Smash Afrika Announced As New ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Host, SA Reacts: “He Has Very Big Shoes to Fill”
- The South African TV personality Smash Afrika was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi season five
- The star will be taking over reigns from the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka
- The news of Smash Afrika being the new host of Big Brother Mzansi was shared by entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
The South African TV personality Smash Afrika scored a big deal recently. He was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi season five, taking over the reigns of the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka.
Earlier on, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Smash Afrika on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:
"Smash Africa will be the new host for ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Season 5."
See the post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
The TV personality Smash Afrika also shared the exciting news on his Instagram page with his fans and followers.
He wrote:
"Biggie’s agenda: Turn the entertainment all the way UP! Introducing the new host of #BBMzansi season 5 host...@smashafrika!"
See the post below:
Netizens have mixed reactions about Smash Afrika hosting BBMzansi
Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Smash Afrika being the new host for the upcoming Big Brother Mzansi season five. Here's what they had to say:
@Cecilia_Mthwane commented:
"He has very big shoes to fill."
@gistwhere responded:
"Lawrence was actually perfect there."
@Buja3D questioned:
"What happened to Lawrence?"
@kay_living_ commented:
"Smash is not a good fit for big brother Mzansi I am sorry!"
@Abraham_Zuma responded:
"He certainly does look like a Smash."
@shallyscorner replied:
"Lawrence finally learned the ropes, and they changed him."
@WakaOwami wrote:
"I don’t know, man. I actually see it working. He’s a good presenter, even though I prefer Lawrence for this show. Smash is also a good fit."
Bonang Matheba’s B’Dazzled nominated for top award
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba's reality show, B'Dazzled, received a cool nod at the upcoming National Film and TV Awards.
Having recently ended B'Dazzled on a high note, it appears that Bonang Matheba bagged more than just a new audience of supporters.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za