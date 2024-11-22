The South African actor Thabang Molaba recently bagged a new international acting role

The former Blood and Water actor will be joining Now You See Me for its third offering

Thabang will be acting alongside Hollywood giants Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Mark Ruffalo

Actor Thabang Molaba bagged a new acting gig. Image: @thabangmolaba

Source: Instagram

The South African actor Thabang Molaba has made many netizens proud as he bagged a huge acting gig.

Recently, it was announced that the former Blood and Water star will be joining the international TV show Now You See Me for its third offering, and he will be acting amongst the Hollywood giants.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Thabang Molaba joins ‘Now You See Me.' The Harrismith (Freestate Province) born actor has joined the franchise in its third offering, “Now You See Me 3." The franchise stars Hollywood giants Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco, along with Mark Ruffalo."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Thabang Molaba

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the actor as he bagged a huge acting role. Here's what they had to say:

@khandizwe_chris complimented:

"Congratulations to him man, this is major."

@Zickie_S2 responded:

"That’s big, congratulations to him."

@Mothematiks replied:

"Wavy brush cut can you take you places, even to Hollywood. Congratulations to him."

@sircossy commented:

"Love this for him."

@truesoutha tweeted:

"It was always coming the guy is talented and has the right looks."

@Tabiasongbird mentioned:

"I really wonder what it's like not to be a South African stru... This year nje GOD bekashowa off ngathi shame."

@BusiMabu replied:

"I can just imagine how Americans will pronounce Thabang. Congratulations to him. Big moves."

@Ntebaleng_ tweeted:

"Wow! That's big, I love that franchise. Congratulations to him."

Bahumi Mhlongo's new acting role gets mixed reactions

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo's daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo, is said to be joining the cast of an upcoming Netflix series. The Umbuso actress is set to star as a journalist in Soon Comes Night, a crime drama. Mzansi cheered Bahumi on for her new role, while others didn't approve of her acting skills.

New year, new role—our girl Bahumi Mhlongo is off to a great start! After her stint on Grown Woman, the actress is setting her sights on something different—a crime drama.

Source: Briefly News