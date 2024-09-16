Where is Yellowstone filmed? Discover the series' top locations

Where is Yellowstone filmed? This is a typical question among fans of the hit television series Yellowstone. The magnificent scenery is one of the show's key draws, and many viewers are curious about where the series was shot.

The Chief Joseph Ranch, where the show is set. Photos: @Lindsay_Givens, @Yellowstone (modified by author)

Despite being set in Montana, the series is filmed across various states. In this post, we will examine where Yellowstone is filmed, whether the Dutton Ranch is a real location and other aspects of the show.

Where is Yellowstone filmed?

Although the show is set in Montana, filming took place in various locations, including Utah and Texas. The majority of seasons 1 to 3 were shot in Utah, which is home to Yellowstone National Park.

Around 70 to 75 percent of the first three seasons were filmed in Utah. Marshall Moore, VP of Operations at Utah Film Studios, once told Deseret News that:

"Yellowstone was the largest show that has ever come to the state of Utah."

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone has been shot at a few real-life locations where the cast portrays their award-winning characters, including Kevin Costner. These are the details about the locations.

1. Montana

Montana is a key filming location for Yellowstone, especially in the later seasons. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, season 4 was shot almost entirely in Montana. The decision to halt all production in Utah was mostly financial.

Deseret News indicate that projects meeting certain criteria, such as spending a minimum of $500,000 in Utah, qualify for a 20% to 25% tax rebate under Utah's film incentive program. However, the program's annual funding constraint of $8.3 million limits its effectiveness.

The ranch where the show is set. Photos: @Yellowstone (modified by author)

Paramount shifted production to Montana. The series featured several different Montana locales:

Chief Joseph Ranch (Darby, Montana): This real-life Yellowstone ranch location was used for filming the Dutton family's home.

This real-life ranch location was used for filming the Dutton family's home. Helena, Montana: The state's actual capital was an important location. This city appears in scenes involving courtrooms, government buildings, and political events. The scenes featuring the governor's office and courtrooms are shot in the historic Montana State Capitol in Helena, which was constructed between 1896 and 1902.

The state's actual capital was an important location. This city appears in scenes involving courtrooms, government buildings, and political events. The scenes featuring the governor's office and courtrooms are shot in the historic Montana State Capitol in Helena, which was constructed between 1896 and 1902. Crow Indian Reservation: The Broken Rock Indian Reservation, similar to the Dutton family ranch, is a fictional setting. Filming took place on the Crow Indian Reservation, located just outside Billings, Montana. The Crow Nation tribe chairman, Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid Jr., granted the film crew special permission to film on this two million-acre reservation.

The Broken Rock Indian Reservation, similar to the Dutton family ranch, is a fictional setting. Filming took place on the Crow Indian Reservation, located just outside Billings, Montana. The Crow Nation tribe chairman, Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid Jr., granted the film crew special permission to film on this two million-acre reservation. Bitterroot Valley and Big Hole River: This portion of the Rocky Mountains serves as a stunning backdrop in many scenes.

Is the Dutton Ranch Real?

In real life, it is called Chief Joseph Ranch and is located in Darby, Montana. The ranch is located approximately five hours distant from Yellowstone National Park. It has a 6,000-square-foot mansion where guests may rent cabins while the show is not filming.

It also has a barn. According to the ranch's official website, the cabins have even been dubbed the "Lee Dutton" and the "Rip Wheeler."

As reported by Parade, pioneers settled on the 2,500-acre property in 1880, naming it after Chief Joseph, the leader of the Nez Perce tribe's Wallowa band. In 1914, William S. Ford acquired the land and subsequently sold it to ranchers Shane and Abigail Libel.

Dutton Ranch, Darby Montana. Photos: @YellowstoneBRA, @BushinskiSusan (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The Libel family has fully embraced the show's popularity, keeping the "Yellowstone Dutton Ranch" sign prominently displayed throughout the year. They have shown their willingness to welcome the many Yellowstone fans who come to their gates to photograph the sign.

