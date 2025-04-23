Ukkō Restaurant menu and latest prices for 2025: a quick guide

Ukkō is fairly new in the Joburg dining business but has seen a quick rise since it opened its doors in late 2021. With a perfect setting in the Nicolway Bryanston Centre, the Ukkō Restaurant menu promises a modern tapas and sushi experience with a Mediterr-Asian influence. Founder Mun Manal told Glamour in 2024:

We've strived to capture that elusive trifecta: a captivating look and feel, a menu consistently delivering exceptional taste, and service exceeding expectations... The curated menu will provide you with tastes from around the globe, but the atmosphere has a unique Jozi vibe.

Ukkō Restaurant menu and prices

Johannesburg is home to multiple restaurants, but Ukkō offers diners a mix of upmarket and casual dining. The enticing menu has masterfully prepared sushi, tapas, seafood, meats, cocktails, and an extensive wine and champagne list.

Sushi menu

Sushi lovers are spoilt for choice, with several favourites to choose from. Blue Oaks has fried shrimp and spicy tuna roll, but you cannot go wrong with a taste of Mediterr-Asian Crunch, containing crispy California roll and salmon.

Item Price Shrimp Tempura Roll (6pc) R195 Dynamite (6pc R195 Mediterr-Asian Crunch (6pc) R195 Ceviche Roll (6pc) R195 Roll 'n Rose (8pc) R195 Wagyu Nigiri (4pc) R195 Caribbean Roll (6pc) R190 Ukkō Roll (6pc) R185 Hand Roll Omakase (4pc) R185 Crunch Roll (6pc) R185 Blue Oaks (6pc) R175 Crispy Roses (4pc) R175

Classics menu

Ukkō in Bryanston is quickly becoming a source of comfort food for Johannesburg diners. It boasts of classics like Salmon Rose, Tempura prawns, and Sashimi.

Item Price Sashimi Salmon (4pc) R135 Sashimi Tuna (4pc) R125 Sashimi seared spicy Salmon or Tuna (4pc) R135 Nigiri Salmon (4pc) R135 Nigiri Prawn (4pc) R130 Nigiri Tuna (4pc) R130 Maki Salmon (6pc) R90 Maki Prawn (6pc) R85 Maki Tuna (6pc) R85 Maki spicy Salmon or Tuna (6pc) R90 Maki Vegetarian (6pc) R75 California Roll Salmon (8pc) R120 California Roll Prawn (8pc) R115 California Roll Tuna (8pc) R115 California Roll Spicy Tuna or Salmon (8pc) R120 California Roll Salmon & Cheese (8pc) R120 California Roll Vegetarian (8pc) R95 Edamame R80 Tempura Prawns 4pc @R140, 6pc @R190 Salmon Rose 4pc @R135, 6pc @R185 Hand Roll Salmon (1pc) R85 Hand Roll Prawn (1pc) R80 Hand Roll Tuna (1pc) R80 Hand Roll Tempura Prawn (1pc) R85 Hand Roll Vegetarian (1pc) R70 Rainbow Roll (8pc) R180 Fashion Sandwich Salmon (8pc) R130 Fashion Sandwich Salmon & Cream Cheese (8pc) R130 Fashion Sandwich Vegetarian (8pc) R95

Large plates menu

Large table dining has meat and seafood varieties for those ready to feast. You can order the medium rare Wagyu Rump, the flame grilled whole fish, or the lightly basted beef fillet.

Item Price Whole Fish R340 Line Fish Fillet R270 Salmon R320 Seared Tuna R280 Grilled Prawns (8) R310 Beef Fillet (300g) R290 Tomahawk (700g) R340 Wagyu Rump (250g) R460 Lamb Chops (4) R310 Baby Chicken R195

Tapas menu

The tapas menu at this fine Johannesburg restaurant contains vegetarian, meat, and seafood dishes. You can enjoy the popular chicken dumplings served with gyoza sauce and ginger, or eat the grilled octopus if you are feeling adventurous.

Item Price Crispy Zucchini Ribbons (Vegetarian) R80 Marinated Aubergine (Vegetarian) R75 Camembert in Phyllo (vegetarian) R95 Haloumi (Vegetarian) R95 Burrata (Vegetarian) R160 Marinated Chickpea & Celery (Vegetarian) R75 Beetroot Houmous (Vegetarian) R70 Roasted Bone Marrow Pangrattato R80 Beef Riblets R125 Lamb Riblets R145 Grilled Chicken Wings R105 Chicken Dumplings R105 Canniboa R105 Fish and Prawn Croquette R95 Calamari R95 Squid Heads R110 Seared Salmon R130 White Anchovy Fillets R110 Grilled Octopus R140 Fresh Mussels R120 Crispy Prawns R130 Whitebait R95

Salad menu

The salad offering at the Sandton eatery has a few healthy options. The Burata Caprese has marinated heirloom tomato and roasted plum tomato while the Brinjal and feta salad contains baby spinach and chargrilled brinjal.

