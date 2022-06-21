Who is Albert Deprisco? Age, wife, parents, acting career, profiles, net worth

The ideal man any woman can dream of is the one who understands what she wants, and Albert DePrisco knows his way around a woman's heart. Women, especially those who enjoy the limelight, cannot do without jewellery, which is Mr DePrisco's speciality. He is a well-known jeweller who has used his career to mingle with the high and mighty in the celebrity circles and even get himself a beautiful actress for a wife.

Lisa Niemi and Patrick Swayze during Oceana's 2004 Partners Awards Gala - Arrivals at Esquire House in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard

Source: Getty Images

DePrisco might be a regular guy to ordinary folk, but he is an important asset to wealthy people. You have probably heard of cases where people were duped into buying fake jewellery, making losses worth millions. Professionals like him have the expertise to tell a genuine diamond from a fake one.

Albert DePrisco’s profile summary and bio

Name Albert DePrisco Date of birth August 30, 1955 Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Age 66 years old (as of 2022) Birth sign Virgo Gender Male Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Lisa Niemi Occupation Jeweler, actor, businessman Mother Marie Father Francis Siblings Donna E Height in feet 5' 8'' Education Wellesley High School Religion Christianity Net worth $40 million Instagram a.m.deprisco

Early childhood and education

The actor was born on the 30th of August, 1955, in Boston, Massachusetts. Albert DePrisco’s age is 66 as of 2022, but he will turn 67 in August. Albert DePrisco’s nationality is American, and his Zodiac sign is Virgo.

He is the son of Francis and Marie, and he has a sister called Donna. Albert DePrisco’s parents were jewellers who passed the business down to him. He attended the local Wellesley High School before proceeding to college. Unfortunately, no information has been provided regarding the family life of DePrisco and his upbringing.

Career

Albert, left, and author, actor and director Lisa Niemi Swayze at a book signing event at DePrisco Jewelers in Wellesley. Photo: Essdras M Suarez

Source: Getty Images

What does Albert DePrisco do for a living? He has had quite a successful career as a jeweller, although he is also an actor and businessman. His businesses are known for selling the most beautiful and valuable diamonds in the USA. The diamond business has been in his family for ages, which is why he became so good at it.

He inherited the business from his parents in 1995. The shop specialises in designer jewellery and customizes jewellery according to the specifications of their customers. He worked independently for over 25 years and relocated the store to 571 Washington Street in Wellesley. He has several other stores in Massachusetts, Downtown Boston and Cape Cod.

Albert DePrisco’s acting career was not as successful; hence he quit to explore other ventures. There is little information about his stint as an actor. He tried his luck in the movie industry back during the era of the 1970s and 80s.

Albert DePrisco's wife and children

Lisa Niemi is the name of the beautiful woman Albert is married to. Lisa is 66 years old as of 2022, having been born on the 26th of May 1956. How old is Albert DePrisco? She is almost turning 67; hence, he is a year older than his wife.

Lisa is an American actress, producer, dancer, and best-selling author. The two were introduced to one another by their mutual friends, and they clicked from the word go. They first met at a barbecue at Lisa's New Mexico ranch.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows on the 25th of May, 2014, in front of a small gathering of family and friends. As expected, the engagement ring was nothing but fancy. She went for a cushion-cut diamond eternity band. She also has another band that matches DePrisco’s.

Their engagement was made public on the 28th of December, 2013. Is Lisa Niemi still married to Albert DePrisco? Yes, the two have been together since their wedding and have not had any problems in their marriage.

Albert DePrisco’s first wife had a previous life in which she was married to a man called Patrick Swayze. She had loved the man so dearly until he died in 2009. Patrick had battled pancreatic cancer, but he could not make it. Did Lisa Swayze remarry? Yes, even though Niemi was unmarried for almost five years, she decided to give love another chance and remarried. Albert and Niemi do not have any children together.

Albert DePrisco’s net worth

He has a net worth of about $40 million, most of which was earned from his jewellery shops. One of his most famous shops is "AM DePrisco Wellesley”, which is situated in his hometown of Wellesley, Massachusetts.

His wife's niece, Jennifer Smoter, operates the business as Albert and Lisa spend their time among their shred homes in Los Angeles, New Mexico, Florida, and Massachusetts.

Albert DePrisco and his wife Lisa Niemi are perfect for each other as their relationship is complementary. Lisa is a pretty actress who is always keen on impressing on the red carpet, and he is a jeweller who knows all about diamonds and other precious stones. This means Lisa does not have to hire an image consultant for her accessories because her husband has all the information she needs.

