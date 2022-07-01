Jordan McGraw's net worth, children, wife, parents, band, facts, profiles

Jordan McGraw was born at the centre of stardom. However, things soon changed when his father became a household name, thanks to his appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Even though his father set the bar too high, he chose a slightly different path but still found his way into the limelight. These details about Jordan McGraw's net worth debunk his rise to stardom and how much he has held his family's name.

Jordan McGraw is an American band member and talented guitarist. He began his career as a teenager. Over the years, he has nurtured his career and name in the industry and has had his fair share of ups and downs, although he wears his heart on a sleeve. His romantic relationship has also fueled his fame. Jordan McGraw's biography deciphers his life and what the public does not know about him.

Jordan McGraw's profile summary and bio

Birth name Jordan Stevens McGraw Celebrated name Jordan McGraw Gender Male Date of birth 21st October 1986 Age 35 years as of July 2022 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Wichita Falls, Texas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Race White Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Height in cm 180 cm Height in feet 5' 11" Weight in kg 86 kg Weight in pounds 189 lbs Body measurements 44-34-38 inches Occupation Band member, guitarist and pianist Marital status Engaged Spouse Morgan Stewart Children 2 Father Phillip Calvin McGraw Mother Robin Jameson Brother Jay McGraw Net worth $20 million Instagram jordanmcgraw Facebook Jordan McGraw Twitter @jordanmcgraw

Jordan McGraw's age

Jordan McGraw was born on 21st October 1986 in Los Angeles. Therefore, as of July 2022, he is thirty-five years old.

Who are Jordan McGraw's parents?

Stevens was born as the youngest son to Philip Calvin McGraw, his father, and Robin Jameson, his mother. His father worked as a TV personality, while his mother was a New York best-selling author. He has an elder brother, Jay.

Educational background

Jordan was raised by his parents in Los Angeles, USA. He grew up alongside his elder brother. Not much is known about his childhood.

He went to Elite School and later Greenhill Schools in Los Angeles. He later transitioned to the University of Texas in Austin to pursue a bachelor's degree in Psychology. He holds a doctorate in Clinical Psychology. However, he is not licensed to practice.

Jordan McGraw's band

Jordan was fascinated by music from a tender age. At 15, he started his career as a guitarist. In 2005, he joined a band called Upside. He served the band as the guitarist, and when he landed another opportunity with an alternative rock band, Stars in Stereo, he took the offer. Unfortunately, the band was disbanded in 2015.

McGraw joined his third band Hundred Handed. The band released its first album, OO WHOA, in 2018. In 2019, Jordan worked on a solo project and released singles such as Bread and Butter and Flexible, Lose Your Cool.

Is Jordan McGraw still married?

Who is Jordan McGraw's wife? In July 2020, he asked Morgan Stewart to marry him. Morgan Stewart had their first child, Row Renggli McGraw, in February 2021.

Jordan McGraw's wife

Why is Morgan Stewart famous? She is a famous American TV personality, social media influencer, creative director, fashion blogger and entrepreneur.

Stewart also hosts a show, Daily Pop and Nightly Pop. According to her social media platforms, she has an online clothing store specializing in sportswear.

Jordan McGraw's baby

Did Morgan Stewart have her baby? Morgan Stewart had her second baby, Grey Oliver McGraw, on 17th February 2022. The second baby seems to be their last. She revealed that she and her husband do not plan on having more babies. She went further to allude that they were content with their two babies and that Jordan had undergone a vasectomy.

What is Jordan McGraw worth?

How does Jordan McGraw have money? Jordan was born into a wealthy family. His father, Philip, is an established TV personality. His mother, on the other hand, is an award-winning author.

Jordan McGraw's net worth is estimated to be about $20 million.

In 2017, his father, Dr Phil, spent $5 million on a home in Beverly Hills. At one point, Dr Phil transferred the home's ownership to Jordan, who later sold it in 2019 for $5.75 million.

In July 2020, Stevens parted with $10 million for a home in Beverly Hills.

Jordan McGraw's facts

Apart from the insights mentioned above, these facts wrap up what we know so far about Stevens:

He is the guitarist for a rock band, Stars in Stereo. He is the uncle of London Phillip and Avery Elizabeth. He is the brother-in-law of Erica Dahm, Jaclyn Dahm and Nicole Dahm. He proposed to Morgan Stewart after four months of dating.

If you were wondering what Jordan McGraw's net worth is, these details would reveal that and more. One might argue that he was born into wealth. However, he is equally working hard to establish his career in the music industry.

