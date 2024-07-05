Toya Delazy recently opened up about regretting ever making a song with Cassper Nyovest

The pair collaborated on My City , which quickly became a fan-favourite, even now, but Toya says she could have picked someone else

Mzansi is stunned by the singer's revelations and is trying to make sense of her comments about Mufasa

Toya Delazy says she regrets ever working with Cassper Nyovest during their come-up and even called him a vile person.

Toya Delazy calls out Cassper Nyovest

Toya Delazy has been known to be vocal about her grievances, whether it's about experiencing homophobia or her troubles in the music industry, and she recently delved deeper into the latter about someone who once did her dirty.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the Pump It On hitmaker responded to a fan praising her work on My City, a song featuring Cassper Nyovest from Toya's second album, Ascension. The singer said:

"Lol, no lie, I wish I didn't collab with that kid. Can't listen to it."

Of course, this raised many questions about Toya's comment and her relationship, or lack thereof, with Mufasa, and she went on:

"Waste of a good song. I could have gotten AKA, but I was young and wasn't thinking. I should have followed Sony's direction with this one; my heart was too big, and I gave a chance to a vile person."

Toya has been very open about her feelings for Mufasa, saying she helped him get to the top with My City, but once he popped, he forgot about her.

This started at Fill Up The Dome when Cassper performed the song to a crowd of 20K people by himself and never invited Toya, who was also at the show:

Mzansi weighs in on Toya's rant

Netizens are stunned by Toya's revelations:

lifeofmageba said:

"Wow, nobody likes that kid."

LeeuwBoipelo was shocked:

"This Is Really Surprising!"

alexTy posted:

"As time goes by, you guys will admit the truth; that guy is really annoying."

Meanwhile, others accused Toya of using Cassper for clout:

musicz45 said:

"Capitalizing on Cass' name is the only way to be relevant."

sellomaruma dragged Toya:

"That is why he is relevant, and you are not."

soddsb wrote:

"Toya The Lazy, please heal. Cassper moved on long ago."

