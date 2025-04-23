Ukkō Restaurant menu and latest prices for 2025: a quick guide
Ukkō is fairly new in the Joburg dining business but has seen a quick rise since it opened its doors in late 2021. With a perfect setting in the Nicolway Bryanston Centre, the Ukkō Restaurant menu promises a modern tapas and sushi experience with a Mediterr-Asian influence. Founder Mun Manal told Glamour in 2024:
We've strived to capture that elusive trifecta: a captivating look and feel, a menu consistently delivering exceptional taste, and service exceeding expectations... The curated menu will provide you with tastes from around the globe, but the atmosphere has a unique Jozi vibe.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Ukkō Restaurant menu and prices
- Classics menu
- Where is Ukkō Restaurant?
- Who is the owner of Ukkō Restaurant?
Key takeaways
- Ukkō Restaurant in Bryanston, Sandton, was launched in November 2021.
- Seasoned restaurateur Mun Manal founded the eatery to offer a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian-inspired dishes.
- Ukkō received a star at the 2022 Eat Out Awards.
Ukkō Restaurant menu and prices
Johannesburg is home to multiple restaurants, but Ukkō offers diners a mix of upmarket and casual dining. The enticing menu has masterfully prepared sushi, tapas, seafood, meats, cocktails, and an extensive wine and champagne list.
Sushi menu
Sushi lovers are spoilt for choice, with several favourites to choose from. Blue Oaks has fried shrimp and spicy tuna roll, but you cannot go wrong with a taste of Mediterr-Asian Crunch, containing crispy California roll and salmon.
|Item
|Price
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (6pc)
|R195
|Dynamite (6pc
|R195
|Mediterr-Asian Crunch (6pc)
|R195
|Ceviche Roll (6pc)
|R195
|Roll 'n Rose (8pc)
|R195
|Wagyu Nigiri (4pc)
|R195
|Caribbean Roll (6pc)
|R190
|Ukkō Roll (6pc)
|R185
|Hand Roll Omakase (4pc)
|R185
|Crunch Roll (6pc)
|R185
|Blue Oaks (6pc)
|R175
|Crispy Roses (4pc)
|R175
Classics menu
Ukkō in Bryanston is quickly becoming a source of comfort food for Johannesburg diners. It boasts of classics like Salmon Rose, Tempura prawns, and Sashimi.
|Item
|Price
|Sashimi Salmon (4pc)
|R135
|Sashimi Tuna (4pc)
|R125
|Sashimi seared spicy Salmon or Tuna (4pc)
|R135
|Nigiri Salmon (4pc)
|R135
|Nigiri Prawn (4pc)
|R130
|Nigiri Tuna (4pc)
|R130
|Maki Salmon (6pc)
|R90
|Maki Prawn (6pc)
|R85
|Maki Tuna (6pc)
|R85
|Maki spicy Salmon or Tuna (6pc)
|R90
|Maki Vegetarian (6pc)
|R75
|California Roll Salmon (8pc)
|R120
|California Roll Prawn (8pc)
|R115
|California Roll Tuna (8pc)
|R115
|California Roll Spicy Tuna or Salmon (8pc)
|R120
|California Roll Salmon & Cheese (8pc)
|R120
|California Roll Vegetarian (8pc)
|R95
|Edamame
|R80
|Tempura Prawns
|4pc @R140, 6pc @R190
|Salmon Rose
|4pc @R135, 6pc @R185
|Hand Roll Salmon (1pc)
|R85
|Hand Roll Prawn (1pc)
|R80
|Hand Roll Tuna (1pc)
|R80
|Hand Roll Tempura Prawn (1pc)
|R85
|Hand Roll Vegetarian (1pc)
|R70
|Rainbow Roll (8pc)
|R180
|Fashion Sandwich Salmon (8pc)
|R130
|Fashion Sandwich Salmon & Cream Cheese (8pc)
|R130
|Fashion Sandwich Vegetarian (8pc)
|R95
Large plates menu
Large table dining has meat and seafood varieties for those ready to feast. You can order the medium rare Wagyu Rump, the flame grilled whole fish, or the lightly basted beef fillet.
