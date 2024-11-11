Isaac Arellanes: Age, height, ethnicity, girlfriend, and net worth

At Isaac Arellanes's age of 19, he has already made history as the first Indigenous American to receive a Daytime Emmy nomination. The rising actor is known for his roles in My Life with the Walter Boys, Euphoria, Ghostwriter, and The Nightshift.

Isaac Arellanes attends the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for Lifestyle on July 18, 2021, in Burbank

Isaac Arellanes began his career as a child actor. Born and raised in Arizona, the actor proudly embraces his Hopi and Latino heritage, which deeply influences his work and identity in Hollywood.

Isaac Arellanes' profile summary

Full name Isaac Gabriel Arellanes Date of birth February 24, 2005 Age 19 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Latino, Native American, and Dutch-German Height 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m/179 cm) Weight Approx. 58 kg (128 lbs) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Male Parents Kiona and Daniel Siblings Three Education Los Angeles Film Academy Profession Actor, dancer Years active 2014 to date Agency NTA Talent Agency Social media Instagram

Isaac Arellanes' age and nationality

Isaac (19 years old as of 2024) was born on 24 February 2005 in Phoenix, Arizona and holds American nationality. He currently splits time between Phoenix and LA.

Isaac Arellanes' ethnicity

The Emmy-nominated star is mixed Latino and Indigenous American. He is a member of the Coyote Clan with maternal lineage from Hotevilla, a village located on Third Mesa of the Hopi reservation. He also has German and Dutch roots from his father's side of the family.

Top 5 facts about actor Isaac Arellanes.

Isaac Arellanes' height

The actor is 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m/179 cm) tall, according to his IMBD profile. He weighs around 58 kg (128 lbs) and has brown eyes with black hair.

Isaac Arellanes' parents

The actor's mother is called Kione Arellanes while his father is known as Daniel Arellanes. Not much is known about them, but they have been supportive of his career.

Kione co-founded a non-profit organization called Hopi Relief in 2020. She wanted to help people who had been affected by the pandemic but later decided to turn it into an official organization. While talking to The Permanent Rain Press in December 2023, Isaac said he loves helping at the NPO.

It is important for me to volunteer because those are my people – I just kind of have a heart for people, and when I see people hurt, I just want to be able to go out there and serve – Being able to go out there and serve my people is an honour and I'm just thankful and blessed that they welcome me with open arms.

How many siblings does Isaac Arellanes have?

The actor is the third of four siblings. His older brother is named Israel, while his younger sister is called Keilani. Isaac Arellanes' siblings have mostly stayed out of the limelight.

Isaac Arellanes with Golden Goose in May 2024

Isaac Arellanes' girlfriend

The Ghostwriter star has not been romantically linked to anyone in 2024. He has been very private about his personal life, choosing to focus on his acting career instead.

Isaac Arellanes' acting career

The Arizona native landed his first guest starring role at 11 years old in the NBC doctor drama series The Nightshift. Isaac Arellanes' Euphoria role as Young Daniel in 2019 significantly raised his profile as an actor. He was 13 years old at the time.

He then got his first lead role as Ruben Reyna in the Apple-TV+ kids series Ghostwriter from 2019 to 2021. The role earned him a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program. The nomination made him the first Native American to be acknowledged in this category.

In 2023, he was cast as Isaac Garcia in the Netflix series My Life with the Walter Boys alongside Sarah Rafferty and Nikki Rodriguez. This was the second major series he had been on since Euphoria. While talking to The Mirror in February, the actor said his experience in the two hit shows was different.

The difference between filming Euphoria and My Life with The Walter Boys was night and day! The main reason being that I was only 13 when I did Euphoria and even though both shows are about teens, they couldn't be more different with regard to their content. Walter Boys was a totally different experience because I was much older – I was still only 17, but by that time, I had already worked and gotten comfortable in the industry.

Isaac Arellanes as Leo Diaz and Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in Quantum Leap S1 in the episode 'Ben Song for the Defense.'

Isaac Arellanes' movies

Project Year Role Wild River: Rising 2024 Carter Red Bow My Life with the Walter Boys 2023 Isaac Garcia A Million Miles Away 2023 Julio Reservation Dogs 2021 Young Maximus Quantum Leap 2022 Leo Diaz Blue Miracle 2021 Wiki Law & Order: Organized Crime 2021 Lucas Pescador The Night Shift 2017 Guest star Ghostwriter 2019 Ruben Reyna Euphoria 2019 Young Daniel Dimarco Cucuy: The Boogeyman 2018 Javier

Isaac Arellanes' net worth

The actor is estimated to be worth between $700,000 and $1 million in 2024, according to Networth Expertise and The Famous Magazine. His main source of income is his acting career.

FAQs

Isaac Arellanes is undoubtedly a talent to watch as he continues to rise. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about him;

What year was Isaac Arellanes born?

The actor was born in 2005 in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Isaac Arellanes' birthday is February 24, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Who plays Isaac in Walter?

Actor Isaac Arellanes portrays Isaac Garcia in Walter. Garcia is a cousin of the Walter family and lives with them alongside his brother, Lee.

What race is Isaac from My Life with the Walter Boys?

The character Isaac Garcia from Walter is portrayed as Latino. In real life, the actor is mixed Latino, German, Dutch, and Native American from the Hopi tribe of the Coyote Clan.

Isaac Arellanes in a behind-the-scenes photo during the filming of 'My Life with the Walter Boys'

At Isaac Arellanes' age of 19, he has already built a unique identity in the entertainment industry. His career is also on an upward trajectory as he continues to deliver impressive on-screen performances.

