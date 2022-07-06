Have you ever wondered what it feels like to be born to a globally influential family? Apart from the money and fame, do the offsprings go through the same challenges as everyone else? Alessandra Gucci's biography takes us on a trip down her life and what it is like being associated with the renowned brand. Who is she?

Alessandra Gucci is an Italian businesswoman and the great-granddaughter of Guccio Gucci, the founder of House of Gucci. She is no stranger to the fashion industry. Even though she never worked for her namesake fashion house, she carved her name in the fashion industry. She used to design for her premium label, AG. What is her age, net worth and profile? Is she married?

Alessandra Gucci's profile summary and bio

Full name Alessandra Gucci Gender Female Year of birth June 1977 Age 45 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Milan, Italy Nationality Italian Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Current residence Switzerland Height in cm 165 cm Height in feet 5'5" Weight 56 kg or 123 lbs Occupation Entrepreneur and designer Educational qualification Graduate in Law Alma mater Stanford Graduate School of Business Marital status Married Spouse Federico Children One Net worth $400 million

Alessandra Gucci's age

Alessandra was born in 1977 as the older sister of two children in Maurizio and Patrizia Reggiani. Therefore, as of July 2022, she is forty-five years old. Her sister, Allegra's date of birth is in 1981, and she is 40 years of age at the time of writing.

Who are the Gucci daughters?

Alessandra was born and raised in Milan, Italy, alongside her sister, Allegra. Her father dotted her and her sister. Her father was the CEO of Gucci, and as a result, Alessandra was thrust into fame at a tender age.

What happened to Alessandra Gucci's parents?

On 27th March 1995, the sister's mother, Patrizia Reggiani, hired a hitman to murder Maurizio. She was sentenced to twenty-nine years in prison for Maurizio's murder. She was released in 2016 after serving eighteen years.

Nonetheless, her daughters have told the tale of their father's demise. Allegra Gucci has written a book about it. The story is centred around five women, among them her father's then-partner and her mother.

In November 2021, The Gucci House, a film chronicling the life of the family, was released. The crime thriller film focuses on the assassination, and the protagonist receives much attention.

Who is the mother of Allegra Gucci?

In March 2022, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Allegra revealed that on the night of her father's death, she was in her room when her mother, Patrizia, walked in and broke the tragic news. She was fourteen years old then.

In 1985, Maurizio told his wife he was taking a brief business vacation to Florence. The following day, he dispatched his buddy to inform his wife that their marriage was finished and that he would not be returning home. The couple eventually divorced in 1991.

Who raised Alessandra Gucci?

Before Maurizio's death, Patrizia raised her two daughters single-handedly. Nonetheless, the two sisters had a beautiful relationship with their father.

What happened to the Gucci daughters?

Although Maurizio's daughters visited their mother in prison, Patrizia revealed that her daughters cut ties with her entirely. During an interview in 2016, she revealed that they cut off her financial support.

Alessandra Gucci's grandparents

Alessandra's paternal grandfather was Rodolfo Gucci, famous for his stage name, Maurizio D'Ancora. He is a renowned Italian entrepreneur and actor, and between 1929 and 1946, he featured in more than forty films.

Rodolfo was one of the five sons of Guccio Gucci, the founder of the House of Gucci. Rodolfo passed on in 1983, and his only child, Maurizio, took over his majority stake in the company. In 1989, Maurizio became the group's chairman.

Initially, Rodolfo opposed Maurizio' marriage to Patrizia. He labelled Patrizia a money-grabbing social climber.

Alessandra Gucci's educational background

Alessandra was born to an affluent family, but there is not much information about her early education. It has been revealed that she attended Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Alessandra Gucci's children

Alessandra and Allegra both live in Switzerland with their partners and children. Alessandra's husband is Federico, although he is not in the public eye. She also has a son whose name is not available to the public.

What happened to Alessandra and Allegra Gucci?

The two sisters and their families have chosen to live away from the limelight and many state it is due to the murder of their father. Therefore, private details about their partners and children are hard to come by.

How much are the Gucci daughters worth?

According to several reports, Alessandra and Allegra Gucci are wildly wealthy after inheriting their father's property. The wealth is rumoured to be worth $400 million. They own the family's yacht, which is estimated to be a century old and is rumoured to be the biggest sailing yacht in the world. They also own property in Milan, New York and Saint Moritz.

Is Alessandra Gucci rich?

Alessandra is also a designer. She is the brains behind AG, a premium handbag label that makes its products from leather. Her brand became so successful that she named some of her collections with her grandfather's and father's name. Just like Gucci, AG limited spreads like wildfire.

Alessandra Gucci's Instagram

Since she hails from an iconic family, one would expect Alessandra to have a massive following on social media. However, that is not the case. She prefers living away from the public eye. Research shows that she is not on Instagram or any other social media platform.

These details about Alessandra Gucci highlight her life's ups and downs. She was born to an admirable family, and her childhood life was every child's dream. However, her father's death marked the start of tumultuous experiences. Nonetheless, she managed to build her empire but chose a quiet life away from the limelight.

