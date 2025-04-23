Global site navigation

Ukkō Restaurant menu and latest prices for 2025: a quick guide
Ukkō Restaurant menu and latest prices for 2025: a quick guide

by  Alice Wabwile 7 min read

Ukkō is fairly new in the Joburg dining business but has seen a quick rise since it opened its doors in late 2021. With a perfect setting in the Nicolway Bryanston Centre, the Ukkō Restaurant menu promises a modern tapas and sushi experience with a Mediterr-Asian influence. Founder Mun Manal told Glamour in 2024:

We've strived to capture that elusive trifecta: a captivating look and feel, a menu consistently delivering exceptional taste, and service exceeding expectations... The curated menu will provide you with tastes from around the globe, but the atmosphere has a unique Jozi vibe.
Ukkō Restaurant menu
Ukkō-prepared sushi (L) and ribs (R). Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Ukkō Restaurant in Bryanston, Sandton, was launched in November 2021.
  • Seasoned restaurateur Mun Manal founded the eatery to offer a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian-inspired dishes.
  • Ukkō received a star at the 2022 Eat Out Awards.

Ukkō Restaurant menu and prices

Johannesburg is home to multiple restaurants, but Ukkō offers diners a mix of upmarket and casual dining. The enticing menu has masterfully prepared sushi, tapas, seafood, meats, cocktails, and an extensive wine and champagne list.

Ukkō Restaurant meals
Sushi (L) and salmon (R). Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Sushi menu

Sushi lovers are spoilt for choice, with several favourites to choose from. Blue Oaks has fried shrimp and spicy tuna roll, but you cannot go wrong with a taste of Mediterr-Asian Crunch, containing crispy California roll and salmon.

ItemPrice
Shrimp Tempura Roll (6pc)R195
Dynamite (6pcR195
Mediterr-Asian Crunch (6pc)R195
Ceviche Roll (6pc)R195
Roll 'n Rose (8pc)R195
Wagyu Nigiri (4pc)R195
Caribbean Roll (6pc)R190
Ukkō Roll (6pc)R185
Hand Roll Omakase (4pc)R185
Crunch Roll (6pc)R185
Blue Oaks (6pc)R175
Crispy Roses (4pc)R175

Ukkō's sushi menu
Ukkō Restaurant sushi. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Classics menu

Ukkō in Bryanston is quickly becoming a source of comfort food for Johannesburg diners. It boasts of classics like Salmon Rose, Tempura prawns, and Sashimi.

ItemPrice
Sashimi Salmon (4pc)R135
Sashimi Tuna (4pc)R125
Sashimi seared spicy Salmon or Tuna (4pc)R135
Nigiri Salmon (4pc) R135
Nigiri Prawn (4pc) R130
Nigiri Tuna (4pc)R130
Maki Salmon (6pc)R90
Maki Prawn (6pc)R85
Maki Tuna (6pc)R85
Maki spicy Salmon or Tuna (6pc)R90
Maki Vegetarian (6pc)R75
California Roll Salmon (8pc)R120
California Roll Prawn (8pc)R115
California Roll Tuna (8pc)R115
California Roll Spicy Tuna or Salmon (8pc)R120
California Roll Salmon & Cheese (8pc)R120
California Roll Vegetarian (8pc)R95
EdamameR80
Tempura Prawns4pc @R140, 6pc @R190
Salmon Rose4pc @R135, 6pc @R185
Hand Roll Salmon (1pc)R85
Hand Roll Prawn (1pc)R80
Hand Roll Tuna (1pc)R80
Hand Roll Tempura Prawn (1pc)R85
Hand Roll Vegetarian (1pc)R70
Rainbow Roll (8pc)R180
Fashion Sandwich Salmon (8pc)R130
Fashion Sandwich Salmon & Cream Cheese (8pc)R130
Fashion Sandwich Vegetarian (8pc)R95

Ukkō restaurant meals
Roasted bone marrow Pangrattato (R) and salmon (L). Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Large plates menu

Large table dining has meat and seafood varieties for those ready to feast. You can order the medium rare Wagyu Rump, the flame grilled whole fish, or the lightly basted beef fillet.

