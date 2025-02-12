Big Brother Mzansi season 5 evictee Luzuko Mashalaba has cleared the air about her relationship with fellow contestant Jojo

In a post-interview with Smash Afrika, Luzuko explained that his relationship with Jojo is genuinely platonic

His exit from the house did not shock the viewers, but it definitely did not sit well with Jojo, who went to bed in tears

In a post-eviction interview, Luzuko Mashalaba set the record straight about his connection with Jojo, real name Karabo Sejojo. He emphasised that their bond was purely platonic. Image: Luzuko

Source: Instagram

Luzuko Mashalaba is one of the latest housemates to be evicted from the fifth season of the reality show Big Brother Mzansi. He was evicted alongside actor Sphamandla Sipha Lee Mthembu and Abongile "Ezra" Mhambi in a shocking triple elimination.

In his post-interview with presenter Smash Afrika, the 26-year-old was candid about his friendship with fellow housemate Jojo, real name Karabo Sejojo. The two had viewers confused about their connection, as it wasn't clear if there was more to the friendship than what people could see. But it turns out theirs was a genuine, platonic relationship.

Luzuko's platonic relationship with Jojo

Luzuko had always had an eye for Jojo from the beginning of the show. In the post-interview, he explained that they connected on a deeper level. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"She and I connected on a deeper level. She ticks all the boxes and apparently, I also tick all her boxes. We even spoke that we would continue this platonic relationship of ours outside the house.”

Luzuko Mashalaba admitted that he and Karabo Sejojo had a deep connection and that they plan to continue their platonic friendship outside the show. Images: Luzuko Mashalaba & Karabo Sejojo

Source: Instagram

In the Big Brother house, it was evident that the two were fond of each other. At some point, Jojo confronted Luzuko about what she thought was yet another relationship Luzuko had with fellow housemate Mandy Hagan. But he was quick to set the record straight with Jojo.

Luzuko had a heart-to-heart conversation with Jojo, assuring her that there was no romantic involvement between him and Mandy Hagan. This revelation seemed to bring some relief to Jojo, who has been vocal about not wanting to be accused of stealing someone's man.

In a surprising twist, Jojo was spotted kissing another housemate, Nate. However, life continued as if nothing had happened, and Luzuko remained silent on the matter.

Luzuko's exit from Big Brother Mzansi

Last week, Luzuko received fewer votes from the public, leading to his eviction on Sunday. Unlike fellow contestant Ashley Ogle's eviction on Monday, viewers were not surprised by his elimination from the show.

However, Luzuko's exit did not land well on Jojo, who went to bed in tears immediately after the live eviction show.

Some viewers believed he was just part of the furniture, as he had nothing to offer. However, during the interview, he expressed that he didn't believe he was part of the furniture; instead, he was planning on turning things around in the weeks ahead.

Smash Afrika's journey in the entertainment industry

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that seasoned media personality Smash Afrika, real name Afrika Mdutyulwa, recently talked about his journey in the entertainment industry. From the time he started to bagging the gig to host the biggest reality TV show in the country, Big Brother Mzansi.

Presenting is nothing new to Smash Afrika; he has previously hosted big events like Rocking Daisies and the DStv Delicious Festival. But the journey does not start there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News