Meet Fanum: Age, height, real name, ethnicity, net worth, full bio

Fanum is a renowned comedic content creator and Twitch streamer. The Bronx native is known for his collaborative partnership with popular streamer Kai Cenat alongside other AMP House members. This article delves into Fanum's age and biography.

Fanum forego his college education to pursue a YouTube career. He was around 19 years old when he started streaming full-time in 2016 and currently has millions of followers across his various social media platforms.

AMP Fanum profile summary

Full name Roberto Gonzalez Date of birth August 22, 1997 Age 27 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth The Bronx, New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Dominican Languages English, Spanish Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Weight Approx. 85 kg (187 lbs) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single (as of 2024) Siblings A younger brother Profession Streamer, YouTuber Group AMP Years active 2016 to date Managed by Long Haul Management Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube (@JustFanum, @FanumLive, @MoreFanum) Twitch TikTok Website fanumsupply.com

How old is Fanum?

The content creator is 27 years old as of 2024. Fanum's birthday is August 22, 1997, while his zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Fanum's real name?

The YouTuber's real name is Roberto Gonzalez. He has been using the nickname Fanum since he started streaming in 2016.

Where is Fanum from?

Fanum's nationality is American. He was born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, United States. The YouTuber currently resides in Georgia at the AMP mansion.

How tall is Fanum?

Fanum's height is around 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm). The Twitch streamer weighs approximately 85 kg (187 pounds).

Is Fanum black?

The YouTuber is an Afro-Latino of Dominican descent. His parents immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic, making him a first-generation Dominican to be born and raised in the US.

Does Fanum speak Spanish?

Roberto is fluent in Spanish. Although his content is primarily in English, he occasionally switches to Spanish when interacting with individuals who speak the language.

Fanum's parents and siblings

Roberto has not shared many details about his family, but he has a younger brother who occasionally features in his videos. In his July 2022 interview with No Jumper, he mentioned that his parents, who are PhD holders, wanted him to stay in school, adding that his mother does not understand YouTube.

She don't get it. Shout out to my mom, though. She loves me, and I love her too, but she don't get YouTube at all. She don't understand it – My mom and my pops (were) eight years in school like PhD people. They wanted me to go to school.

Fanum's girlfriend

Roberto has not been publicly linked to anyone in 2024. He was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with fellow YouTuber Kay Linx, who insinuated in a September 2021 TikTok Live that infidelity was the reason for their breakup.

Fanum's career

Roberto started creating content in 2013 but made it his full-time career around 2016. He had to choose between going to school and making videos. He told GQ in November 2023 that not being able to afford books was the last straw for him, prompting him to quit college after only half a semester.

I couldn't afford the books. So, I had my phone and I would take pictures of pages in the books at the library with my phone, and then one day it broke...So, now I'm in the crib, my phone's broken, I can't take pictures of the textbooks to do my homework when I get home... I knew at that moment college was never seeing me again. Every time I think about that (stuff), it gives me goosebumps because it – worked.

The streamer initially gained attention for his humorous NBA 2K gameplay and his comedic commentary. He has since expanded his content to include reaction videos, challenges, and roleplay streams. He has also hosted popular guests like John Cena.

Roberto's Twitch account currently has over 2.6 million followers. He has three YouTube channels, including @Fanumlive, which has over 2.93 million subscribers, @JustFanum with more than 1.74 million subscribers, and @MoreFanum, which he established in June 2023 and has over 230,000 followers as of October 2024.

The content creator has also garnered millions of followers on other social media platforms. His Instagram account has more than 3.2 million followers, his TikTok has over 1.8 million followers, and his X (Twitter) account has over 1 million followers.

Fanum is a member of the AMP (Any Means Possible) collective alongside popular streamers, including Kai Cenat, ImDaviss, Duke Dennis, Agent 00, and ChrisNxtDoor. He has been with the group since its formation in 2019.

Fanum's awards

Roberto's content creation skills have earned him several awards. In 2023, he won the Breakout Streamer of the Year award at the 13th Streamy Awards. He also took home the Best Roleplay Streamer award at The Streamer Awards in 2023 and 2024.

What is Fanum's net worth?

AMP Fanum's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $3 million in 2024, according to Sportskeeda and Famous People Today. His wealth has been accumulated through his successful career as a YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He also earns from selling branded merchandise and through brand endorsements.

What is Fanum Tax?

Fanum Tax is a slang term that originated from Twitch streamer Fanum in late 2022. It is a form of food tax where the YouTuber jokingly takes a small portion of someone else's meal without permission during streams.

Did Fanum have a stroke?

The streamer had a health scare in January 2024 after suffering a heart attack. He shared the news on X (Twitter), assuring fans that he was doing okay.

Had a heart attack/scare 2 days ago, and ngl… I thought I was outta here chat, another reminder that health is wealth!

Fanum's age and bio highlight his inspiring journey from his humble beginnings in the Bronx to becoming a celebrated YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He continues to make a significant impact in the digital content creation world.

