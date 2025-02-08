Who is Kaipo Dudoit? Exploring the life and works of this rising star

Kaipo Dudoit is an upcoming American actor based in Hawaii. His acting resume features several projects shot on the Pacific Ocean island state. Kaipo is set to become a Hollywood star after Disney cast him in the live-action remake of its 2002 hit animated film Lilo & Stitch.

Actor Kaipo Dudoit at a 'Mana Up' Hawaii event in October 2024 (L). Photo: @kaipodudoit (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kaipo Dudoit’s role in My Partner (2023) marked his film feature debut.

(2023) marked his film feature debut. He replaced Kahiau Machado as David in the upcoming 2025 live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch.

Kaipo is a talented Hula dancer, actor, and model.

Kaipo Dudoit's profile summary

Full name Kaipo Dudoit Date of birth February 7, 1994 Age 31 years old as of 2025 Place of birth Oahu, Hawaii, United States Current residence Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Weight 79.4 kg (175 pounds) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Horace K. Dudoit III, Halau Siblings Bryson Kumaks, Kalei Dudoit Education Hawaii Healing Arts College (Massage Therapy) UH Manoa (Psychology & Hawaiian Studies) Profession Actor, model, hula dancer, singer, massage therapist Agency Aubrey Lee Agency Hawaii Social media Instagram

Kaipo Dudoit’s family is proud of his achievements

Kaipo’s mother, Halau Kaleilehuaikealoonālani, is a Hula dancer in Hawaii. His father, Horace K. Dudoit III, is a singer and used to work at USPS before retiring in 2024. His Instagram account, @hkdii, is filled with photos of his family.

The actor has two elder brothers: Bryson Kumaks (born in June 1984) and Kalei Dudoit (born in September 1989). Bryson is a firefighter and served in the US Marines from 2004 to 2012. Kalei is a Marine Machinist Mechanic and singer and has a daughter called Elle.

Kaipo’s family is often seen supporting him at his plays. When he landed a role in Lilo & Stitch, his mother congratulated him on Instagram.

Oh my gosh! How are we going to act?! Horace and I (as well as his brothers, Bryson & Kalei, and niece, Elle) are so proud of him! He works hard at his acting and this is a great opportunity for him to go forward and reach his potential! Kūlia i ka nuʻu e Kaipo!

Facts about Kaipo Dudoit. Photo: @kaipodudoit on Instagram (modified by author)

Kaipo Dudoit's early life

The My Partner actor was born on February 7, 1994, on Oahu Island in Hawaii. He is an alumnus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Kaipo graduated with a double major in Psychology and Hawaiian Studies, focusing on Aloha Aina.

What is Kaipo Dudoit’s ethnicity?

Kaipo has a mixed ethnic background including Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander, according to his IMDB profile. Representing his culture has always been a big part of his brand as an entertainer.

Kaipo Dudoit with his brothers (R) and parents (L). Photo: @halau_kaleilehuaikealoonalani/@hkdiii (modified by author)

Is Kaipo Dudoit gay?

Kaipo has not talked about his sexual orientation but is often associated with the LGBTQ+ community. He appears on Faces of Pride, an online project established by the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In 2023, he starred in the LGBTQ+ Filipino-Hawaiian film, My Partner, alongside Jayron Munoz. The movie follows two rival high school boys who discover they have romantic feelings for each other. My Partner is also the first feature film in the Boy Love genre created in Hawaii.

Kaipo Dudoit's massage therapy career

Dudoit studied massage therapy at Hawaii Healing Arts College (HHAC), graduating in 2018. He returned to his alma mater to work as an instructor.

From 2019-2023, Kaipo worked at the Waimanalo Health Center as Kakoo Lomilomi. He was also a licensed massage therapist at Massage Professionals and Heart & Soul LLC.

Kaipo Dudoit is pictured in November 2023 in Hawaii. Photo: @kaipodudoit (modified by author)

Kaipo Dudoit's acting career

Dudoit started acting in college. In his 2024 interview with Instinct Magazine’s Denny Patterson, he shared that he always had a passion for acting since childhood.

I had a passion for performing in general. I was a musician when I was a little kid all the way up to high school. I started dancing Hula after high school and then took acting in college. I think I've lived on the stage - lived performing since I was a young boy.

The Hawaiian-born actor has featured in numerous stage productions in Hawaiian theatres like the Paliku Theatre, Hawaii Shakespeare Festival, and the Kumu Kahua Theatre. Kaipo guest starred in a 2020 episode of Magnum PI as Keno.

In 2024, Kaipo got his breakthrough when he was cast as David Kawena in the Disney live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. He joined the cast after Kahiau Machado was dropped when his past usage of racial slurs resurfaced on social media. The film, which stars Zach Galifianakis and Sydney Agudong is expected to hit theatres in May 2025.

Kaipo Dudoit during the Maui Divers Jewelry photoshoot in November 2023 (L) in Maui. Photo: @kaipodudoit (modified by author)

Kaipo Dudoit's movies, TV shows, and stage productions

Project Year Role Lilo & Stitch 2025 David Kawena Rescue: HI Surf 2025 (S1 ep10) Andy Fair 2023 Bryan My Partner 2023 Pili Open Your Hearts Wide 2021 Kamehameha II Magnum PI 2020 (S2 ep14) Keno The Epic Voyage of Kaneapua Stage Kaneapua Much Ado About Nothing Stage Benedick Faalavelave: The Interruption Stage Malosi Way of a God Stage Kaoo Lovey Lee Stage Sergeant/Jemaine Untitled TMT Project Stage Ikaika Sganarelle Stage Lelio The Kasha of Kaimuki Stage Joseph Haku 'Who You Again?' Stage Thomas Blue Stage John Ke Kaua o Ka Lahui Stage Player 1 iHula Stage Kane Kaisara Stage Kaisara/Nawahi 'Glitter in the Paakai' Stage Kaonohi

Kaipo Dudoit continues to showcase his talent with impressive performances on screen and stage. As a proud native Hawaiian, the actor does not shy away from representing his culture.

