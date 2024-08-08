Reneé Rapp's height, age, movies, relationship, and net worth

Reneé Rapp is swiftly rising to prominence, from Broadway to Hollywood. She is not only a star in 2024's Mean Girls, but she is also one of the most talented young artists in music. Concerns have also been raised about Reneé Rapp's height and age.

Reneé at 99 Scott Studio on June 10, 2024, in New York City (L). Reneé performs at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024, in Indio, California. Photos: John Nacion, Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Reneé became popular in 2019–2020 when she played Regina George in the Broadway production of Mean Girls. In the 2024 movie Mean Girls, she played the same character again and contributed to its soundtrack. She has also starred in the Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021–present).

Profile summary

Name Reneé Rapp Date of birth January 10, 2000 Age 24 (as of August 2024) Height 5ft 7in (1.70m) Birthplace Huntersville, North Carolina, USA Parents Denise Olexa (accountant) and Charles Rapp (medical sales) Education Hopewell High School; Northwest School of the Arts Acting breakthrough Regina George in Broadway's Mean Girls (2019-2020) TV role Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021–present) Film role Regina George in Mean Girls musical film adaptation (2024) Music debut EP Everything to Everyone (November 2022) Studio album Snow Angel (August 2023) Relationship status Dating musician Towa Bird (public since March 2024) Net worth Between $1 to $6 million Social media Instagram, TikTok

Reneé Rapp's height, weight and age

Reneé Rapp (aged 24 years old) is approximately 1.70 meters tall, or 5 feet 7 inches. Stars like Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and Sandra Bullock are among the celebs of her height.

Reneé's weight has varied throughout the years, according to the Guardian, especially because of her eating disorder difficulties while she lived in New York. The actor said that after joining the cast of the musical in 2019, she was the target of body-shaming from those associated with the production.

Reneé Rapp during the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rapp has been transparent about her path despite difficulties. Through her platform, she promotes body positivity and mental health.

Reneé Rapp's parents

Rapp was born to an accountant mother, Denise Olexa, and father, Charles Rapp, who worked in medical sales. While attending West Virginia University, they crossed paths.

According to the LA Times, the pair moved to North Carolina in 1995, where Rapp continued to work in medical device sales, owing to Olexa's employment as a certified public accountant. Charles, their second child, was born on August 5, 2003.

Where did Reneé study?

Over two years, Rapp participated in the theatre department at Hopewell High School in Huntersville, North Carolina, a Charlotte suburb. She was also a member of the varsity women's golf team before going to Northwest School of the Arts.

Which awards has Reneé Rapp won?

In 2018, Rapp won the Blumey Awards, Charlotte's premier musical theatre accolade, for Best Actress. This was in recognition of her performance as Sandra in the Big Fish production at her school.

Reneé Rapp attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt on February 03, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

After that, Rapp went to New York City for the tenth Jimmy Awards, where she defeated forty other contestants to win "Best Performance by an Actress". She received a $10,000 scholarship for her victory. According to Vogue, when actress Laura Benanti gave Rapp the prize, she stated:

"I will never be as confident as that 18-year-old".

Movies and TV shows with Reneé Rapp

Reneé began her acting career in 2018, starring as Wendla in Theatre Charlotte's production of Spring Awakening. Her big break came in 2019 when she was chosen to play Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls, which was nominated for a Tony Award.

Her performance was highly praised. She stayed with the production until the Broadway shutdown forced its cancellation in March 2020.

Transitioning to television

In 2020, Rapp was cast as the lead in Mindy Kaling's teen comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on Max. She did a great job portraying Leighton Murray.

But in 2023, she made it known that she would not be returning for the show's third season. She was chosen in 2022 to play Regina George once more in the Mean Girls musical film.

Reneé Rapp's music career

Rapp has turned her attention to music despite her success in acting, noting the tension that came with the role. In November 2022, she debuted with her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, and in August 2023, she released her first studio album, Snow Angel.

Renée Rapp performs onstage at the L'Olympia on February 13, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Her musical career has been characterised by fully booked tours and events, including an appearance on Saturday Night Live in January 2024.

Reneé Rapp's net worth

According to Spoiler Bolavip, her estimated income is between $1 and $6 million. Even though she is not among the richest actors in the world, the amount is significant, considering her age.

In some productions, it is reported that she receives a salary of about $1 million. Forbes reports that she receives roughly 4 million monthly listens on Spotify, which would generate a respectable income.

Reneé Rapp's relationship

Reneé began a relationship with musician Towa Bird. As Elle reports, in March 2024, the actress and her partner made their public debuts on the red carpet. The actual date of the two singers' official courtship is unknown.

In an interview with 2021 Vogue, the HBO actress revealed that she identified with her character Leighton from Sex Lives of College Girls. This is because, at a younger age, she, too, came out as queer to her friends.

"I'm a white, bisexual woman, so there is a sense in which my queerness is very palatable. Truly, though, so much of Leighton is me, and so much of Leighton has helped me understand myself."

She was romantically linked to fellow Broadway performer Antonio Cipriano from 2019 until 2021. The couple shared pictures of themselves on Instagram up until 2021, leading some fans to speculate that a breakup may have occurred.

Towa Bird and Renee Rapp at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

From January to October 2023, she also had a relationship with Alissa Carrington, a popular user on TikTok. According to Autostraddle, she did not identify as a lesbian until January 2024.

Is Reneé Rapp a Nepo baby?

She has achieved recognition through her own talent and efforts. However, fans believe they may have discovered the key to her success: a secret relationship with a Broadway great. First, there was a post on X (formerly Twitter) that read:

"Y'all need to stop acting like she's not literally a nepo baby."

Frequently asked questions

Rapp's openness about her sexual orientation has won her a devoted following of LGBTQ+ people, many of whom support her as a rising queer icon. The following are the star's frequently asked questions:

How tall is Renee Rapp? 1.70 metres

1.70 metres Does Reneé Rapp have a gf? She is in a relationship with musician Towa Bird.

She is in a relationship with musician Towa Bird. Why is Reneé Rapp famous? She gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Regina George in the Broadway musical " Mean Girls ."

She gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Regina George in the Broadway musical " ." Are Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird a couple? On Sunday, March 10, the couple went public with their relationship, posing together on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Reneé Rapp's height has been noted alongside her remarkable talents. Her journey from Broadway to Hollywood and the music stage is a dream come true and an inspiration to millions of young people.

READ ALSO: Meet Brett Cooper's husband, Alex Tombul: Inside their love life and wedding

Briefly published an article about Brett Cooper's husband, Alex Tombul. Brett is among the most rising celebrities in the United States today.

However, even after gaining such notoriety in the media industry, The Daily Wire actor has kept her dating life quiet. Briefly have defied the odds to bring you lesser-known facts about Brett Cooper's husband.

Source: Briefly News