The top 20 best Afrikaans movies you should stream in 2022

Enjoy your free time watching the best Afrikaans movies. Always have a collection of good films to share with loved ones. Whether you are after comedy, drama, adventure, or thriller, you will never miss excellent Afrikaans movies to watch.

Watching movies is good for you because laughter is one of the best medicines, and crying lower anxiety. All types of movies are created with an audience in mind. Therefore, pick an Afrikaans movie appropriate for your age and other factors.

The 20 best Afrikaans movies to watch

If you would love to explore the Afrikaans culture and language, watch as many Afrikaans films as possible to achieve your goal. You will find some from this captivating Afrikaans movies list:

20. Sy Klink Soos Lente (Comedy)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Year: 2016

2016 Writer: Stiaan Smith

Stiaan Smith Director: Corne van Rooyen

Corne van Rooyen Starring: Stiaan Smith (as Ben Pretorius), Amalia Uys (as Linda Scheepers)

Mechanic Ben and his boss' daughter, Linda, cross paths one evening. The two have an instant connection, but the man decides to hide his identity. He lies that he is in a band and even creates one. Ben realizes a music career is tough when his band joins the Battle of the Bands contest and Linda discovers his real identity. Does she break up with him?

19. Inxeba (The Wound)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Year: 2017

2017 Writers: Thando Mgqolozana, John Trengove, Malusi Bengu

Thando Mgqolozana, John Trengove, Malusi Bengu Director: John Trengove

John Trengove Starring: Nakhane Touré (as Xolani), Bongile Mantsai as Vija, Niza Jay (as Kwanda)

Xolani and some men from his community travel to the rural mountains to initiate a group of teenage boys into manhood. Caretakers Xolani and Vija have a sexual relationship only allowed during this period.

18. Catching Feelings (Romantic comedy)

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Year: 2017

2017 Writer: Kagiso Lediga

Kagiso Lediga Director: Kagiso Lediga

Kagiso Lediga Starring: Kagiso Lediga (as Max Matsane), Pearl Thusi (as Sam), Andrew Buckland

as Heiner

The lives of Max and his wife Sam turn upside down when they welcome Heiner (a famous but hedonistic older writer) into their Johannesburg home. Heiner unsettles the young couple's relationship.

17. Droomdag (Romantic comedy)

IMDb rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Year: 2017

2017 Writer: Willie Esterhuizen

Willie Esterhuizen Director: Willie Esterhuizen

Willie Esterhuizen Starring: Juanita de Villiers (as Tanya Stark)

Droomdag is also one of the best Afrikaans movies to watch. Tanya's biological clock is ticking. She, however, takes a break from dating after a series of heartbreaking relationships and meets more trouble after assuming she has found Mr Right.

16. High Fantasy (Comedy)

IMDb rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Year: 2017

2017 Writers: Jenna Cato Bass, Nala Khumalo, Qondiswa James

Jenna Cato Bass, Nala Khumalo, Qondiswa James Director: Jenna Cato Bass

Jenna Cato Bass Starring: Qondiswa James (as Xoli), Nala Khumalo (as Thami), Francesca Varrie Michel as Lexi, Liza Scholtz (as Tatiana), Loren Loubser (as Stacey-Lee)

Four young South African friends from different ethnic backgrounds go camping at a white girl's family farm, where they magically switch into each other's bodies.

15. Keeping Up with the Kandasamys (Comedy)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Year: 2017

2017 Writer: Rory Booth, Jayan Moodley

Rory Booth, Jayan Moodley Director: Jayan Moodley

Jayan Moodley Starring: Alisha Authbehari (as Devani), Mariam Bassa (as Aya)

The South African Indian movie tells the story of two rival women from the same neighbourhood. Their children want to marry each other. Will the women support the love birds?

14. Jagveld (Thriller)

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Year: 2017

2017 Writer: Deon Meyer

Deon Meyer Director: Byron Davis

Byron Davis Starring: Leandie du Randt (as Emma Le Roux)

Primary school teacher Emma witnesses six men killing a cop. The murderers begin to hunt her in the desolate Karoo, assuming she is easy prey. Fortunately, Emma overcomes her soft nature and becomes a tough woman who can defend herself from the drug dealers.

