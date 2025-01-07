Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 countdown has begun, with just six days until the premiere, and fans are thrilled following auditions held last September

The reality show, known for its drama, relationships, and fan engagement, saw McJunior win last season's prize

Excited viewers on social media are preparing to tune in, with some hoping for another memorable season

Big Brother Mzansi viewers are counting down the days to the premiere of the new season. Many expressed excitement over the news.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Season 5 will be premiering in a week. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

The countdown for Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 has officially begun. Social media users have been looking forward to the new season since the show producers called for auditions for new housemates in September last year.

Big Brother Mzansi is one of South Africa's most loved reality shows. The show always guarantees drama, fun tasks for the housemates, relationships, and fanbases that go all out for their faves. Last season was clad with drama, with housemates leaving the house each week and McJuniour walking away with the prize.

A post shared by the show on their X page revealed that only six days are left before Mzansi finally gets to enjoy their favourite show. Read the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans excited for Big Brother Mzansi Season 5

Social media users are jumping with joy on social media. Many shared that they would be tuning in to watch what this season has in store for them.

@Jay_1_7 said:

"I just hope this is as good as last season was, Cause we are waiting 🙂‍↔️"

@Thabi_mbumblee commented:

"Somebody please pay my dstv account 💔 can't miss this season this is a big season R1200 39760155."

@TSedirwa added:

"This week i have to sort everything, from school uniforms, to buying stationary, groceries, cause the next time i leave the house is month end."

@ShawnKenMendes wrote:

"I really can’t wait…⏰"

@mtshepim added:

"As I wait to find my ship on first night 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Smash Afrika announced as new Big Brother Mzansi host

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African TV personality Smash Afrika scored a big deal recently.

He was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi season five, taking over the reins of the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka. Earlier on, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Smash Afrika on his Twitter (X) page.

Source: Briefly News