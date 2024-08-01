Bernice Burgos' net worth, age, ethnicity, love life: A detailed bio

Bernice Burgos has built a successful career in fashion and entertainment as a model and business owner. Her life in the limelight has also been marked by her various high-profile relationships with rappers and athletes. Uncover Bernice Burgos' net worth today and how much she makes.

Bernice Burgos during VH1's The Impact: NYC Premiere Party at Lavan Chelsea on January 18, 2024, in NYC (R). Photo: @realberniceburgos on Instagram, Bennett Raglin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bernice Burgos' net worth has increased over the years as she built her brand from the ground up. However, her journey to financial stability has not been smooth. She had her first child at just 15 and had to drop out of school before she found her footing in modelling.

Bernice Burgos' profile summary

Full name Bernice Burgos Date of birth April 17, 1980 Age 44 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) Weight Approx. 63 kg (138 lbs) Measurements Approx. 36-25-40 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Children Two daughters, Ashley Marie Burgos and Sarai Burgos Grandchildren Granddaughter India Ava Burgos Profession Model, entrepreneur, social media influencer Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook YouTube

How rich is Bernice Burgos and what is her net worth?

The model is estimated to be worth between $2 million and $3 million, according to various sources, including The Vibely and Wealthy Persons. She makes around $500,000 per annum.

Top 5 facts about model Bernice Burgos. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Bernice Burgos' career

Burgos initially worked as a bartender in the Bronx after dropping out of high school. It was during this time that she began to explore modelling. She later appeared in popular magazines such as XXL, The Source, Eye Candy, King Magazine, and SHOW.

Her big break came when she started appearing in music videos as a vixen. Her first notable appearance was in J. Cole's video for the song, Work Out. She later featured in Rick Ross' Diced Pineapples, Hal Linton's Southern Hospitality, and Jaheim's Ain't Leaving Without You.

She has also featured on the popular MTV show Wild' N Out and True to the Game 2. Bernice is currently a FashionNova brand ambassador. Apart from her modelling career, she is also a successful entrepreneur.

She launched her clothing line, Bold & Beautiful, in 2017 alongside her daughter Ashley. The boutique is located in Palisades Park, New Jersey, but customers can also make online purchases on the company website.

Bernice Burgos during Mother's Day in May 2024. Photo: @realberniceburgos (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How old is Bernice Burgos?

Bernice Burgos' age is 44 years old as of 2024. She was born on April 17, 1980, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Bernice Burgos' nationality

The model was born and raised in The Bronx, New York, United States, making her an American citizen. Bernice Burgos' ethnicity is Puerto Rican.

Bernice Burgos' height

The FashionNova ambassador is 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) tall. Her body measurements are approximately 36-25-40 inches, and she weighs around 63 kg (138 pounds).

Does Bernice Burgos have a child?

The Instagram star has two daughters. Her first daughter, Ashley Burgos, was born on May 9, 1996, when Bernice was just 15 years old and was forced to drop out of high school. Her second daughter, Sarai Burgos, was born about ten years later in 2006.

Bernice is also a doting grandmother. Her daughter Ashley welcomed her first child, daughter India Ava Burgos, in February 2018 when she was 22 years old.

The model opened up about her relationship with her daughters during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee. She said things get tough between her and her eldest, Ashley, due to their ages.

At first, I was very, very hurt (to become a grandmother) because I knew she wasn't ready...(The relationship) is just hard coz, you know, I'm young, she's young, and it's like we are sisters. We go through our arguments like, you know, she blocks me, I block her.

Bernice Burgos modelling her clothing line, Bold and Beautiful. Photo: @realberniceburgos (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who did Bernice Burgos have kids with?

The model has not publicly disclosed the identities of her daughters' fathers. Ashley's dad was an incarcerated 19-year-old teenager when she was born. It is unclear if the baby daddies are present dads.

Bernice Burgos' dating history

Apart from Drake, Bernice has had a notable dating history with several high-profile individuals. From 2016 to 2017, she was linked to rapper TI. She reportedly ended the relationship because TI was still married to Tiny.

In the early 2010s, the Instagram star was linked to businessman and Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight. She was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Quavo in 2017, Trey Songz in 2013, Meek Mill in 2018, and NBA star Wayne Selden Jr in 2022.

In September 2022, she was linked to NBA star Jaylen Brown who is 16 years her junior. They were spotted together at a NYC club and later photographed on a beach. The two never confirmed or denied being in a relationship. Jaylen is currently dating Kysre Gondrezick.

Bernice was romantically linked to Canadian rapper Drake around 2015 after the two were spotted vacationing together in Australia. The rapper named-dropped her in Romeo Santo's 2014 song, Odio. His verse had the following lyrics;

And you look like you drawn by an artist/No you – you look like Bernice and Yaris/But both put together, those are some girls that I know from back home.

During her appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2017, Bernice addressed her rumoured relationship with Drake. She said she was still friends with the rapper, calling him the sweetest person.

Drake, I'm going to tell you something about Drake. Drake is the sweetest person ever. He's always been good to me, and I've always been good to him. I will go to his wedding right now if he gets married...We haven't stopped kicking it. Friends is friends. We'll be like, 'Hey, I'm having a party. Are you coming out?'

Bernice Burgos is modelling FashionNova outfits in March 2024. Photo: @realberniceburgos (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bernice Burgos' net worth today reflects her inspiring journey from a teenage mother in the Bronx to becoming a successful model. She continues to grow her brand even after embracing her new role as a grandmother.

