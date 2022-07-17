Have you ever wondered what it is like to be an adult content creator? How does one venture onto the field? What is their thought process? Is the industry as lucrative as everyone thinks? Jason Luv's biography gives us a glimpse of what it is like!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Who is Jason Luv? Photo: @iamjasonluv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jason Luv is an American musician, model and adult content creator. He has set himself apart as a trainer, and his fitness content has earned him hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Apart from his professional life, his biography addresses his age, wife, career, real name, height, trainer and net worth.

Jason Luv's profile summary and bio

Name Jason Thomas Nickname Jason Luv Gender Male Date of birth 1st February 1985 Age 37 Years Old (As of July 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Louisiana, The United States of America Hometown Louisiana, The United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Current residence United States of America Height in cm 196 cm Height in feet 6′ 5″ Weight in kg 107 kg Weight in pounds 235 lbs Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Body type Huge muscular Shoe size 10 (US) Tattoo On body Alma mater Florida International University, Profession Actor (Adult industry), model, Hip-Hop artist, social media influencer Net worth $3 million Marital status Single Girlfriend Andrea Abeli Instagram iamjasonluv TikTok @jamjamsonluv Facebook Jason Luv

Jason Luv's real name

Luv's real name is Jason Thomas. Jason Luv is his stage name, one that most fans have embraced.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jason Luv's age

How old is Jason Luv? He was born on 1st February 1985 in Louisiana, USA, to a Christian family. He is an American national who belongs to the African-American ethnicity. As of July 2022, he is thirty-seven years old.

Education

Luv is well educated. He attended Ville Platte High School in Louisiana. In high school, he played basketball, football and track and had a GPA of above 3.0. Therefore, he received scholarship offers from several institutions.

Thomas opted to enlist in the United States Marine Corporation despite the many lucrative opportunities. According to those close to him, this decision to join the corporation ultimately influenced his character.

After completing his studies, he transitioned to Florida International University, where he completed his higher education.

Even though he is associated with these institutions, details about his educational qualification are not available to the public.

Jason Luv's career

Luv modelling posing for photos in designer outfit. Photo: @iamjasonluv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thomas has loved music since he was a child; therefore, he decided to pursue it as a full-time career. This informed his decision to relocate to Miami to focus on his music. He had a liking for going to clubs; hence, he realized he could make a killing as a singer in nightclubs. As a result, Jason capitalized on performing in clubs.

Later, he learned the art of composing music for other artists, which birthed his career as a producer. However, he was fixated on landing a contract with Interscope Records. He also realized he could diversify his income by making video songs with famous artists and often frequented clubs and experienced different genres of music like EDM, hip-hop, and pop.

Jason Luv's TikTok songs include Dance the Night Away and Let's Go Shopping. He released his album in the Summer of 2021.

Modelling career

Apart from music, Thomas was cautious about his physical appearance. Therefore, he started going to the gym regularly. Consequently, he got the perfect muscular body, and brands approached him and offered to work with him on promotions.

Thomas' built body earned him partnerships with gym-related brands. He also stepped into the adult industry and featured in several productions.

As an exotic dancer, Thomas is active on social media. He is famous for uploading modelling and fitness-related content. Currently, he enjoys a following of more than 350,000 people on Instagram and more than 13,000 followers on Twitter.

Jason Luv's military career

Before switching gears to venture into music and later adult content creation, Luv worked in the marine corporation for seven years as a sniper scout.

Jason Luv's personal trainer

Besides resiliently training to achieve the perfect body, Jason is a personal trainer. He is one of the most desired trainers in the Miami-Dade area.

Jason Luv's wife

Luv is not married. However, is Jason Luv dating? Yes, he is. He is in a relationship with Andrea Abeli. Jason Luv's girlfriend is also a rapper and adult film actress. The couple has been dating for quite some time.

Jason Luv's height

Thomas stands 6 feet and 5 inches tall. His height gives him an upper hand in his modelling career.

Jason Luv's salary

Juggling a lucrative career as a model, actor and trainer could only mean one thing, a hefty bank account. However, there are no reliable details about his salary.

Jason Luv's net worth

According to a publication by Healthier Info, Jason Luv's net worth is approximately $3 million. Jason Luv's salary is roughly $50,000 from OnlyFans. However, this information is unverifiable.

These details about Jason Luv take us on a trip down his life, how he became a household name and how he achieved his wealth. Even though he has charming looks, it is a no-brainer that he works hard, and his net worth is a testament to that.

READ ALSO: Who is Alessandra Gucci? Age, children, parents, grandparents, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published intricate details about Alessandra Gucci. Her biography unpacks some of the puzzles about her past, her family and where she is.

Alessandra Gucci is the great-granddaughter of Guccio Gucci, the founder of the House of Gucci. She topped the headlines after her father's assassination and mother's imprisonment.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News