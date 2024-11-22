The South African TV personality Smash Afrika was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi season five

The star will be taking over reigns from the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka

The news of Smash Afrika being the new host of Big Brother Mzansi was shared by entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald

Smash Afrika recently bagged a hosting gig. Image: @smashafrika

Source: Instagram

The South African TV personality Smash Afrika scored a big deal recently. He was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi season five, taking over the reigns of the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka.

Earlier on, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Smash Afrika on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Smash Africa will be the new host for ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Season 5."

See the post below:

The TV personality Smash Afrika also shared the exciting news on his Instagram page with his fans and followers.

He wrote:

"Biggie’s agenda: Turn the entertainment all the way UP! Introducing the new host of #BBMzansi season 5 host...@smashafrika!"

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions about Smash Afrika hosting BBMzansi

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Smash Afrika being the new host for the upcoming Big Brother Mzansi season five. Here's what they had to say:

@Cecilia_Mthwane commented:

"He has very big shoes to fill."

@gistwhere responded:

"Lawrence was actually perfect there."

@Buja3D questioned:

"What happened to Lawrence?"

@kay_living_ commented:

"Smash is not a good fit for big brother Mzansi I am sorry!"

@Abraham_Zuma responded:

"He certainly does look like a Smash."

@shallyscorner replied:

"Lawrence finally learned the ropes, and they changed him."

@WakaOwami wrote:

"I don’t know, man. I actually see it working. He’s a good presenter, even though I prefer Lawrence for this show. Smash is also a good fit."

Bonang Matheba’s B’Dazzled nominated for top award

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba's reality show, B'Dazzled, received a cool nod at the upcoming National Film and TV Awards.

Having recently ended B'Dazzled on a high note, it appears that Bonang Matheba bagged more than just a new audience of supporters.

Source: Briefly News