ItemPrice
Whole FishR340
Line Fish FilletR270
SalmonR320
Seared TunaR280
Grilled Prawns (8)R310
Beef Fillet (300g)R290
Tomahawk (700g)R340
Wagyu Rump (250g)R460
Lamb Chops (4)R310
Baby ChickenR195

Ukkō's large plate menu
Tomahawk and whole fish served at the Ukkō Restaurant. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Tapas menu

The tapas menu at this fine Johannesburg restaurant contains vegetarian, meat, and seafood dishes. You can enjoy the popular chicken dumplings served with gyoza sauce and ginger, or eat the grilled octopus if you are feeling adventurous.

ItemPrice
Crispy Zucchini Ribbons (Vegetarian)R80
Marinated Aubergine (Vegetarian)R75
Camembert in Phyllo (vegetarian)R95
Haloumi (Vegetarian)R95
Burrata (Vegetarian)R160
Marinated Chickpea & Celery (Vegetarian)R75
Beetroot Houmous (Vegetarian) R70
Roasted Bone Marrow PangrattatoR80
Beef RibletsR125
Lamb RibletsR145
Grilled Chicken Wings R105
Chicken DumplingsR105
CanniboaR105
Fish and Prawn CroquetteR95
CalamariR95
Squid HeadsR110
Seared SalmonR130
White Anchovy FilletsR110
Grilled OctopusR140
Fresh MusselsR120
Crispy PrawnsR130
WhitebaitR95

Ukkō's tapas menu
Chicken dumplings (L) and Camembert in Phyllo (R) at the Ukkō Restaurant. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Salad menu

The salad offering at the Sandton eatery has a few healthy options. The Burata Caprese has marinated heirloom tomato and roasted plum tomato while the Brinjal and feta salad contains baby spinach and chargrilled brinjal.

ItemPrice
Brinjal and FetaR125
Burrata CapreseR185
Roasted VegetableR120
TabboulehR120
Spinach CrunchR125
AegeanR130

Salad menu
Burrata caprese salad (R) served at Ukkō Restaurant. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Side menu

Ukkō offers various delectable side dishes at an affordable price. The menu currently features the following items:

ItemPrice
Chargrilled Tenderstem BroccoliR55
Grilled Corn and FetaR45
ChipsR45
Lemon Confit PotatoR45
Ribbon SaladR65

Side menu
Chargrilled tenderstem broccoli (R) and a brunch spread (L) at Ukkō Restaurant. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Dessert menu

The Ukkō menu offers a variety of your favourite desserts. Enjoy a sweet ending to your dining with any of the following:

ItemPrice
Pistachio Ice CreamR90
TiramisuR95
CheesecakeR120
Baked ChocolateR120
Mini ChurrosR90

Dessert menu
Ukkō dessert. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Mediterr-Asian raw bar menu

If you are looking for a unique food experience, the Mediterr-Asian raw bar menu is the one for you. Indulge in the special Ukkō prawn cocktail or the white fish ceviche.

ItemPrice
CrudoR130
TatakiR145
Whitefish CevicheR130
Beetroot CarpaccioR95
Wagyu TartarR160
Ukkō Prawn Cocktail R140
1/2 Dozen OystersR240

Mediterr-Asian raw bar menu
Ukkō Prawn Cocktail (L) and oysters (R) served at Ukkō Restaurant. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Ukkō Cellar selection

Ukkō has a rich cellar selection ranging from Hamilton Russell and Vergelegen to Vilafonte Series C and Kanonkop Paul Sauer. The 2025 menu contains:

ItemPrice
Hamilton RussellR1,600
Paul Cluver Seven Flags R2,100
Ken Forrester, The FMCR1,700
Mullineux GraniteR1,600
Vergelegen VR3,500
Rupert & Rothschild Baron EdmondR2,100
De Toren Fusion Fusion VR1,900
Vilafonte Series MR2,500
Vilafonte Series CR4,900
Kanonkop Paul SauerR2,600
EpicureanR1,700
Anthonij RupertR1,200
Rijk's ReserveR1,400
Doolhof BloedklipR2,200

The Ukkō Restaurant wine and mixology bar
Ukkō Restaurant cocktails. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Ukkō cocktails menu

The Ukkō mixology bar offers trendy cocktails made by its finest mixologists. Ocean Eyes is one of the favourites with Tanqueray No. Ten, blue curacao, elderflower, lime juice, and fresh mint.