13. Five Fingers for Marseilles (Thriller)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Year: 2017

2017 Writers: Sean Drummond, Michael Matthews

Sean Drummond, Michael Matthews Director: Michael Matthews

Michael Matthews Starring: Vuyo Dabula (as Tau), Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele (as Lerato), Hamilton Dlamini (as Sepoko)

Five Fingers for Marseilles was among the first South African films to hit the big screens. Life takes a U-turn when a boy Tau kills two corrupt police officers.

12. Ellen: The Ellen Pakkies Story (Drama)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Year: 2018

2018 Writer: Amy Jephta

Amy Jephta Director: Daryne Joshua

Daryne Joshua Starring: Jill Levenberg (as Ellen), Jarrid Geduld (as Abie)

Ellen: The Ellen Pakkies Story is one of the most-watched Afrikaans movies. The film received numerous trophies at the SAFTAs and SilwerskermFees awards in 2018. Ellen Pakkies (played by Jill Levenberg), a resident of Lavender Hill, made headlines in 2007 for killing her son Abie (played by Jarrid Geduld). The woman committed a mercy murder because she feared her drug-addicted son would someday rape her.

11. Stroomop (Adventure drama)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Year: 2018

2018 Writer: Ivan Botha, DonnaLee Roberts, Sean Robert Daniels

Ivan Botha, DonnaLee Roberts, Sean Robert Daniels Director: Ivan Botha

Ivan Botha Starring: DonnaLee Roberts (as Dr. Lana Marais), Simoné Pretorius (as Vivian), Chanelle de Jager

(as Adrie), Ilse Klink (as Diona), Carla Classen (as Nixie)

A support group of five women (a doctor, 2 mums, a daughter, and a suicidal woman) travel to the Orange River in search of healing. The veldskool trip takes them through many trials as shocking truths unfold. Stroomop was the second-biggest Box Office hit in 2018.

10. Thys en Trix (Crime comedy)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Year: 2018

2018 Writers: Frannie van der Walt, Robert Daniels, Quentin KrogSean

Frannie van der Walt, Robert Daniels, Quentin KrogSean Director: Quentin Krog

Quentin Krog Starring: Leandie du Randt (as Trix Benade), Bouwer Bosch (as Thys Bende)

Thys en Trix was the third most popular movie at the South African Box Office in 2018. Siblings Thys and Trix pretend to be a married couple while hunting down the leader of a smuggling ring in a luxury golf estate.

9. Kanarie (Drama)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Year: 2018

2018 Writers: Charl-Johan Lingenfelder, Christiaan Olwagen

Charl-Johan Lingenfelder, Christiaan Olwagen Director: Christiaan Olwagen

Starring: Schalk Bezuidenhout (as Johan Niemand), Hannes Otto (as Wolfgang Müller), Germandt Geldenhuys (as Ludolf Otterman)

Kanarie was among the 14 Best LGBTQ International Films in 2018. During apartheid, a small-town boy is forced to join a two-year military training in the South African Defence Force choir. He discovers himself through hardship, first love, and music.

8. Moffie (LGBTQ drama)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Year: 2019

2019 Writer: Oliver Hermanus, André Carl van der Merwe, Jack Sidey

Oliver Hermanus, André Carl van der Merwe, Jack Sidey Director: Oliver Hermanus

Oliver Hermanus Starring: Kai Luke Brummer (as Nicholas van der Swart), Barbara-Marié Immelman (as Suzie van der Swart)

Moffie is among the most treasured Afrikaans movies. It won the Film Critics’ Special Jury Prize at the Dublin International Film Festival in 2020.

The film is about a young gay's tribulations during the Angolan war. He must complete compulsory, brutal, and racist two years of military service while hiding his sexuality.

7. Griekwastad (Crime)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Year: 2019

2019 Writers: Tertius Kapp, Jacques Steenkamp

Tertius Kapp, Jacques Steenkamp Director: Jozua Malherbe

Jozua Malherbe Starring: Alex van Dyk (as Don Steenkamp), Esther von Waltsleben (as Christelle Steenkamp), Jane de Wet (as Marthella Steenkamp)

Griekwastad is created from Jacques Steenkamp's bestselling true-crime novel. Deon Steenkamp, his wife Christelle, and teenage daughter Marthella are killed on their farm in Naauwhoek. The bitter truth is hard to find but must be exposed.