|Item
|Price
|Whole Fish
|R340
|Line Fish Fillet
|R270
|Salmon
|R320
|Seared Tuna
|R280
|Grilled Prawns (8)
|R310
|Beef Fillet (300g)
|R290
|Tomahawk (700g)
|R340
|Wagyu Rump (250g)
|R460
|Lamb Chops (4)
|R310
|Baby Chicken
|R195
Tapas menu
The tapas menu at this fine Johannesburg restaurant contains vegetarian, meat, and seafood dishes. You can enjoy the popular chicken dumplings served with gyoza sauce and ginger, or eat the grilled octopus if you are feeling adventurous.
|Item
|Price
|Crispy Zucchini Ribbons (Vegetarian)
|R80
|Marinated Aubergine (Vegetarian)
|R75
|Camembert in Phyllo (vegetarian)
|R95
|Haloumi (Vegetarian)
|R95
|Burrata (Vegetarian)
|R160
|Marinated Chickpea & Celery (Vegetarian)
|R75
|Beetroot Houmous (Vegetarian)
|R70
|Roasted Bone Marrow Pangrattato
|R80
|Beef Riblets
|R125
|Lamb Riblets
|R145
|Grilled Chicken Wings
|R105
|Chicken Dumplings
|R105
|Canniboa
|R105
|Fish and Prawn Croquette
|R95
|Calamari
|R95
|Squid Heads
|R110
|Seared Salmon
|R130
|White Anchovy Fillets
|R110
|Grilled Octopus
|R140
|Fresh Mussels
|R120
|Crispy Prawns
|R130
|Whitebait
|R95
Salad menu
The salad offering at the Sandton eatery has a few healthy options. The Burata Caprese has marinated heirloom tomato and roasted plum tomato while the Brinjal and feta salad contains baby spinach and chargrilled brinjal.
|Item
|Price
|Brinjal and Feta
|R125
|Burrata Caprese
|R185
|Roasted Vegetable
|R120
|Tabbouleh
|R120
|Spinach Crunch
|R125
|Aegean
|R130
Side menu
Ukkō offers various delectable side dishes at an affordable price. The menu currently features the following items:
|Item
|Price
|Chargrilled Tenderstem Broccoli
|R55
|Grilled Corn and Feta
|R45
|Chips
|R45
|Lemon Confit Potato
|R45
|Ribbon Salad
|R65
Dessert menu
The Ukkō menu offers a variety of your favourite desserts. Enjoy a sweet ending to your dining with any of the following:
|Item
|Price
|Pistachio Ice Cream
|R90
|Tiramisu
|R95
|Cheesecake
|R120
|Baked Chocolate
|R120
|Mini Churros
|R90
Mediterr-Asian raw bar menu
If you are looking for a unique food experience, the Mediterr-Asian raw bar menu is the one for you. Indulge in the special Ukkō prawn cocktail or the white fish ceviche.
|Item
|Price
|Crudo
|R130
|Tataki
|R145
|Whitefish Ceviche
|R130
|Beetroot Carpaccio
|R95
|Wagyu Tartar
|R160
|Ukkō Prawn Cocktail
|R140
|1/2 Dozen Oysters
|R240
Ukkō Cellar selection
Ukkō has a rich cellar selection ranging from Hamilton Russell and Vergelegen to Vilafonte Series C and Kanonkop Paul Sauer. The 2025 menu contains:
|Item
|Price
|Hamilton Russell
|R1,600
|Paul Cluver Seven Flags
|R2,100
|Ken Forrester, The FMC
|R1,700
|Mullineux Granite
|R1,600
|Vergelegen V
|R3,500
|Rupert & Rothschild Baron Edmond
|R2,100
|De Toren Fusion Fusion V
|R1,900
|Vilafonte Series M
|R2,500
|Vilafonte Series C
|R4,900
|Kanonkop Paul Sauer
|R2,600
|Epicurean
|R1,700
|Anthonij Rupert
|R1,200
|Rijk's Reserve
|R1,400
|Doolhof Bloedklip
|R2,200
Ukkō cocktails menu
The Ukkō mixology bar offers trendy cocktails made by its finest mixologists. Ocean Eyes is one of the favourites with Tanqueray No. Ten, blue curacao, elderflower, lime juice, and fresh mint.
