Top 15 trending songs in South Africa to listen to in 2022

Trending songs in South Africa gain hundreds of thousands within days. Once a track hits 100k YouTube views in Mzansi, there is no way anyone can stop it from going viral countrywide, across the continent, or worldwide. Its views will most likely skyrocket to millions within a few months, especially when social media influencers start creating dance challenges from it.

An image of a studio microphone. Photo: unsplash.com @Jonathan Farber

Source: UGC

Most top South African songs have a touch of Amapiano sounds, a sub-genre of house music that emerged around 2013. Artists behind these tracks have unique and lively vocals that keep audiences hooked to their tracks. As a result, one of these trending tracks might become the song of the year in South Africa and even win an award by December.

Top 15 trending songs in South Africa

The audio and videos of the latest South African songs do not disappoint fans. Mzansi musicians heavily invest in quality recording equipment and hire the best producers on the continent like Master KG. Below are 15 new songs in 2022 in South Africa that dominate radio and tv stations.

1. Bakwa Lah - Major League Djz, Mathandos & Nvcho (ft. C4 Djs)

Listening to Bakwa Lah if you need a song to put you in a good mood. The track should be the song of the year 2022. It has received lots of acceptance from music lovers, for it is highly entertaining. More than 2.9 million people have viewed it on YouTube since its publication on January 27, 2022.

2. Dali Nguwe - Wanitwa Mos & Master KG (ft. Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, and Obeey Amor)

Dali Nguwe is one of the many hit songs that will go unnoticed. The intro comes with suspense and vibes that must have caught over 2.9 million viewers' attention. Therefore, it is not surprising that the song has gone viral since it premiered on YouTube on March 18, 2022.

3. Daliwonga - Abo Mvelo (ft. Mellow, Sleazy, and MJ)

Abo Mvelo, Mellow, Sleazy, and MJ are respected in the industry for producing quality songs. The four made Daliwonga exceptionally great. The track has gained over 2.05 million views after premiering on YouTube on March 18, 2022.

4. Sondela - Venom & Shishiliza (ft. Yumbs, Raspy, Blxckie, Riky Rick, and Tshego)

You cannot resist listening to Sondela twice or thrice once you hit the play button. The audio has collected over 2 million views since it was uploaded on February 14, 2022. Fans flooded the comment section with emotional messages for the late Ricky Rick.

5. Selema (Po Po) - Musa Keys & Loui

Selema is also one of the trending songs in South Africa. Musa Keys and Loui collaborated to deliver this beautiful piece of art. The video was uploaded on YouTube on January 21, 2022, and heading to 2 million views.

6. Uthando - DJ Ngwazi & Master KG (ft. Nokwazi, Lowsheen, and Caltonic SA)

The creative approach DJ Ngwazi, Master KG, Nokwazi, Lowsheen, and Caltonic SA gave to Uthando makes it a heart-soothing song. Additionally, the vibes and lyrics are inspiring. After premiering on YouTube on March 2, 2022, it has garnered over 1.8 million views.

7. Lala Ngoxolo - Big Zulu , Mduduzi Ncube & Siya Ntuli

The audio is a tribute to the late Ricky Rick and dedication to everyone battling depression and other mental health issues. Lala Ngoxolo cuts so deep to anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to these health complications. The audio was uploaded on February 24, 2022, and has over 1.7 million views.

8. Ivolovolo - Big Zulu (ft. Xowla)

Ivolovolo premiered on YouTube on February 14, 2022, and soon became one of the trending songs in South Africa. This savoring beat and melody will make you appreciate African music and Zulu culture. Moreover, the video features the beautiful mountains of Lesotho. Over 1.3 million people have watched it.

9. Piano City ft. Nkosazana

If you think you have heard beautiful voices on the planet, Nkosozana's vocals will prove you wrong. Piano City brings in sounds of an extensive range of quality acoustic, hybrid, digital pianos, and keyboards to complement her sweet voice. The track premiered on YouTube on February 22, 2022, and has over 898k views.

10. uMlando - 9umba, TOSS & Mdoovar (ft. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna, and Slade)

uMlando is one of the most viral songs this year. 9umba, TOSS, Mdoovar, Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna, and Slade did a great job. The hit has received over 571k views about two weeks after it was uploaded on YouTube on April 1, 2022.

11. Banyana Ke Bafana - Pabi Cooper, Focalistic & Ch'cco (ft. LuuDadeeja and Nobantu Vilakazi)

Banyana Ke Bafana has over 537k YouTube views, yet it is still in audio form. The track was released on March 25, 2022. Mzansi acknowledges the effort of the five artists who worked on Banyana Ke Bafana by increasing its views daily.

12. Nomathemba - DJ Givy Baby (ft Nkosazana Daughter, Sir Trill, and Soa Mattrix)

Nomathemba is along among the top South African songs in 2022. To many, it has become a wake-up song, a sleeping melody, a go-to-work song, etc. The song gets bigger daily as more views stream in.

Some viewers think the video is excellent, but the content is irrelevant to the lyrics. Find out if they are right on wrong by tapping that play button. The track premiered on March 4, 2022, and has over 529k views.

13. Can’t Imagine - Nasty_C

The lyric rap video has been the talk of the country since its release on March 27, 2022. The song makes one want to get up and dance even if they are in places they would look awkward. Moreover, Can't Imagine brings the world's attention to rap sounds from African artists. The lyric video has over 506k views.

14.Tanzania - Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo (ft. Sino Msolo and Boibizza)

Be assured that you will be obsessed with Tanzania after listening to it. The audio has over 446k views since it premiered on March 16, 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for the video, hoping it will be a massive hit in the country and beyond.

15. Mina Nawe - Khanyisa (ft. Mr JazziQ & Marcus MC)

Khanyisa is one of the greatest vocalists in the country. You might even find yourself putting her song, Mina Nawe, on loop or non-stop replay, for it is among the most trending songs in South Africa right now. It premiered on February 3, 2022, and has achieved over 338k YouTube views.

The top 15 rending songs in South Africa are from established and upcoming singers. The highly-competitive South African music industry has pushed the country's music to a global level.

