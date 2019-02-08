List of the newest Gqom music in 2022! Check it out here!

Are you looking for feel-good tunes that you can dance to? If so, Gqom music is a fantastic choice for you. Talented artists have been releasing amazing Gqom tracks in 2022. Now is the time to update your 2022 playlist with these hit tunes. You can also share them with your loved ones to make sure they are listening to the latest jams.

Gqom music is a relatively new genre of music that started in the early 2010s. The genre loosely translates to hitting a drum, meaning these tunes are quite loud and banging. Initially, it was played in South Africa. Today, the genre is gaining popularity among people outside the country.

List of the newest Gqom music in 2022

Are you looking for Gqom music to download or add to your playlist in 2022? Check out the latest and hottest tracks you should listen to this year.

12. Lokshin Gqom Wave - Okmalumkoolkat

Release date: 25th February 2022

Lokshin Gqom Wave is an amazing track by Okmalumkoolkat. This feel-good jam was released in late February this year. As the title suggests, this track causes a wave. It is a must-add to your playlist.

11. Ngiyathembisa - Dj Tira ft. Boohle, Q Twins, and Skye Wanda

Release date: 11th March 2022

Dj Tira is known for bringing fresh bangers to the world. He is also known for collaborating with upcoming artists and supporting their talent. One of his fresh releases in 2022 is Ngiyathembisa featuring Boohle, Q Twins, and Skye Wanda. In this jam, the artists promise a loved one life and that they will turn things around for them.

10. Abo Mvelo - Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy and M.J.

Release date: 18th March 2022

Abo Mvelo is a masterpiece by the talented Daliwonga featuring Mellow & Sleazy and M.J. The video was directed by Nigel Stockl and produced by New Money Gang. The video is simple and a must-watch.

9. Chipi ke Chipi - Mellow & Sleazy and Justin9

Release date: 14th April 2022

Barely two months after the official audio release, Chipi ke Chipi has amassed over 862k views on YouTube. This hit track is the work of Mellow & Sleazy and Justin9. It will get you dancing the minute it starts playing.

8. Banyana Ke Bafana - Pabi Cooper, Focalistic and Ch'cco ft. LuuDadeeja & Nobantu Vilakazi

Release date: 18th April 2022

Banyana Ke Bafana is one of the hottest Gqom tracks today. It has over 1.9 million YouTube views. This hot jam is by Pabi Cooper, Focalistic and Ch'cco featuring LuuDadeeja and Nobantu Vilakazi. It is among the Gqom music videos you should watch in 2022. The visuals for the jam are fantastic.

7. Umjolo Wami - Sizwe Mdlalose ft. DarkSilver & Oros

Release date: 6th May 2022

Sizwe Mdlalose is a sesational South African TikToker. Fans have been awaiting the release of his single, Umjolo Wami. The track is finally out, and it lives up to the expectations. This jam is exciting and can be classified as a feel-good tune.

6. Ngiyakuthatha - Themba Broly & DJ Tira ft. Prince Bulo

Release date: 14th May 2022

Ngiyakuthatha is a word that means taking it. In this track, Themba Broly and DJ Tira talk about taking back their love lives. The jam features Prince Bulo, who is also a talented artist.

5. Indaba - Toolz Umazelaphi ft. Mr Thela

Release date: 16th May 2022

Indaba is a catchy tune by Toolz Umazelaphi featuring Mr Thela. Toolz Umazelaphi is a talented artist, as is Mr Thela. The two musicians have collaborated on an epic jam that you should include in your 2022 playlist.

4. Flight Mode - Mshayi & Mr Thela, DJ Ligwa & BenTen

Release date: 20th May 2022

Musicians and record producers Mshayi and Mr Thela are among the top Gqom artists in South Africa. The magical duo recently released Flight Mode featuring DJ Ligwa and BenTen. You should add this hot track to your playlist. It will boost your mood whenever you listen to it.

3. Imali Iyagezana - Bello no Gallo ft. TDK Macassette & Que DJ

Release date: 27th May 2022

Imali Iyagezana is a mind-blowing jam by Bello no Gallo featuring TDK Macassette and Que DJ. If you are looking for fresh Gqom music in 2022, this is a must-listen. In this tune, Sabelo Mkhize, alias Bello, and Zakhele Mthethwa, alias Gallo, bring their best foot forward. Their voices and lyrics blend well, and the tune will make you dance.

2. Obay'zolo - Ndloh Jnr ft. Dreamteam and Daliwonga

Release date: 27th May 2022

If you are looking for new Gqom music in 2022, you should check out Obay'zolo by Ndloh Jnr featuring Dreamteam and Daliwonga. The jam will get you bursting your finest moves. Besides releasing hot tunes, Ndloh Jnr is a respected producer and versatile DJ.

1. Uyangifaka - Themba Broly ft. Dj Tira Feat Skye Wanda, Prince Bulo & Q Twins

Release date: 3rd June 2022

Uyangifaka is a new and trending jam by Themba Broly featuring Dj Tira Feat Skye Wanda, Prince Bulo & Q Twins. Themba is known for participating in the Big Brother show and for uplifting and giving young talent. This latest Gqom music is quite catchy, and it talks about love. It has over 225k YouTube views.

What are Gqom songs?

Gqom jams are a genre of electronic dance music that originated in Durban in the early 2010s. Some of its pioneers are producer DJ Lag, Griffit Vigo, Rudeboyz, Citizen Boy, and Dominowe.

What does Gqom music sound like?

It sounds like electronic dance music, and its beats are minimal, raw, and repetitive, usually with heavy bass.

Is Gqom house music?

House music is a genre of electronic dance music, meaning that Gqom has elements similar to house music.

How is Gqom pronounced?

Gqom is pronounced as qwom with a Zulu tongue click at the beginning followed by a throaty “om".

What is the difference between Gqom and Amapiano?

Amapiano music is a slower-paced hybrid of deep house, R&B, and the kwaito style that originated in Pretoria or Johannesburg. On the flipside, Gqom music's beats have a minimal, raw and repetitive sound with heavy bass resulting in a dark and hypnotic club sound, and it originated in Durban.

How do you pronounce Gqom?

Gqom is pronounced as qwom with a Zulu tongue click at the beginning.

What tempo is Gqom?

Its tempo is 123 to 124bpm, making it slow enough for you to do all your best moves.

Gqom music is a delicate blend of the Durban kwaito and electronic dance genres. This genre has become quite popular in South Africa and beyond.

