Things just got spicer at this season's Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo edition as two housemates make out

A video of the two housemates Jojo and Nate sharing a steamy kiss went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Jojo and Nate kissing

Two 'BBMzansi' housemates made out in front of everyone. Image: Supplied

Hebana! This year's Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition season is full of drama and plot twists.

In a recent episode, two female housemates, Jojo and Nate, decided to shake things up at the Big Brother house as they shared a steamy kiss before some housemates, leaving them in awe of the stunt they had pulled.

A video of the girls making out was posted on social media, quickly going viral, leaving viewers with something to discuss.

The video was captioned:

"Nate dared Jojo to come savage her with a kiss, and she was more than ready. Watch the full moment here: https://tinyurl.com/spn749ny #BBMzansi. @KSejojo @Nate_Sett"

Viewers react to the kiss

Many show viewers flooded the comment section with their reactions after watching the video of Nate and Jojo sharing a steamy kiss in front of the other housemates. Here's what they had to say:

@Markosonke1 said:

"Nate kissed Jojo like her eviction depended on it. Let’s hope they don’t drown the romance at the pool party!"

@Reabetsoe95 wrote:

"Loving this Ship, now they even nap together, can't wait for the pool party and the Saturday party. Nate+JoJo= JoNate. #NateSetwaba #bbmzansi."

@Lera15708799 responded:

"Nate planned this, and I think she lied about the other kiss. I am going to need Luzuko to wake up and go full force with Jojo. JOKO to the world."

@DlakadlaMimi replied:

"It should have been me, Nate, if I catch you. I'm hurt. Sbwl, That demure kiss."

Jojo shared a steamy kiss with Nate. Image; Supplied

Smash Afrika announced as new Big Brother Mzansi host

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African TV personality Smash Afrika scored a big deal recently.

He was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, taking over the reins from the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka. Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Smash Afrika on his Twitter (X) page.

