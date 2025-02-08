Who is Kaipo Dudoit? Exploring the life and works of this rising star
Kaipo Dudoit is an upcoming American actor based in Hawaii. His acting resume features several projects shot on the Pacific Ocean island state. Kaipo is set to become a Hollywood star after Disney cast him in the live-action remake of its 2002 hit animated film Lilo & Stitch.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Kaipo Dudoit’s role in My Partner (2023) marked his film feature debut.
- He replaced Kahiau Machado as David in the upcoming 2025 live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch.
- Kaipo is a talented Hula dancer, actor, and model.
Kaipo Dudoit's profile summary
|Full name
|Kaipo Dudoit
|Date of birth
|February 7, 1994
|Age
|31 years old as of 2025
|Place of birth
|Oahu, Hawaii, United States
|Current residence
|Hawaii, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander
|Height
|6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm)
|Weight
|79.4 kg (175 pounds)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Parents
|Horace K. Dudoit III, Halau
|Siblings
|Bryson Kumaks, Kalei Dudoit
|Education
|Hawaii Healing Arts College (Massage Therapy)UH Manoa (Psychology & Hawaiian Studies)
|Profession
|Actor, model, hula dancer, singer, massage therapist
|Agency
|Aubrey Lee Agency Hawaii
|Social media
Kaipo Dudoit’s family is proud of his achievements
Kaipo’s mother, Halau Kaleilehuaikealoonālani, is a Hula dancer in Hawaii. His father, Horace K. Dudoit III, is a singer and used to work at USPS before retiring in 2024. His Instagram account, @hkdii, is filled with photos of his family.
The actor has two elder brothers: Bryson Kumaks (born in June 1984) and Kalei Dudoit (born in September 1989). Bryson is a firefighter and served in the US Marines from 2004 to 2012. Kalei is a Marine Machinist Mechanic and singer and has a daughter called Elle.
Kaipo’s family is often seen supporting him at his plays. When he landed a role in Lilo & Stitch, his mother congratulated him on Instagram.
Oh my gosh! How are we going to act?! Horace and I (as well as his brothers, Bryson & Kalei, and niece, Elle) are so proud of him! He works hard at his acting and this is a great opportunity for him to go forward and reach his potential! Kūlia i ka nuʻu e Kaipo!
Kaipo Dudoit's early life
The My Partner actor was born on February 7, 1994, on Oahu Island in Hawaii. He is an alumnus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Kaipo graduated with a double major in Psychology and Hawaiian Studies, focusing on Aloha Aina.
What is Kaipo Dudoit’s ethnicity?
Kaipo has a mixed ethnic background including Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander, according to his IMDB profile. Representing his culture has always been a big part of his brand as an entertainer.
Is Kaipo Dudoit gay?
Kaipo has not talked about his sexual orientation but is often associated with the LGBTQ+ community. He appears on Faces of Pride, an online project established by the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation during the COVID-19 lockdown.
In 2023, he starred in the LGBTQ+ Filipino-Hawaiian film, My Partner, alongside Jayron Munoz. The movie follows two rival high school boys who discover they have romantic feelings for each other. My Partner is also the first feature film in the Boy Love genre created in Hawaii.
Kaipo Dudoit's massage therapy career
Dudoit studied massage therapy at Hawaii Healing Arts College (HHAC), graduating in 2018. He returned to his alma mater to work as an instructor.
From 2019-2023, Kaipo worked at the Waimanalo Health Center as Kakoo Lomilomi. He was also a licensed massage therapist at Massage Professionals and Heart & Soul LLC.
Kaipo Dudoit's acting career
Dudoit started acting in college. In his 2024 interview with Instinct Magazine’s Denny Patterson, he shared that he always had a passion for acting since childhood.
I had a passion for performing in general. I was a musician when I was a little kid all the way up to high school. I started dancing Hula after high school and then took acting in college. I think I've lived on the stage - lived performing since I was a young boy.
The Hawaiian-born actor has featured in numerous stage productions in Hawaiian theatres like the Paliku Theatre, Hawaii Shakespeare Festival, and the Kumu Kahua Theatre. Kaipo guest starred in a 2020 episode of Magnum PI as Keno.
In 2024, Kaipo got his breakthrough when he was cast as David Kawena in the Disney live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. He joined the cast after Kahiau Machado was dropped when his past usage of racial slurs resurfaced on social media. The film, which stars Zach Galifianakis and Sydney Agudong is expected to hit theatres in May 2025.
Kaipo Dudoit's movies, TV shows, and stage productions
|Project
|Year
|Role
|Lilo & Stitch
|2025
|David Kawena
|Rescue: HI Surf
|2025 (S1 ep10)
|Andy
|Fair
|2023
|Bryan
|My Partner
|2023
|Pili
|Open Your Hearts Wide
|2021
|Kamehameha II
|Magnum PI
|2020 (S2 ep14)
|Keno
|The Epic Voyage of Kaneapua
|Stage
|Kaneapua
|Much Ado About Nothing
|Stage
|Benedick
|Faalavelave: The Interruption
|Stage
|Malosi
|Way of a God
|Stage
|Kaoo
|Lovey Lee
|Stage
|Sergeant/Jemaine
|Untitled TMT Project
|Stage
|Ikaika
|Sganarelle
|Stage
|Lelio
|The Kasha of Kaimuki
|Stage
|Joseph Haku
|'Who You Again?'
|Stage
|Thomas
|Blue
|Stage
|John
|Ke Kaua o Ka Lahui
|Stage
|Player 1
|iHula
|Stage
|Kane
|Kaisara
|Stage
|Kaisara/Nawahi
|'Glitter in the Paakai'
|Stage
|Kaonohi
Kaipo Dudoit continues to showcase his talent with impressive performances on screen and stage. As a proud native Hawaiian, the actor does not shy away from representing his culture.
READ MORE: What we know about Isaac Arellanes
Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Isaac Arellanes. The upcoming actor is known for portraying Young Daniel in Euphoria (2019) and Isaac Garcia in My Life with the Walter Boys.
Isaac Arellanes made history when he became the first Indigenous American to receive a Daytime Emmy nomination. Check the article for more on the actor’s professional and personal life.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com