Court, insisting that her eldest child acted of her own accord.

According to News 24, the woman, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of her minor daughters, appeared in court on Monday, 8 June 2026.

Mother provided contradictory testimony

The mother denied allegations that she supplied explicit content involving her 13-year-old daughter to multiple men or that she created and distributed the material online.

She, however, acknowledged during testimony that payments linked to the material were deposited into her bank account. She told the court that this was because her child did not have her own banking account at the time, and that clients sometimes transferred money into her account for that reason.

The accused faces multiple charges, including the alleged exploitation and trafficking of a minor, as well as the production and distribution of explicit material. She has also been accused of selling her daughter to Boksburg lawyer, Carel Schoeman.

When previously taking the stand, the mother consistently denied creating any explicit material. She maintained that her eldest daughter independently chose to take photographs and videos of herself and to sell them to clients.

See post from News24 here:

Mother admits to benefiting from selling explicit material

Under cross-examination, she further testified that she did not personally benefit from the proceeds. However, her account appeared to shift at points during proceedings. She stated that although she initially said her daughter managed her own finances, payments were sometimes received into her account and used within the family.

The court also heard conflicting versions regarding who was responsible for producing and distributing the material. The mother at times claimed that she, another woman, and her daughter worked together in producing and selling the content.

An investigating officer presented evidence suggesting that some payments into the mother’s account were as low as R300 and were linked to the alleged sale of explicit material. The court was told that these transactions formed part of the State’s broader case against her.

The matter continues before the Gauteng High Court.

South African High Court building. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Lawyer accused alongside mother denies allegations

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng lawyer accused alongside the mother of raping and 'purchasing' the 13-year-old girl applied for the case against him to be dismissed after the State closed its case in the Johannesburg High Court. Carel Schoeman appeared in court on Monday, 1 June 2026, where his legal team brought a Section 174 application for discharge, arguing that the evidence presented was insufficient for him to be called to answer. Schoeman faces 26 charges, including rape, sexual offences involving a minor, child trafficking, and related offences. In his plea explanation, Schoeman told the court that he believed the complainant was 19 years old at the time, stating that he had encountered an online profile in October 2022 which indicated she was an adult.

Source: Briefly News