Other locations in Montana

The Yellowstone TV series has featured numerous locations across Montana. We will start in Missoula, where the dramatic shootout scene took place on Ryman Street and at Ruby's Café.

Further scenes were filmed at the Missoula County Courthouse and the adjacent Garlington Building. Glen's Café, situated about 30 minutes south of Missoula, was the setting for John Dutton’s Salisbury steak meal. A vehicle chase was also filmed on Meridian Road and Bear Creek Road in Hamilton, which is an hour south of Missoula.

Season 5 production also returned to Montana. Some other included locations are the Bozeman General Hospital (filmed at the Community Medical Center in Missoula) and the Gray Wolf Peak Casino in Missoula.

2. Utah

Yellowstone series. Photos: @MarFi43845848, @yellowstone (modified by author)

Source: UGC

During the first several seasons, a large chunk of the show was filmed in Utah. The state's stunning vistas served as the ideal background for Yellowstone before production transferred to Montana.

Park City, Utah: In the early seasons, the picturesque surroundings of Park City were used for various outdoor scenes.

In the early seasons, the picturesque surroundings of Park City were used for various outdoor scenes. Salt Lake City Studios: This location housed many indoor sets for the show, including some interiors of the Dutton Ranch and other key locations.

This location housed many indoor sets for the show, including some interiors of the Dutton Ranch and other key locations. Schwartz & Meyer Bank: Filmed at 2505 Lincoln Avenue, Ogden, Utah. Some scenes in the streets of Ogden feature the city's iconic 25th Street.

Filmed at 2505 Lincoln Avenue, Ogden, Utah. Some scenes in the streets of Ogden feature the city's iconic 25th Street. Outlaw Saloon: Nightclub scenes were filmed at The Outlaw Saloon in Ogden.

Nightclub scenes were filmed at The Outlaw Saloon in Ogden. Spanish Fork Fairgrounds: Rodeo scenes were filmed at this location, home to the annual Utah County Fair. Other notable places in Utah featured in the series include Heber City, Oakley, Kamas, Grantsville, and Logan.

3. Texas

Certain sequences were filmed in Texas as well. The locals in this southern state enjoyed an uncommon delight when the show's cast and crew visited their small town to film for season 4.

The 6666 crew helping out the Yellowstone crew in Texas S5 Pts 2. Photos: @KTREnews, @mar3277 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Mary Anderson, owner of Mary’s Brazos Cafe in Parker County, North Texas, was astonished by the event. She mentioned to the Outsider that the street across from her café was filled with customers eager to see what was happening, calling the experience "awesome."

Four Sixes Ranch: Known as the 6666 Ranch, this legendary Texas landmark is a key character in the series.

Known as the 6666 Ranch, this legendary Texas landmark is a key character in the series. WestWorld of Scottsdale: Arizona's equestrian centre served as the venue for filming horse-showing scenes.

Arizona's equestrian centre served as the venue for filming horse-showing scenes. Will Rogers Memorial Center: Rodeo scenes in episode nine of season four, "No Such Thing as Fair," were filmed at this Fort Worth location.

Frequently asked questions

The fifth season will be the last, and it will be followed by a sequel series called The Madison. Here are the questions that fans would like answered:

Is the Yellowstone ranch real? The Dutton Ranch is a real location, and it is known as Chief Joseph Ranch in real life.

The Dutton Ranch is a real location, and it is known as Chief Joseph Ranch in real life. Who owns the Yellowstone ranch in real life? The Libel family.

The Libel family. How many states was Yellowstone filmed in? Three -Utah, Montana and Texas.

Three -Utah, Montana and Texas. Is Yellowstone filmed in Canada? While Montana borders Canada to the north, the series was entirely filmed in the United States.

Whether you are a fan of the stunning scenery or the gripping storylines, the filming locations are a key part of what makes Yellowstone so captivating. You can even visit it to experience the beauty of these locations yourself.