Item Price Brinjal and Feta R125 Burrata Caprese R185 Roasted Vegetable R120 Tabbouleh R120 Spinach Crunch R125 Aegean R130

Side menu

Ukkō offers various delectable side dishes at an affordable price. The menu currently features the following items:

Item Price Chargrilled Tenderstem Broccoli R55 Grilled Corn and Feta R45 Chips R45 Lemon Confit Potato R45 Ribbon Salad R65

Dessert menu

The Ukkō menu offers a variety of your favourite desserts. Enjoy a sweet ending to your dining with any of the following:

Item Price Pistachio Ice Cream R90 Tiramisu R95 Cheesecake R120 Baked Chocolate R120 Mini Churros R90

Mediterr-Asian raw bar menu

If you are looking for a unique food experience, the Mediterr-Asian raw bar menu is the one for you. Indulge in the special Ukkō prawn cocktail or the white fish ceviche.

Item Price Crudo R130 Tataki R145 Whitefish Ceviche R130 Beetroot Carpaccio R95 Wagyu Tartar R160 Ukkō Prawn Cocktail R140 1/2 Dozen Oysters R240

Ukkō Cellar selection

Ukkō has a rich cellar selection ranging from Hamilton Russell and Vergelegen to Vilafonte Series C and Kanonkop Paul Sauer. The 2025 menu contains:

Item Price Hamilton Russell R1,600 Paul Cluver Seven Flags R2,100 Ken Forrester, The FMC R1,700 Mullineux Granite R1,600 Vergelegen V R3,500 Rupert & Rothschild Baron Edmond R2,100 De Toren Fusion Fusion V R1,900 Vilafonte Series M R2,500 Vilafonte Series C R4,900 Kanonkop Paul Sauer R2,600 Epicurean R1,700 Anthonij Rupert R1,200 Rijk's Reserve R1,400 Doolhof Bloedklip R2,200

Ukkō cocktails menu

The Ukkō mixology bar offers trendy cocktails made by its finest mixologists. Ocean Eyes is one of the favourites with Tanqueray No. Ten, blue curacao, elderflower, lime juice, and fresh mint.

Item Price Ocean Eyes R130 Glenlivet Whisky Sour R145 Vellamo R130 Ukkō Margarita R135 Negroni Sbagliato R130 Idunn (ee-you-dunn) R140 Freya R130 Ether R130 Caipirinha R120 Tyr R120 Mansikka R130 Mikael R135 Raspberry Mojito R120 Akka R125 Eero R135 Rasmus R140 Rum Old Fashioned R130

Ukkō Champagne list

Ukkō has a curated selection of champagne for a wholesome dining experience. The menu features the following:

Item Price Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial R1,700 Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label R1,900 Laurent Perrier La Cuvee Brut R1,800 Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut R3,200 Dom Perignon Blanc Brut R7,800 Lanson Le Rose R2,700 Laurent Perrier Cuvee Rose R3,700 Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial/Demi-Sec R1,900 Veuve Clicquot Rich/Demi-Sec R2,500

White wine list

Ukkō offers both local and international white wine varieties that complement their Mediterranean-Asian cuisine and sushi offerings. Enjoy a glass or a bottle of the following selections:

Item Price Groote Post Seasalter R125/glass, R390/bottle La Motte R85/glass, R260/bottle Bouchard Finlayson R330 Ghost Corner Wild Ferment R680 Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection R120/glass, R370/bottle Babylonstoren R100/glass, R320/bottle Ken Forrester Old Vine Reserve R410 De Wetshof Limestone Hill/Unwooded R90/glass, R280/bottle Oak Valley Beneath The Clouds R105/glass, R330/bottle Cavalli R460 Ataraxia R790 Haute Cabriere R95/glass, R290/bottle Tokara Director's Reserve R760 Creation R540 Idiom R110/glass, R350/bottle Cederberg R95/glass, R290/bottle

Red wine list

Wine is a must-have if you are celebrating a special moment at Ukkō Restaurant. Their extensive red wine list features the following:

Item Price Warwick First Lady R100/glass, R320/bottle Springfield Whole Berry R145/glass, R460/bottle Jordan Long Fuse R560 Neil Ellis Groenekloof R120/glass, R380/bottle Thelema R510 Groot Constantia R690 Hermanuspietersfontein Posmeester R100/glass, R320/bottle De Grendel R140/glass, R440/bottle Vergelegen Reserve R620 L'Avenir R115/glass, R370/bottle Stellenrust Cornerstone R510 Thorne and Daughters Copperpot R160/glass, R550/bottle Crystallum Peter Max R750 Raats Dolomite R490 Hidden Valley Hidden Secret R660 Rupert and Rothschild Classique R520 Hartenberg Doorkeeper SMG R100/glass, R310/bottle De Toren Delicate R460 Villafonte Seriously Old Dirt R620 Meerlust Rubicon R1,300

Where is Ukkō Restaurant?

The eatery is at Nicolway Shopping Centre in Bryanston, Sandton, Johannesburg. It opens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays. Reservations can be made via their official website or by contacting Ukkō Restaurant directly.

Who is the owner of Ukkō Restaurant?

Ukkō is owned by Mun Manal, a Jordan-born restaurateur who moved to South Africa as a 19-year-old waiter. In a 2023 News24 interview, he said that his Arab upbringing alongside nine siblings contributed to his love for food and hospitality.

Ukkō Restaurant's menu offerings have earned them several repeat customers who fell in love with the food and the service delivery. Whether you are indulging in their signature sushi rolls, savouring freshly prepared seafood, or exploring their wine and mixology bar, the eatery is becoming a standout culinary destination.