ItemPrice
Ocean EyesR130
Glenlivet Whisky SourR145
VellamoR130
Ukkō MargaritaR135
Negroni SbagliatoR130
Idunn (ee-you-dunn)R140
FreyaR130
EtherR130
CaipirinhaR120
TyrR120
MansikkaR130
MikaelR135
Raspberry MojitoR120
AkkaR125
EeroR135
RasmusR140
Rum Old Fashioned R130

Ukkō's cocktail menu
Cocktails served at Ukkō Restaurant. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Ukkō Champagne list

Ukkō has a curated selection of champagne for a wholesome dining experience. The menu features the following:

ItemPrice
Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial R1,700
Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow LabelR1,900
Laurent Perrier La Cuvee BrutR1,800
Ruinart Blanc de Blancs BrutR3,200
Dom Perignon Blanc BrutR7,800
Lanson Le RoseR2,700
Laurent Perrier Cuvee RoseR3,700
Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial/Demi-SecR1,900
Veuve Clicquot Rich/Demi-SecR2,500

Ukkō Restaurant wine and mixology bar
Ukkō Restaurant wine and champagne. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

White wine list

Ukkō offers both local and international white wine varieties that complement their Mediterranean-Asian cuisine and sushi offerings. Enjoy a glass or a bottle of the following selections:

ItemPrice
Groote Post SeasalterR125/glass, R390/bottle
La MotteR85/glass, R260/bottle
Bouchard Finlayson R330
Ghost Corner Wild FermentR680
Kleine Zalze Vineyard SelectionR120/glass, R370/bottle
BabylonstorenR100/glass, R320/bottle
Ken Forrester Old Vine ReserveR410
De Wetshof Limestone Hill/UnwoodedR90/glass, R280/bottle
Oak Valley Beneath The CloudsR105/glass, R330/bottle
CavalliR460
AtaraxiaR790
Haute Cabriere R95/glass, R290/bottle
Tokara Director's ReserveR760
CreationR540
IdiomR110/glass, R350/bottle
CederbergR95/glass, R290/bottle

Ukkō Restaurant wines and mixology bar
Ukkō Restaurant wines. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Red wine list

Wine is a must-have if you are celebrating a special moment at Ukkō Restaurant. Their extensive red wine list features the following:

ItemPrice
Warwick First LadyR100/glass, R320/bottle
Springfield Whole BerryR145/glass, R460/bottle
Jordan Long FuseR560
Neil Ellis GroenekloofR120/glass, R380/bottle
ThelemaR510
Groot ConstantiaR690
Hermanuspietersfontein PosmeesterR100/glass, R320/bottle
De GrendelR140/glass, R440/bottle
Vergelegen Reserve R620
L'AvenirR115/glass, R370/bottle
Stellenrust CornerstoneR510
Thorne and Daughters CopperpotR160/glass, R550/bottle
Crystallum Peter MaxR750
Raats DolomiteR490
Hidden Valley Hidden SecretR660
Rupert and Rothschild ClassiqueR520
Hartenberg Doorkeeper SMGR100/glass, R310/bottle
De Toren DelicateR460
Villafonte Seriously Old DirtR620
Meerlust RubiconR1,300

Wines at Ukkō Restaurant
Ukkō Restaurant wines. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Where is Ukkō Restaurant?

The eatery is at Nicolway Shopping Centre in Bryanston, Sandton, Johannesburg. It opens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays. Reservations can be made via their official website or by contacting Ukkō Restaurant directly.

Who is the owner of Ukkō Restaurant?

Ukkō is owned by Mun Manal, a Jordan-born restaurateur who moved to South Africa as a 19-year-old waiter. In a 2023 News24 interview, he said that his Arab upbringing alongside nine siblings contributed to his love for food and hospitality.

Restaurateur Mun Manal
Ukkō Restaurant founder, Mun Manal. Photo: @ukkorestaurant (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Ukkō Restaurant's menu offerings have earned them several repeat customers who fell in love with the food and the service delivery. Whether you are indulging in their signature sushi rolls, savouring freshly prepared seafood, or exploring their wine and mixology bar, the eatery is becoming a standout culinary destination.

READ ALSO: Steyn City restaurants guide: The Pizzeria, The Farmhouse, and more

Briefly.co.za highlighted all the restaurants at Steyn City in Johannesburg. The luxurious residential estate offers various dining options for visitors and residents.

Steyn City has nine restaurants with different culinary experiences including 19 By Michael, The Farmhouse, The Pizzeria, and the Equestrian Country Kitchen. Several of the eateries have picturesque al fresco dining options with stunning views of the estate's 300m lagoon.