|Item
|Price
|Ocean Eyes
|R130
|Glenlivet Whisky Sour
|R145
|Vellamo
|R130
|Ukkō Margarita
|R135
|Negroni Sbagliato
|R130
|Idunn (ee-you-dunn)
|R140
|Freya
|R130
|Ether
|R130
|Caipirinha
|R120
|Tyr
|R120
|Mansikka
|R130
|Mikael
|R135
|Raspberry Mojito
|R120
|Akka
|R125
|Eero
|R135
|Rasmus
|R140
|Rum Old Fashioned
|R130
Ukkō Champagne list
Ukkō has a curated selection of champagne for a wholesome dining experience. The menu features the following:
|Item
|Price
|Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial
|R1,700
|Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label
|R1,900
|Laurent Perrier La Cuvee Brut
|R1,800
|Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut
|R3,200
|Dom Perignon Blanc Brut
|R7,800
|Lanson Le Rose
|R2,700
|Laurent Perrier Cuvee Rose
|R3,700
|Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial/Demi-Sec
|R1,900
|Veuve Clicquot Rich/Demi-Sec
|R2,500
White wine list
Ukkō offers both local and international white wine varieties that complement their Mediterranean-Asian cuisine and sushi offerings. Enjoy a glass or a bottle of the following selections:
|Item
|Price
|Groote Post Seasalter
|R125/glass, R390/bottle
|La Motte
|R85/glass, R260/bottle
|Bouchard Finlayson
|R330
|Ghost Corner Wild Ferment
|R680
|Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection
|R120/glass, R370/bottle
|Babylonstoren
|R100/glass, R320/bottle
|Ken Forrester Old Vine Reserve
|R410
|De Wetshof Limestone Hill/Unwooded
|R90/glass, R280/bottle
|Oak Valley Beneath The Clouds
|R105/glass, R330/bottle
|Cavalli
|R460
|Ataraxia
|R790
|Haute Cabriere
|R95/glass, R290/bottle
|Tokara Director's Reserve
|R760
|Creation
|R540
|Idiom
|R110/glass, R350/bottle
|Cederberg
|R95/glass, R290/bottle
Red wine list
Wine is a must-have if you are celebrating a special moment at Ukkō Restaurant. Their extensive red wine list features the following:
|Item
|Price
|Warwick First Lady
|R100/glass, R320/bottle
|Springfield Whole Berry
|R145/glass, R460/bottle
|Jordan Long Fuse
|R560
|Neil Ellis Groenekloof
|R120/glass, R380/bottle
|Thelema
|R510
|Groot Constantia
|R690
|Hermanuspietersfontein Posmeester
|R100/glass, R320/bottle
|De Grendel
|R140/glass, R440/bottle
|Vergelegen Reserve
|R620
|L'Avenir
|R115/glass, R370/bottle
|Stellenrust Cornerstone
|R510
|Thorne and Daughters Copperpot
|R160/glass, R550/bottle
|Crystallum Peter Max
|R750
|Raats Dolomite
|R490
|Hidden Valley Hidden Secret
|R660
|Rupert and Rothschild Classique
|R520
|Hartenberg Doorkeeper SMG
|R100/glass, R310/bottle
|De Toren Delicate
|R460
|Villafonte Seriously Old Dirt
|R620
|Meerlust Rubicon
|R1,300
Where is Ukkō Restaurant?
The eatery is at Nicolway Shopping Centre in Bryanston, Sandton, Johannesburg. It opens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays. Reservations can be made via their official website or by contacting Ukkō Restaurant directly.
Who is the owner of Ukkō Restaurant?
Ukkō is owned by Mun Manal, a Jordan-born restaurateur who moved to South Africa as a 19-year-old waiter. In a 2023 News24 interview, he said that his Arab upbringing alongside nine siblings contributed to his love for food and hospitality.
Ukkō Restaurant's menu offerings have earned them several repeat customers who fell in love with the food and the service delivery. Whether you are indulging in their signature sushi rolls, savouring freshly prepared seafood, or exploring their wine and mixology bar, the eatery is becoming a standout culinary destination.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: Steyn City restaurants guide: The Pizzeria, The Farmhouse, and more
Briefly.co.za highlighted all the restaurants at Steyn City in Johannesburg. The luxurious residential estate offers various dining options for visitors and residents.
Steyn City has nine restaurants with different culinary experiences including 19 By Michael, The Farmhouse, The Pizzeria, and the Equestrian Country Kitchen. Several of the eateries have picturesque al fresco dining options with stunning views of the estate's 300m lagoon.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com