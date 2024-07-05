Netflix's hit series, Blood and Water, is reportedly returning for another season

The show, which features some of Mzansi's top talent, has been renewed, but not everyone was happy about the news

Netizens are over the storyline and its cast, saying the show needed to wrap it up once and for all

Netflix series, ‘Blood and Water’ is being renewed for another season. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Mzansi wasn't too pleased after learning that Blood and Water was being renewed for another season.

Blood and Water returns for new season

After receiving mixed reactions for its fourth season, Netflix's hit series, Blood and Water is making a comeback.

According to Twitter (X) user Phil Mphela, the show has been renewed for another season as the Parkhurst High gang returns for more nail-biting drama.

The show, which features the likes of Natasha Thahane and Ama Qamata, premiered on 20 May 2020 and quickly became a must-watch for many South Africans who were looking for something new and exciting.

Mzansi weighs in on Blood and Water season five

It appears South Africans have gotten over the Blood and Water hype, and have gone on to criticise the show's storyline, convinced that it needed to get better or be scrapped:

Sona_skyn said:

"Nobody wants that. We are so tired."

Mmasabi_Molekoa wrote:

"I hope they are at varsity this time or working."

KenGlobally was frustrated:

"Imagine how tired we are of seeing ancestors in high school."

_iamTeezaKF responded:

"It might make sense to others, but for me, the show ended when they arrested KB's parents, Archie and Ntombi; that was it for me."

nicksta_napo posted:

"At this point, it’s not necessary."

AHT_YssY suggested:

"They need to work on their script big time; there was something missing in the previous season."

Muvhango comes to an end

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Muvhango announcing that it was officially ending.

Fans of the show were shattered by the news, while others claimed that it was long overdue:

Nkosi_Shebi said:

"Took you guys long enough. Since Khakhati Mulaudzi left, things kind of went downhill."

