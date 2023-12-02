Updated LLB law requirements at UNISA: everything to know

The University of South Africa (UNISA) is the largest open distance learning institution in Africa and one of the longest-standing dedicated distance education universities in the world. At the University of South Africa (UNISA), the LLB (Bachelor of Law) program is a popular undergraduate degree for those pursuing a career in law. What are the new LLB law requirements at UNISA?

Photo: Olia Danilevich on Pexels.com (Modified by editor)

LLB is a four-year law degree course pursued after completion of graduation. If you are interested in studying towards a Bachelor of Law or LLB at UNISA, then knowing the LLB law requirements is essential. This article provides a complete overview of LLB law requirements at UNISA that you must meet to qualify.

UNISA law requirements

If you are considering studying for an LLB law or completing a law course, UNISA should be one of your options. Here are the requirements to study Law at UNISA.

Updated LLB law requirements at UNISA

What are the requirements for UNISA LLB? The LLB law levels come with various admission requirements. Your admission to UNISA is dependent on you meeting the specific admission requirements for your chosen qualification. Here is a look at the general requirements for undergraduate students.

Photo: pexels.com, @olly

A National Senior Certificate (NSC) (Degree endorsement) with at least 50% in the language of teaching and learning.

A Senior Certificate (SC) with matriculation exemption or qualifies for the exemption from the Matriculation Board with at least a D symbol on HG or a C symbol on SG in the language of teaching and learning.

A Higher Certificate in Law or a Higher Certificate in Criminal Justice completed at a public or private higher education institution registered with the DHET with an average of at least 60%.

A 360-credit Diploma in Law or 360-credit diploma in a related field completed at NQF level 6 at a public or private higher education institution registered with the DHET.

Note: Applicants who do not meet the above requirements should consider applying for the Diploma or Higher Certificate as long as they meet the necessary statutory and supplementary requirements.

Higher Certificate in Law requirements

Here are the specific requirements for the Higher Certificate in Law at UNISA.

Photo: pexels.com, @kampus

A National Senior Certificate (NSC) with at least 30% in the language of teaching and learning.

Senior Certificate (SC) with at least an F symbol on HG or an E symbol on SG in the language of teaching and learning.

National Certificate (Vocational) level 4 with an equivalent of at least 40% in the language of teaching and learning in terms of the NSC.

NOTE: Selection options for the Higher Certificate studies will be limited and aligned to vocational subject choices obtained in the National Certificate Vocational (NCV) level 4.

Diploma in Law requirements

If you have completed a higher certificate and want to apply for admission to a diploma, here are the requirements you should comply with.

A National Senior Certificate (NSC) (Diploma endorsement) with at least 50% in the language of teaching and learning.

Senior Certificate (SC) with at least a D symbol on HG or a C symbol on SG in the language of teaching and learning.

Higher Certificate.

Note: Applicants who do not meet the above requirements should consider applying for the Higher Certificate offered by the college.

Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Frequently asked questions

Queries about UNISA's LLB law program focus on admission criteria and program structure, including inquiries about academic prerequisites and application procedures. Prospective students commonly seek clarity on entry requirements and assessment processes for enrollment in the LLB program. These are the most popular questions:

Can you study law with NCV level 4?

National Certificate Vocational (NCV) at Level 4 may not directly qualify you for admission into a law degree program such as the LLB at UNISA. National Certificate (Vocational) level 4 with an equivalent of at least 40% in the language of teaching and learning in terms of the NSC will qualify you to undertake the Higher Certificate in Criminal Justice.

Is UNISA LLB recognised?

The UNISA Law Degree is considered a professional law qualification, and the program takes a minimum of 4 years to complete, entailing the completion of 40 semester subjects. The degree is fully accredited by the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA). It is acknowledged nationally and internationally, enabling graduates to pursue legal careers and further education in law.

Can you study LLB after a higher certificate in Law at UNISA?

It is possible to progress from a Higher Certificate in Law to an LLB degree at UNISA. The Higher Certificate in Law can serve as a foundational qualification to gain entry into an LLB degree programme, which prepares students for a career in law.

Is there a Diploma in Law at UNISA?

UNISA offers a Diploma in Law. The Diploma in Law is a qualification that provides foundational knowledge and skills in various aspects of law. It is designed to give students a comprehensive understanding of legal principles and practices without committing to a full undergraduate degree like the LLB.

If you have been searching for the LLB law requirements at UNISA, this guide has everything you need to know about the course’s entry requirements. The LLB law program at UNISA equips students with the essential knowledge and skills required in the legal profession. UNISA's flexible learning approach, which includes distance education, allows individuals to pursue legal studies while balancing other commitments.

