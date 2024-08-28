When Gucci Gang stormed the charts in 2017, Lil Pump ignited the scene as a trailblazing young artist, captivating fans with his distinctive sound. Since then, he has released chart-topping hits and collaborated with various artists. Consequently, questions about his lifestyle have emerged, particularly regarding Lil Pump's ethnicity, with many eager to explore his roots.

Lil Pump at the Mosh Pit Pop Up in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Foc Kan/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gazzy Garcia, known as Lil Pump, is from the United States. Having gained fame as one of the most famous people in the SoundCloud rap scene, here is everything you need to know about his heritage and personal life.

Lil Pump's profile summary

Real name Gazzy Fabio Garcia Nickname Lil Pump Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 154 lbs (69 kg) Body measurements in inches 38-30-14 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Fabio Garcia Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Charles W. Flanagan High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

What is Lil Pumps' ethnicity?

The Gucci Gang rapper is Hispanic. Besides, he has Latin American heritage.

Is Lil Pump Colombian?

The songwriter is of Colombian descent. But then he was born in Miami, Florida, United States.

Background information

Lil Pump is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. In a 2018 interview with J. Cole, as reported by HotNewHipHop, he revealed that his mother is a Colombian immigrant who moved to America after having his older brother. He also mentioned that his father is Colombian, but they separated when he was six.

Fast facts on Lil Pump. Photo: Ethan Miller on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Lil Pump's age?

The musician, born on 17 August 2000, is 24 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Leo, and he is of American-Colombian nationality.

Career

The rapper's career began in 2016 when Smokepurpp produced a track and invited him to freestyle, as published in The Vogue. His debut single, Lil Pump, gained traction on SoundCloud, followed by successful singles like Elementary and Drum$tick. His breakthrough came with Gucci Gang, which hit the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified triple platinum.

His self-titled mixtape and debut album, Harverd Dropout, featured collaborations with Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert. Pump continued to release music, including Esskeetit and Drug Addicts, and re-signed with Warner Records in 2018. In 2023, he released his studio album Lil Pump 2.

Does Lil Pump know Spanish?

The rapper is fluent in Spanish. He has demonstrated his ability to speak the language in various interviews and social media posts. He has even incorporated Spanish into his music, notably in songs like Illuminati and Coronao Now.

In an exclusive 2024 interview reported by XXL Magazine, Lil Pump discussed his upcoming Spanish album. He had the following to say:

I'm working on a Spanish album, I got a lot of big features on there, which I can't speak about right now. I have so much Spanish music that's going to be coming out and I think I'll transform to that part in music.

Lil Pump onstage during day 1 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Did Lil Pump actually attend Harvard?

The hip-hop star did not attend Harvard University. His 2019 album, Harverd Dropout, led some fans to believe he had mistakenly dropped out of the prestigious institution. And as Consequence published, the album's title is a playful nod rather than a reflection of his academic history.

Is Lil Pump gay?

It is unconfirmed whether he is. But issues around his sexuality surfaced in February 2020 when he posted a photo of himself in a pink bra and shared a video of his freshly painted toenails. He has not addressed these rumours or commented on his sexuality.

Who are Lil Pump's parents?

The artist's father was Fabio Garcia, while his mother's identity is not public knowledge. Rap News shared the news of his father's demise on X, two days after he passed away on 10 April 2022. Lil did not explain the cause of his death.

Although he has not disclosed his mother's identity, Lil Pump mentioned in a YouTube interview that he moved in with his mother after his parents' divorce. His stepfather raised him and his half-brother in Miami, Florida.

What is Lil Pump's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American rapper is worth $12 million in 2024. He has accumulated this wealth through his music career, which includes hit singles, successful album releases, and various brand endorsements.

Rapper Lil Pump onstage during his Harvard Dropout tour at The Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

While the Gucci Gang artist has enjoyed significant success in rap with his distinctive style and hit records, he has also intrigued fans with his lifestyle. Here are some of the most pressing questions about the rapper:

What is Lil Pump's real name? The artist's real name is Gazzy Fabio Garcia.

The artist's real name is Gazzy Fabio Garcia. Is Lil Pump black or white? The rapper is neither; he was born Hispanic to Colombian parents, which gives him Latin American heritage.

The rapper is neither; he was born Hispanic to Colombian parents, which gives him Latin American heritage. What is Lil Pump's race? The Gucci Gang rapper is Hispanic and has Latin American heritage.

The Gucci Gang rapper is Hispanic and has Latin American heritage. Where is Lil Pump from? He was born in Miami, Florida, USA, but has Colombian heritage from his parents.

He was born in Miami, Florida, USA, but has Colombian heritage from his parents. Is Lil Pump alive? The rapper is still alive. In 2023, he released his latest album, Lil Pump 2.

The rapper is still alive. In 2023, he released his latest album, Lil Pump 2. What is Lil Pump's ethnic background? He is Hispanic and has Colombian heritage from both of his parents.

He is Hispanic and has Colombian heritage from both of his parents. What is Lil Pump's height and weight? The rap sensation is 5'6" (168 cm) and weighs 154 lbs (69 kg).

The rap sensation is 5'6" (168 cm) and weighs 154 lbs (69 kg). Where is Lil Pump now? The rapper, singer, producer, and songwriter lives in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The rapper, singer, producer, and songwriter lives in Los Angeles, California, USA. Where are Lil Pump's parents from? The rapper's parents are from Colombia.

The rapper's parents are from Colombia. What is Lil Pump's parents' nationality? His parents have Colombian nationality.

Lil Pump's ethnicity has shaped his musical creativity. With Colombian parents and being born in America, he has skillfully blended both cultures to create a unique sound that resonates with a diverse audience. This fusion has made him a chart-topping artist and solidified his position in the rap industry.

