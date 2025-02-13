Brandon Sklenar's relationships: Current romance and dating history

Brandon Sklenar, known for his roles in It Ends With Us and 1923, has captured the attention of fans not just with his acting but also with his personal life. Here is a look at Brandon Sklenar's relationships.

Brandon Sklenar's relationship

Brandon Sklenar is currently in a relationship with Courtney Salviolo, a personal trainer and nutritionist who runs The Uncommon Balance on Instagram. They have been together since at least 2022.

Their relationship became public when they attended the premiere of It Ends With Us together in New York City, as reported by Just Jared. In July 2022, Courtney shared a post revealing that Brandon helped her overcome her fear of having her photo taken.

Who has a fear of getting their photo taken? I do!

She also shared that one of her tips is to "create a solid support system around him." Sklenar has expressed his gratitude for Salviolo's support, mentioning in an interview with Forbes that he enjoys being at home with her and their dog:

I am a homebody – I love to be home with my partner and my dog.

Brandon Sklenar's dating history

Rumours of a romantic connection between Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer emerged due to their undeniable on-screen chemistry in the Yellowstone spinoff series, 1923.

In a conversation with Above The Line, Brandon shared that he felt "truly lucky" to have found someone with whom he shared such off-the-charts chemistry.

We are truly so lucky. It doesn’t always happen, and we didn’t do a chemistry read either... We hit it off from day one and got along..

Julia also spoke about their electric chemistry in an interview. However, there was no official response to these speculations. As Brandon is a very private individual, little is known about his past relationships or wife.

Brandon Sklenar's age, early life and career

Brandon Tyler Sklenar is 34 years old and was born on June 26, 1990, in Northern New Jersey. His parents are Bruce Feakins and Francine Sklenar. His mother is of Czechoslovak descent.

After high school, Brandon Sklenar moved to Los Angeles. There, he did various jobs until he was signed by a manager at the age of 20.

Brandon Sklenar began his acting career with the film Cornered in 2011, followed by roles in various films and TV series where he received critical acclaim and starred alongside notable actors. Here are some of the movies he is featured in:

Cornered (2011)

(2011) Hunky Dory (2015)

(2015) Temple (2016)

(2016) Mapplethorpe (2018)

(2018) Vice (2018)

(2018) Magic Lantern (2018)

(2018) Glass Jaw (2018)

(2018) Indigo Valley (2020)

(2020) The Big Ugly (2020)

(2020) Midway (2019)

(2019) Jonesin' (2021)

(2021) Futra Days (2022)

(2022) Karen (2021)

(2021) It Ends with Us (2024)

(2024) Drop (2025)

Brandon Sklenar's net worth

According to Life & Style Magazine, Brandon Sklenar's net worth is estimated at approximately $7 million, which he mostly earned from his successful career in both film and television.

Frequently asked questions

What nationality is Brandon Sklenar? The actor is American.

The actor is American. Was Brandon Sklenar in Yellowstone? The American actor recently joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923, a Yellowstone prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan. He portrays Spencer Dutton in the show.

The American actor recently joined the cast of the Paramount+ series a prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan. He portrays Spencer Dutton in the show. Who is Brandon Sklenar engaged to? His current girlfriend is Courtney Salviolo, and they have been in a relationship since at least 2022, with no reports of engagement.

His current girlfriend is Courtney Salviolo, and they have been in a relationship since at least 2022, with no reports of engagement. Is Brandon Sklenar married? There have been no verified reports of Brandon Sklenar having a wedding or being married.

Brandon Sklenar's relationships have intrigued fans, but he remains a private individual who values his personal life away from the spotlight. With a thriving acting career and a supportive partner, he continues to capture attention both on and off the screen.