6. Liewe Lisa (Drama)

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Year: 2019

2019 Writer: Hendrik Cronjé

Hendrik Cronjé Director: Hendrik Cronjé

Hendrik Cronjé Starring: Hendrik Cronje (as Daniel Cronjé), Zane Meas (as Tom Jooste), Elani Dekker (as Lisa)

Liewe Lisa is the first film actor Hendrik Cronjé (7de Laan) has written and directed. He also starred as Daniel Cronjé. Daniel flees to a small town to start a new life and meets fisherman Tom who teaches him the simple lifestyle. He falls in love with Lisa; a role played by Elani Dekker (Binnelanders).

5. The Story of Racheltjie De Beer (History)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Year: 2019

2019 Writer: Matthys Boshoff, Brett Michael Innes

Matthys Boshoff, Brett Michael Innes Director: Matthys Boshoff

Matthys Boshoff Starring: Zonika de Vries (as Racheltjie), Johannes Jordaan (as Jamie), Stian Bam (as Herman)

The Story of Racheltjie De Beer is set in the South African wilderness in the 1800s. Five years after Herman's wife dies, he travels with his children, Rachel (preadolescent) and Jamie (5 years old), to the virgin goldfields to start a new life.

Jamie mysteriously goes missing later in the 19th century, and Rachel begins to search for him in the South-African wilderness.

4.LANDoftheBRAVEfilm (Thriller)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Year: 2019

2019 Writer: Tim Huebschle

Tim Huebschle Director: Tim Huebschle

Tim Huebschle Starring: Elize de Wee (as Meisie Willemse), Armas Shivute (as Shivute), Pieter Greeff (as Piet Potgieter)

While a tough cop pursues a murderer during the Namibian winter, an adamant reporter ruthlessly exposes the police officer's dark past. Although the publication jeopardizes the case, the cop is determined to catch the killer even if she breaks the law.

3. Fiela se Kind (Drama)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Year: 2019

2019 Writers: Brett Michael Innes, Dalene Matthee

Brett Michael Innes, Dalene Matthee Director: Brett Michael Innes

Brett Michael Innes Starring: Zenobia Kloppers (as Fiela Komoetie), Luca Bornman (as Benjamin Komoetie Jnr), Wayne Smith (as Benjamin Komoetie Snr)

Fiela se Kind is among the most touching Afrikaans movies you will ever watch. A woman of colour living in the arid Karoo finds a lost white child and raises him. After nine years, a woodcutter's family claim the boy is theirs and brings him to their home in Knysna Forest. Although the woman does not give up on her adopted son, the white family tries to brainwash him.

2. Swaaibraai (Comedy)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Year: 2020

2020 Writer: Gerhard Pretorius

Gerhard Pretorius Director: Gerhard Pretorius

Gerhard Pretorius Starring: Cintaine Schutte (as Susan Smit), Johann Vermaak (as Lourens Smit)

A young couple joins a swingers party through a new app to spice their marriage. Each participant can go home with someone else’s spouse. Susan and Lourens realize later that they are playing with fire that might burn them.

1. Meisies Wat Fluit (Romance)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Year: 2020

2020 Writer: Johan Cronje

Johan Cronje Director: Johan Cronje

Johan Cronje Starring: Leandie du Randt (as Sofia), Stiaan Smith (as Henk)

Henk and Sofia marry soon as they fall in love. However, they file for a divorce shortly after getting married. He loved her free spirit but ruined it, and she loved his security and stole it from him.

Latest Afrikaans movies list

Below are 15 sweet Afrikaans movies released in 2021 and 2022:

Amandla (2022)

(2022) Sodium Day (2022)

(2022) Blindelings (2022)

(2022) Stiekyt (2022)

(2022) Connie Lynn (2022)

(2022) Indemnity (2021)

(2021) Mwana Nketo (2021)

(2021) Bibliofiel (2021)

(2021) Relatief Jonk (2021)

(2021) 4229 (2021)

(2021) Atlantis (2021)

(2021) Te Laat 3 (2021)

(2021) Beurtkrag (2021)

(2021) Vlugtig (2021)

(2021) Klein Karoo 2 (2021)

Where to stream Afrikaans movies

Where can I watch South African movies? You can watch these movies of the following platforms

YouTube

Netflix

IMDb TV

Hulu

E-tv’s eVOD

TelkomONE

Showmax

DStv

Where to download Afrikaans movies

Find Afrikaans movies to download on:

Showmax

YouTube

iTunes

Google Play Movies

With all the recent Afrikaans movies to download, you have a lot to choose from. Get yourself a library for your family and friends movie night. You can also choose a few of them for your own relaxation.

